Redskins win first-ever playoff game — at home

“I really wanted to be out there playing in our rivalry game (a 28-14 Redskins’ win at Oak Harbor), so that was really hard to not be able to participate,” said McClure, who was suffering from concussion symptoms. “But it gave me a little extra juice for tonight. I was so ready to play.”

McClure brought the home crowd to their feet when he took a 70-yard punt return to the house for a 21-6 lead late in the first quarter. His playmaking abilities were also on full display on offense where his receptions setup early scores as Port Clinton continued to make history in Friday’s Division IV Region 14 contest, advancing to its first Week 12 with a 41-28 victory over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan in the first-ever playoff game at Bassett’s Field at True Lay Stadium.

The Redskins (10-1) will get a rematch with No. 8 Columbus Bishop Hartley (9-2) — a 35-21 winner at Jonathan Alder — Friday at a location to be determined on Sunday. The Hawks beat P.C. 58-25 in their playoff opener a year ago before going on to win the state championship with a 31-28 win over Steubenville.

“Ben Logan made us earn it tonight,” Redskins coach Beau Carmon said. “Wish we would’ve played a little bit better, but you know something, we’ve been finding a way all year and we multiple ways and had multiple players step up to make plays. We got it done tonight based on our playmakers.

Things got off to an electric start for the Raiders (9-2) — playing in their program’s first-ever postseason game — as Cole Waugh took the opening kickoff down his sideline nearly untouched 90 yards to give his club a 6-0 lead just 12 seconds in. Waugh went on to account for well over 400 all-purpose yards, adding an 89-yard kickoff return in the third quarter and catching nine passes for 162 yards and a long 75-yarder to cut the Redskins’ lead to 28-12 at halftime.

“The kid is a good football player, but we saw that coming in. He had over 1,200 receiving yards,” said Carmon of the 6-foot junior. “I don’t want to take anything away from him, but I was really disappointed in our kickoff team. Our tackling was extremely suspect at times, even on defense as well. Ben Logan exploited that a bit with its athleticism and that’s something we better improve on before we play Bishop Hartley next week.”

A Bryce Jackson interception finally gave P.C. a little momentum after going three-and-out to start. Jackson’s pick ended an eight-play drive where Logan moved from its own 23 into Redskin territory. Three plays into the P.C. drive Joey Brenner found McClure for a 30-yard pass to the Raider 20. Four plays later, Brenner rolled out and found Russell Demarco wide open on the right side of the end zone, just inside the pylon. Taylor Rollins’ first of five made extra points made it 7-6 at the 5:01 mark.

But the Redskins’ lead kept growing as Tim Paradiso fell on the ensuing kickoff at the Raiders’ 32. Brenner found McClure again for 24 yards, then Lowe pushed the pile on his way to paydirt from the 8 as P.C.’s advantage grew to 14-6. Lowe finished with 186 yards rushing on 29 carries, adding two interceptions on defense.

After a three-and-out by the P.C. defense, McClure did his thing on the ensuing punt.

“I just ran,” McClure joked. “At first, I did see the outside, so I kind of went outside, made a few cuts and the field was open.”

Late in the second quarter, Skyler Cook pinned the Raiders at their own 1-yard line, where the drive also ended three plays later.

Starting at the Logan 22, McClure took a jet sweep over his left tackle and down the sideline to up the Redskins lead to 28-6.

“It is nice having Donte back,” Carmon said. “It changes what we’re able to do offensively. He’s a big help in not only the passing game, but the run game as well. And then on that punt return … the kid is electric.”

Port Clinton may have had its best drive at the start of the second half. During a methodical, 13-play, 60-yard drive, Lowe carried the ball six times for 46 yards, ending in his 1-yard TD plunge at the 7:24 mark to up his team’s lead to 35-12.

“We thought we could run the football on them, and we were pretty consistent,” Carmon said. “We struggled at times, but pretty consistently we were able to move the football and I think our offensive line played pretty well. Emerson ran extremely hard tonight, but there were holes for him, too.”

The Redskins’ defense gave up a score on the Raiders’ first drive of the second half, then held the rest of the way, despite a barrage of deep balls from Logan quarterback Trey Wilson.

Wilson was 19-of-34 for 281 yards, but was picked off four times.

Logan had another drive stall at the P.C. 6 with 6:04 left trailing 41-28 when a bad snap on 4th-and-goal went by Wilson causing him to have to fall on the ball at the Redskins’ 28.

Lowe would ice the game with an interception with 47 seconds to go.

“It’s right up there with winning the SBC last week,” said Carmon asked of the importance of a playoff win to the community. “It’s our last home game here. It’s something special for our seniors and I couldn’t be happier for everyone involved.”