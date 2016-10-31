St. Paul ends 3 points shy of AP poll title

In Division VII, St. Paul (10-0) was just three points shy of its second AP state poll championship — finishing runner-up to Covington (10-0) in the tightest vote of the seven divisions.

The Flyers — who were also AP poll champions in 1969 under former Pitt coach and ESPN analyst Mike Gottfried — finished unbeaten for the ninth time in program history after Friday’s 14-8 win at Monroeville.

It was a winner-take-all game for the Firelands Conference title against the Eagles (9-1), who weren’t punished for the tight loss, as they fell from fourth to No. 7 in Monday’s final poll.

Friday’s game was the area’s first-ever 9-0 vs. 9-0 game in Week 10. Both teams are at home in Region 25 at 7 p.m. Saturday, as the Flyers entertain East Canton (6-4) and the Eagles host Windham (7-3). A rematch will take place at a site to be determined in the second round should both teams win.

In Div. III, Sandusky (9-1) finally found break in the voting, jumping three spots from 10th to No. 7 in the final poll. The Blue Streaks had been No. 10 for three straight weeks following their lone loss of the season to Lorain (24-23) on Oct. 7.

The Blue Streaks topped Norwalk (23-8) last week to clinch the final Northern Ohio League title outright, and are back in the playoffs for the first time in five years when they host Ashland (7-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In Div. IV, Port Clinton (9-1) finished at No. 12 in the poll, up one spot from a week ago. The Redskins had fallen eight spots from fifth to 13th after suffering its first loss of the season, 28-14, at state-ranked Edison on Oct. 21.

Port Clinton rebounded last week, however, topping rival Oak Harbor by a 28-14 final to clinch a share of their first SBC title in 68 years. The Redskins are the top seed in Region 14 and entertain Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (9-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, the Chargers (9-1) held at No. 6 in the Div. V poll after also clinching a share of the SBC title for a second straight season with a 42-14 rout at Perkins. Edison, which has been ranked in the top 10 all season, will entertain Gahanna Columbus Academy (8-2) as the No. 3 seed in Region 18 at 7 p.m. Saturday.

AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

DIVISION I

1, Cincinnati Colerain (20) 10-0 246

2, Huber Heights Wayne (1) 9-0-1 220

3, Powell Olentangy Liberty (2) 10-0 192

4, Cleveland St. Ignatius (3) 9-1 175

5, Pickerington Central 9-1 148

6, Solon 9-1 125

7, Stow-Munroe Falls 9-1 107

8, Hilliard Bradley 9-1 79

9, Lakewood St. Edward 7-2 61

10, Dublin Jerome 9-1 52

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

1, Avon (16) 10-0 236

2, Cincinnati Turpin (2) 10-0 198

3, Chardon (1) 10-0 180

4, Holland Springfield (1) 10-0 173

5, Cincinnati La Salle (5) 8-2 150

6, Troy 9-1 117

7, Warren G. Harding (1) 9-1 114

8, Aurora 9-1 99

9, Grafton Midview 9-1 79

10, Massillon Perry 8-2 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Massillon Washington 22.

DIVISION III

1, Toledo Central Catholic (15) 10-0 246

2, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (8) 10-0 226

3, Akron Hoban (3) 9-1 181

4, Alliance Marlington 10-0 143

(tie) Franklin 10-0 143

6, Bexley 10-0 121

7, Sandusky 9-1 89

8, Wapakoneta 9-1 85

9, St. Marys Memorial 9-1 64

10, Trotwood-Madison 8-2 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Columbus Hamilton Township 14.

DIVISION IV

1, Kettering Archbishop Alter (16) 10-0 215

2, Perry (3) 10-0 186

3, Heath (2) 10-0 172

4, Cincinnati Wyoming (1) 10-0 170

5, Steubenville (1) 9-1 133

6, Peninsula Woodridge 10-0 96

7, Mantua Crestwood 9-1 86

8, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 8-2 78

9, Johnstown-Monroe 9-1 73

10, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 7-2 64

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 56. 12, Port Clinton 29. 13, Lewistown Indian Lake 20. 14, Struthers (1) 15.

DIVISION V

1, Wheelersburg (16) 10-0 230

2, Coldwater (6) 9-1 222

3, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (1) 10-0 184

4, Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 10-0 171

5, Creston Norwayne (1) 9-1 141

6, Milan Edison 9-1 120

7, Pemberville Eastwood 9-1 94

8, Swanton 9-1 84

9, Canfield S. Range (1) 9-1 76

10, Coshocton 9-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Orwell Grand Valley 16. 12, Carlisle 13.

DIVISION VI

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 9-1 233

2, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (4) 10-0 207

3, Hamler Patrick Henry (3) 10-0 191

4, Bucyrus Wynford (1) 10-0 161

5, Mechanicsburg 10-0 142

6, Kirtland 9-1 124

7, Defiance Ayersville 10-0 93

8, Beverly Fort Frye 10-0 84

9, Delphos Jefferson 9-1 44

10, Hannibal River 10-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 25. 12, New Middletown Springfield (1) 22. 13, Chesapeake 14. 14, Lisbon David Anderson 12. 14, Spencerville 12.

DIVISION VII

1, Covington (13) 10-0 233

2, Norwalk St. Paul (11) 10-0 230

3, McComb (1) 9-1 183

4, Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 9-1 180

5, Troy Christian 9-1 119

6, Waterford 9-1 102

7, Monroeville 9-1 93

8, Mogadore 8-2 85

9, Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 10-0 77

10, Glouster Trimble 8-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Shadyside 20. 12, Toronto 19.