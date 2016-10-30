Eight area teams reach state playoffs

Six area teams will see action on Saturday night, while Friday has two local teams competing.

In Division III Region 10, Sandusky (9-1) finished second and will host a first-round playoff game against Ashland (7-3). The Blue Streaks — ranked No. 10 in the latest Associated Press state poll — last hosted a game in 2011, and also in 1988.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday at Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium against the Arrows, who are a perennial playoff opponent from the Ohio Cardinal Conference and making their eighth playoff appearance in the last 11 seasons.

Saturday will be Sandusky's 10 th overall playoff appearance.

Also in Region 10, Clyde (9-1) is the third seed and will host Lexington (7-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bob Bishop Stadium. This will mark the 12th playoff appearance for the Fliers — all in the last 23 seasons. Should the Fliers beat the Minutemen and the Blue Streaks top Ashland, the two programs will meet at a neutral site in the second round.

In Div. IV, Port Clinton (9-1) — fresh off a share of its first SBC title in 68 years — will be making more history when it hosts a playoff game for the first time in program history. The Redskins — ranked No. 13 in the AP poll — will entertain Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (9-1) as the top overall seed at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Region 14.

After never reaching the playoffs prior to 2014, this is Port Clinton's third straight Week 11 appearance.

Also in Region 14, Bellevue (7-3) is making playoff appearance No. 17 all-time in a 35-year stretch, as the No. 7 seed Redmen will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf (9-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Bellevue reached the regional championship season a year ago.

Also on Saturday, after a wild year of firsts in 2015, AP No. 6 Edison (9-1) is hosting a home playoff game for the second time ever — and second striaght season — in Div. V. The Chargers finished third in Region 18 and will entertain Gahanna Columbus Academy (8-2) at 7 p.m. in Milan.

A year ago, Edison won the region en route to its first-ever state semifinal appearance.

In Div. VII, after the two had a memorable clash Friday night, both St. Paul (10-0) and Monroeville (9-1) can force a rematch if each win opening round games this Saturday.

Thanks to an upset loss to Mogadore, the Flyers — ranked No. 2 in the AP poll — moved past the Wildcats (8-2) for the top overall seed in Region 25 by just .0005 points. St. Paul will entertain eighth seed East Canton (6-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Warren Whitney Field in Norwalk.

This is St. Paul's 18th playoff appearance — all in a 22-year span since 1995.

Meanwhile, the Eagles (9-1) — ranked No. 4 in the AP poll — will host Windham (7-3) in the 4 vs. 5 pairing in Region 25. This marks Monroeville's 15th playoff appearance — all in a 30-year span since 1987.

The Flyers edged the Eagles Friday night at Marsh Field in Monroeville, 14-8, in the area's first-ever 9-0 vs. 9-0 Week 10 game. Should each team win Saturday, they will meet again in the second round at a neutral site to be determined.

And for the first time in program history, the Danbury Lakers (7-3) will experience a Week 11 football game. With a 19-man roster, the Lakers took the eighth and final spot in Region 26 and will visit top-seeded McComb (9-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

This is also the first winning season in 35 years for the Lakers.