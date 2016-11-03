Blue Streaks ready for home playoff game

When the Blue Streak football team takes the field for a Division III Region 10 quarterfinal against visiting Ashland at Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium — it will be the reality of 11 months of work.

After three straight losing seasons, Sandusky went 6-4 in 2015, and entered this season looking to go build off of that. With the first Northern Ohio League title and home playoff game in five years — that goal has been realized.

“We were back in the weight room on the first day of December last year, and we had a handful of guys who weren’t in other sports at that time,” Sandusky coach Mike Franklin said. “They have been working 11 months straight.

“We’ve been telling them to be aware of that is kind of eye-opening,” he added. “All the kids have been working hard. As I’ve mentioned all year, it’s a great group of guys who are very close, and are intelligent on and off the field. Not just good players, but they are good kids off the field as well.”

Sandusky (9-1) — ranked No. 7 in the final Associated Press state poll — earned the second seed in the region behind perennial state powerhouse Toledo Central Catholic (10-0). They host an Ashland (7-3) team that had to edge Lexington last week to move into the top eight and earn a playoff spot.

However, the Arrows are also no stranger to the playoffs. Ashland is making its eighth appearance in an 11-year span since 2006.

In 2011, the two teams met in playoff seasons for both, with the Blue Streaks winning a wild 49-35 shootout at Ashland. The following season in Sandusky, the Arrows left town with a 58-7 win.

“They are very similar to when we played them in 2011 and 2012,” Franklin said. “They run the spread on offense, and play an aggressive on defense. They’re going to make you drive the football.

“From what we’ve seen, they won’t really give up the big play that we’ve had success with most of the year,” he added. “They will sit back and try to make us go 70 yards in 12 or 15 plays.”

The Arrows are paced by quarterback Keagan Armitage, who is 156-of-235 passing for 2,013 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. John Wolfe is his top target with 57 catches for 799 yards and 7 TDs.

Wolfe also has 97 tackles and 3 INTs on defense, leading a unit that features seven different players with 55-plus tackles.

“They have been an odd and even front from what we’ve seen,” Franklin said of the Ashland defense. “They don’t let anything get behind them is what it seems like. But very aggressive, they bring several different blitzes, different fronts, but we’ve seen a lot of that all year.

“We’ve seen about everything that you can have thrown at you,” he added. “If we pick up the pressure, we’ll be fine.”

Sandusky is led by QB Ja’Vez Alexander, who is 102-of-179 passing for 1,779 yards with 21 TDs and 6 INTs. He’s also ran 143 times for 999 yards and 12 TDs.

Cavon Croom has caught 49 passes for 723 yards and 7 TDs, while Croom and Nathan Delk each have 3 INTs in the secondary. Two-way starter Ja’Mez Young anchors the defense with 57 tackles at tackle.

Out of all the basic keys to the game, Franklin is looking for his team to win the turnover battle. The Blue Streaks forced 20 turnovers in the regular season, but offensively turned it over 19 times.

“We’re only plus-one on the season, and that’s not very good,” he said. “When I look at where we stand in the league, we haven’t done a very good job.

“So I’d say turnovers in all phases will be key,” Franklin added. “Ashland has very good special teams. Their kickoff presents a ton of issues, so it’s a lot to practice.”