AP source: Browns acquired LB Jamie Collins from Patriots

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal has not officially been announced. Tuesday is the NFL’s trade deadline.

A second-round draft pick in 2013, Collins has been one of the Patriots’ better defensive players for just over three seasons, but his rookie contract ends after this season. The Patriots will get a conditional third-round selection for Collins, 27.

Collins missed one game this season with a hip injury. He has 43 combined tackles and two interceptions.

At 0-8, the Browns certainly can use an infusion of talent, and Collins immediately becomes their best linebacker.

Earlier this year, the Browns sent linebacker/defensive end Barkevious Mingo to the Patriots.

