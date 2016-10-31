St. Paul ends 3 points shy of AP poll title

In Division VII, St. Paul (10-0) was just three points shy of its second AP state poll championship — finishing runner-up to Covington (10-0) in the tightest vote of the seven divisions.
The Flyers — who were also AP poll champions in 1969 under former Pitt coach and ESPN analyst Mike Gottfried — finished unbeaten for the ninth time in program history after Friday’s 14-8 win at Monroeville.
It was a winner-take-all game for the Firelands Conference title against the Eagles (9-1), who weren’t punished for the tight loss, as they fell from fourth to No. 7 in Monday’s final poll.
Friday’s game was the area’s first-ever 9-0 vs. 9-0 game in Week 10. Both teams are at home in Region 25 at 7 p.m. Saturday, as the Flyers entertain East Canton (6-4) and the Eagles host Windham (7-3). A rematch will take place at a site to be determined in the second round should both teams win.
In Div. III, Sandusky (9-1) finally found break in the voting, jumping three spots from 10th to No. 7 in the final poll. The Blue Streaks had been No. 10 for three straight weeks following their lone loss of the season to Lorain (24-23) on Oct. 7.
The Blue Streaks topped Norwalk (23-8) last week to clinch the final Northern Ohio League title outright, and are back in the playoffs for the first time in five years when they host Ashland (7-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In Div. IV, Port Clinton (9-1) finished at No. 12 in the poll, up one spot from a week ago. The Redskins had fallen eight spots from fifth to 13th after suffering its first loss of the season, 28-14, at state-ranked Edison on Oct. 21.
Port Clinton rebounded last week, however, topping rival Oak Harbor by a 28-14 final to clinch a share of their first SBC title in 68 years. The Redskins are the top seed in Region 14 and entertain Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (9-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, the Chargers (9-1) held at No. 6 in the Div. V poll after also clinching a share of the SBC title for a second straight season with a 42-14 rout at Perkins. Edison, which has been ranked in the top 10 all season, will entertain Gahanna Columbus Academy (8-2) as the No. 3 seed in Region 18 at 7 p.m. Saturday.
AP Ohio High School Football Poll List
DIVISION I
1, Cincinnati Colerain (20) 10-0 246
2, Huber Heights Wayne (1) 9-0-1 220
3, Powell Olentangy Liberty (2) 10-0 192
4, Cleveland St. Ignatius (3) 9-1 175
5, Pickerington Central 9-1 148
6, Solon 9-1 125
7, Stow-Munroe Falls 9-1 107
8, Hilliard Bradley 9-1 79
9, Lakewood St. Edward 7-2 61
10, Dublin Jerome 9-1 52
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION II
1, Avon (16) 10-0 236
2, Cincinnati Turpin (2) 10-0 198
3, Chardon (1) 10-0 180
4, Holland Springfield (1) 10-0 173
5, Cincinnati La Salle (5) 8-2 150
6, Troy 9-1 117
7, Warren G. Harding (1) 9-1 114
8, Aurora 9-1 99
9, Grafton Midview 9-1 79
10, Massillon Perry 8-2 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Massillon Washington 22.
DIVISION III
1, Toledo Central Catholic (15) 10-0 246
2, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (8) 10-0 226
3, Akron Hoban (3) 9-1 181
4, Alliance Marlington 10-0 143
(tie) Franklin 10-0 143
6, Bexley 10-0 121
7, Sandusky 9-1 89
8, Wapakoneta 9-1 85
9, St. Marys Memorial 9-1 64
10, Trotwood-Madison 8-2 48
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Columbus Hamilton Township 14.
DIVISION IV
1, Kettering Archbishop Alter (16) 10-0 215
2, Perry (3) 10-0 186
3, Heath (2) 10-0 172
4, Cincinnati Wyoming (1) 10-0 170
5, Steubenville (1) 9-1 133
6, Peninsula Woodridge 10-0 96
7, Mantua Crestwood 9-1 86
8, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 8-2 78
9, Johnstown-Monroe 9-1 73
10, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 7-2 64
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 56. 12, Port Clinton 29. 13, Lewistown Indian Lake 20. 14, Struthers (1) 15.
DIVISION V
1, Wheelersburg (16) 10-0 230
2, Coldwater (6) 9-1 222
3, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (1) 10-0 184
4, Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 10-0 171
5, Creston Norwayne (1) 9-1 141
6, Milan Edison 9-1 120
7, Pemberville Eastwood 9-1 94
8, Swanton 9-1 84
9, Canfield S. Range (1) 9-1 76
10, Coshocton 9-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Orwell Grand Valley 16. 12, Carlisle 13.
DIVISION VI
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 9-1 233
2, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (4) 10-0 207
3, Hamler Patrick Henry (3) 10-0 191
4, Bucyrus Wynford (1) 10-0 161
5, Mechanicsburg 10-0 142
6, Kirtland 9-1 124
7, Defiance Ayersville 10-0 93
8, Beverly Fort Frye 10-0 84
9, Delphos Jefferson 9-1 44
10, Hannibal River 10-0 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 25. 12, New Middletown Springfield (1) 22. 13, Chesapeake 14. 14, Lisbon David Anderson 12. 14, Spencerville 12.
DIVISION VII
1, Covington (13) 10-0 233
2, Norwalk St. Paul (11) 10-0 230
3, McComb (1) 9-1 183
4, Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 9-1 180
5, Troy Christian 9-1 119
6, Waterford 9-1 102
7, Monroeville 9-1 93
8, Mogadore 8-2 85
9, Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 10-0 77
10, Glouster Trimble 8-2 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Shadyside 20. 12, Toronto 19.