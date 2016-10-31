Dallas owner spoke to NFL counsel about Elliott abuse probe

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has acknowledged speaking with the NFL’s special counsel for domestic violence investigations, and rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott said he was interviewed by the league this season about an abuse claim made against him.

Elliott said after Sunday night’s 29-23 overtime victory over Philadelphia that he was interviewed once by league investigators about six weeks ago. He characterized there being “an ongoing investigation” but said he didn’t really know what was going on.

Prosecutors in Ohio declined to press charges over the summer in a domestic violence case involving the fourth overall draft pick.

“All I can do is not worry about it, focus on this team and do whatever I can do to help these guys get wins,” Elliott told the AP after running 22 times for 96 yards and catching four passes for 52 yards against the Eagles.

CBS Sports reported earlier Sunday, citing multiple unnamed sources, that Jones raised the topic of the probe during league meetings in Houston about two weeks ago with Lisa Friel, a former New York prosecutor serving as special counsel. That report said they were within earshot of other league and team executives.

Jones said after Sunday night’s game that the two had a “good discussion.” He said the conversation might have gotten loud, but said it was a situation where he had “to talk over the music.”

Asked if the interaction was contentious, he responded, “Well, I don’t know about that, but certainly, the volume of it had a lot to do with noise in there.”

In September, when Ohio officials decided not to file criminal charges, the Columbus city attorney’s office cited conflicting and inconsistent information in evidence.

A police report said Elliott, who played at Ohio State, denied allegations that he assaulted his girlfriend in July, causing bruises and abrasions.

Three witnesses told police they didn’t see Elliott assault the 20-year-old woman. Elliott said the woman got the bruises and abrasions in a bar fight.

That same report included documents that had a text exchange between Elliott and the woman indicating concern over the running back passing a drug test.

The report was released less than two weeks after video surfaced of Elliott in a legal marijuana shop in Seattle, which led to admonishments from Jones and coach Jason Garrett. Elliott apologized then for that, saying he realized he made a mistake.

Freelance reporter Jeff Carlton contributed to this report.

