Late first half TD sparks O-G past Bellevue

Special to the Register

OTTAWA — Things were looking good for Bellevue.

The Redmen had just capped off a 16-play, 73-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Alec Foos. That was followed by a 2-point conversion pass from Foos to Dakota McPeak, to give Bellevue a 20-7 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf with just 1:17 left to go until halftime of Friday's Division IV Region 14 quarterfinal at O-G High School.

But the Titans responded 49 seconds later on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jay Kaufman to Richie Knowlton, to make it 20-14 headed into the locker room.

It was the first score as part of of 35 unanswered points by Ottawa-Glandorf, as the Titans rolled to a 49-34 win to end Bellevue's season.

“I thought we did a good job in the first half,” Bellevue head coach Ed Nasonti said. “Our offense was on the field and kept them off, and it was probably our best defensive first half this season.”

In the third quarter, the Titans (10-1) held Bellevue (7-4) without a first down and intercepted a pass, while Kaufman ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third, to lead 35-20.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Connor Niese scored on a 9-yard run with 11:01 remaining in the fourth quarter to effectively put the game out of reach.

“They got rolling late in the second quarter, then kept it rolling in the second half,” Nasonti said.

Bellevue opened the game with an 11-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by Bryce Ray’s 1-yard touchdown run. Included on the drive was a 27-yard pass from Foos to McPeak on a fourth and long. After a failed two-point conversion, the Redmen led 6-0.

The Redmen held the Titans in check, until Connor Niese returned a Bellevue punt 42 yards for a touchdown with 54 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. Tristan Ball added the first of seven extra points for Ottawa-Glandorf, for a 7-6 lead.

Bellevue regained the lead with 9:07 left in the second quarter, when Foos sprinted 33 yards to the end zone. The conversion was no good, but the Redmen led 12-7.

After forcing a quick Ottawa-Glandorf punt, the Redmen methodically marched downfield, and took over six minutes off the clock and scored on Foos’s second touchdown run of the night.

By halftime, Bellevue had outgained Ottawa-Glandorf 245-72.

The Titans turned the tables in the second half, outgaining the Redmen 363-115.

Foos capped off two fourth quarter scoring drives, on a 2-yard run with 8:08 left, and a 19-yard touchdown pass to Treston Francis at the 2:09 mark.

Leaders

Bellevue: Foos went out in style in his last game, as he finished 16-of-29 passing for 162 yards and 2 TDs. He also ran 40 times for 185 yards and 3 TDs. McPeak caught seven passes for 94 yards and a TD.

O-G: Kaufman was 11-of-23 passing for 202 yards and 2 TDs while rushing for 141 yards and 2 TDs on 16 attempts. Knowlton added five catches for 106 yards.

Bellevue vs. WBL

Friday's game was Bellevue's seventh all-time playoff game against Western Buckeye League teams.

The Redmen are 3-4 in those games, with wins over Lima Bath (1996) and St. Marys Memorial (2000, 2001). Bellevue has fallen to Van Wert (2000), Kenton (2003), Elida (2011) and O-G (2016).

Redmen playoff history

Friday's game marked Bellevue's 17th overall playoff appearance in a 35-year span dating back to 1981. The Redmen have an all-time record of 16-17 after the loss with hree regional titles (1996, 2001, 2012) and one state runner-up (2012).