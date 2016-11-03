Area teams prep for playoffs

Both teams are in Division IV Region 14 quarterfinal action. The Redskins (9-1) are at home in the first round of the playoffs for the first time in program history, as the No. 1 seed will entertain Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (9-1) — which will be making a 96-mile drive to Ottawa County.

Port Clinton — which was ranked in all eight of the weekly Associated Press polls — ended the season at No. 12 in the poll. The Redskins won their first eight games of the season, only falling to fellow state-ranked Sandusky Bay Conference foe Edison in Milan on Oct. 21. Edison scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to break a 14-14 tie in the Redskins’ 28-14 setback.

But the Redskins rebounded by pulling away late from rival Oak Harbor on the road last week — as a 28-14 win gave Port Clinton a share of the SBC Bay division title. It marked the first SBC title for the program since 1948.

Meanwhile, the Raiders were on the wrong side of a 9-0 vs. 9-0 game last week. Logan traveled to Lewistown Indian Lake, but fell by a 35-16 score to tumble toward the bottom half of the region.

Bellevue at Ottawa-Glandorf

The Redmen (7-3) are back in the playoffs for a 17th time overall in 35 seasons, and for a fifth time in the past six years.

Bellevue finished as the No. 7 seed in the region and visit Western Buckeye League foe Ottawa-Glandorf (9-1) at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The Titans are also no stranger to the playoffs, having reached for a 13th time in a 20-year span.

The Redmen are also no strangers to WBL opponents in the playoffs, having faced Lima Bath (1996), St. Marys Memorial (2000, 2001), Van Wert (2000), Kenton (2003) and Elida (2011). They are 3-3 in those games.

In the regular season, Bellevue faced three playoff teams — and two others who went into their final game with a chance to reach the playoffs. The Redmen beat Clyde (66-22) in Week 3 and fell to Sandusky (28-26) in the final minute in Week 6. Both those teams are hosting in Division III Region 10.

Bellevue fell to Shelby (9-1) in Week 10, and the Whippets are at home vs. Bloom-Carroll tonight as well. The Redmen then split with Perkins (34-30 loss) and Norwalk (34-28 win), two teams who still had playoff hopes a week ago.

Meanwhile, the Titans enter the game with a lot of momentum. They played in a 7-0 vs. 7-0 game when they lost at Wapakoneta (31-21) in Week 8, but then beat Elida on Oct. 21. O-G then traveled to St. Mary’s Memorial last week and beat the previously unbeaten Roughriders, 13-7, shooting them up to a home game.

SATURDAY

Lexington at Clyde

At Clyde, the Fliers are at home for a eighth time in 18 years since the expanded format of the playoffs began.

Saturday’s game at Bob Bishop Stadium is also Clyde’s 12th playoff appearance overall — each coming in a 23-year span since 1994. The Fliers (9-1) — the No. 3 seed in the region — entertain Lexington (7-3) in Div. III Region 10 action at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Clyde entered SBC Bay division play with a 3-1 record, then nearly ran the table, minus a 27-21 loss at Port Clinton on Oct. 14. Clyde trailed 27-7 in the game, then rallied with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and had the ball in P.C. territory as time expired.

In five of Clyde’s nine wins, the defensive unit for the Fliers allowed one touchdown or less.

The Minutemen make the trip to Clyde for its fourth-ever playoff appearance (2001, 2007, 2008). A year ago, Lexington began the season 5-0, but lost four of its last five to miss the postseason.

This season, the Minutemen started 1-2 after a pair of losses to Northern Ohio League foes Ontario and Norwalk by a combined five points. But since then, Lexington has won six of seven games, with the other lone setback coming last week at playoff bound Ashland, 24-21.

East Canton at St. Paul

At Norwalk, the Flyers are facing a familiar opponent — though it’s been a few years.

St. Paul (10-0) — ranked No. 2 in the final AP poll — entertains East Canton at 7 p.m. in Div. VII Region 25 action Saturday at Warren Whitney Field.

The Hornets (6-4) are in the playoffs for a fifth time — the third against a Firelands Conference opponent. East Canton lost at Monroeville in the first round in 2002 (26-0) and at St. Paul (56-7) in 2008.

The Hornets — who will travel 90 miles to Norwalk — enter Saturday’s game having saved their season after a 2-4 start through six games. They then beat four sub.500 teams in dominating fashion to claim the eighth and final playoff spot in the region.

The No. 1 seed Flyers are in the playoffs for an 18th time in a 22-year span dating back to 1995. St. Paul has a 35-16 record in the playoffs, including five trips to the state championship game — and a state title in 2009.

Saturday is also the 13th first-round home game in an 18-year span for the program.

This season, the Flyers put together the ninth unbeaten regular season in program history — and the first since 2009. That included a thrilling 14-8 win at Monroeville last week in the first-ever 9-0 vs. 9-0 game in Register area history. The Flyers scored twice in a 50-second span in the final 1:15 of the second quarter in the victory.

Windham at Monroeville

At Monroeville, the Eagles (9-1) are hosting at Marsh Field in the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The No. 4-seeded Eagles — ranked No. 7 in the final AP poll — entertain Windham (7-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in a Div. VII Region 25 quarterfinal. Monroeville is in the playoffs for a second straight season — and for the 15th time overall in a 30-year span dating back to 1987.

The Eagles began the season with nine straight wins before last week’s home setback against rival St. Paul.

The Bombers will make the 95-mile trip from Portage County to Monroeville for their 10th overall playoff appearance — and the first since 2006. Windham opened with a surprise 24-20 loss to a 3-7 Sebring McKinley team, but won seven of the next nine to reach the playoffs.

Monroeville beat seven of their nine opponents by double-digits, then rallied past Mapleton (33-28) and Crestview (18-14).

Should the Eagles and St. Paul win, a rematch of last week’s thriller will be on deck in Week 12 at a site to be determined.

Danbury at McComb

At McComb, it will be a history-making night for the Lakers in a Div. VII Region 26 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Danbury (7-3) is in the playoffs for the first time in program history after posting its first winning season in 25 years. The Lakers entered the season with just a 19-player roster.

Danbury’s reward is a Week 11 game against a program accustomed to the playoffs — and widely viewed as a contender to win the Div. VII state title.

The Panthers (9-1) — ranked No. 3 in the final AP poll — are in the playoffs for a seventh straight season and for the 20th time overall. McComb reached the state semifinals last season and in 2012.

McComb’s lone loss was to longtime small school power Marion Local in Week 2.

After a surprise 50-30 loss at Cardinal Stritch in Week 5 — the Cardinals lone win of the season — the Lakers responded by winning four of their last five games for their historic playoff appearance.