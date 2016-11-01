Man gets prison for trying to extort former football star

Twenty-eight-year-old Franklin Conley was sentenced Monday after a jury in Akron convicted him earlier this year of extortion-related charges.

A message left with Conley’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Conley and 29-year-old Patrick Griffin threatened to kill Wells and his family if they didn’t pay at least $65,000 or introduce the men to a drug supplier. The men claimed they’d previously paid Wells and his brother to set up a drug deal. Wells denied that allegation at Conley’s trial.

Griffin, a quadriplegic, pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced to a year of house arrest in August.