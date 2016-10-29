SMCC falls in shootout

Special to the Register

FREMONT — As St. Mary Central Catholic coach Ryan Wikel looked up at the scoreboard, he simply stated that his team came up one touchdown short.

After 93 points and 823 yards of offense, seven points did not seem very big.

What was big was two turnovers and a bad snap on a punt that gave Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic great field position each time.

The Crimson Streaks (4-6, 2-2) turned those three mistakes into 21 points en route to a 50-43 Sandusky Bay Conference River division win on Saturday night at Harmon Field at Don Paul Stadium.

“About the end of the second quarter and into the third quarter, we made too many mistakes to win a football game," Wikel said. "We were struggling defensively to get stops and the last thing you want to do is make it easy on them by giving them a short field off of a turnover. We did that a couple of times.”

A 21-yard touchdown pass from Danny Covol to Danny Miller put the Panthers (2-8, 0-4) back ahead, 43-40, with 11 seconds left in the third quarter. The Streaks got into the SMCC 40 before the quarter ended and to the SMCC 5-yard line on a 27-yard pass from Spencer Harrison to David Spicer.

Three plays later, Harrison bumped his way through the trenches for a 4-yard touchdown and after the extra point, SJCC led, 47-43, with 9:30 remaining.

Then, after racking up yards and points left and right, the SMCC offense could do no right. The Panthers went three-and-out and committed a personal foul on the SJCC punt return. Tbe Streaks got inside the SMCC 10 before sputtering and settling for a 28-yard field goal by Alex Baez with 4:36 left.

A defensive holding call on the next SMCC offensive snap negated, for a second time on the night, a Chris Morrisette interception on the SJCC defense. Covol was sacked on the next play and SMCC punted three plays later.

SJCC, needing two first downs to ice the game, got them both. Harrison hit Zach Militello for a 19-yard pass on third down. Later, Ross Snyder rumbled two yards to the SMCC 20 to end the game.

"The turnovers were unforced errors," Wikel said. "They were things we could've controlled and we didn't. Ultimately, that's what loses football games."

SJCC led 14-6 after one quarter. Josiah Myers scored from five yards out and added the two-point conversion run to knot the game at 14. The Streaks responded with a 57-yard scoring strike from Harrison to Militello to regain the lead.

SMCC scored on its next offensive possession. The Panthers went 65 yards in 10 plays, capped by Covol's 15-yard touchdown run for a 21-20 lead. A 16-yard touchdown and two-point run by Myers boosted the lead to 29-20, but a fumble by the Panthers led to a SJCC 24-yard touchdown pass. SMCC led 29-27 at halftime.

"It was tough, but a lot of kids made tremendous plays on the offensive side of the ball," Wikel said. "It was just wasn't enough. We were one touchdown short at the end. We had a lot of good efforts but we just didn't get it done."

The Panthers continued the offensive onslaught early in the third quarter as Covol hit John Baird for a 50-yard touchdown and 36-27 lead. SJCC missed a 30-yard field goal on its next possession but after a Myers fumble, Snyder scored a 2-yard touchdown to get within 36-34.

"It seemed like field position-wise, we didn't get the best in the second half and it backed us up," Wikel said. "It limits your playbook a bit but St. Joe came out fired up defensively and made stops. Unfortunately, we came up short."

SMCC was forced to punt on its next possession, but the snap was bad and resulted in a 15-yard loss. The Streaks cashed in on a short field, as Harrison threw a 9-yard touchdown to David Spicer to take a 40-36 lead with 2:52 left in the third quarter.

"SJCC played a tremendous game," Wikel said. "These seniors were tremendous role models for the underclassmen, even though things didn't go the way we wanted them to on the field. There's still a lot of lessons that can be learned on the football field."

Covol completed 12-of-21 passes for 340 yards and four tochdowns, while Myers ran 26 times for 78 yards and 2 TDs. Danny Miller caught four passes for 138 yards and a TD.

"Tonight is about thanking the 11 seniors that led us," Wikel said. "We never doubted their commitment or work ethic. Their offseason was tremendous, but sometimes you just come up short."

Five of SMCC's eight losses were to teams that are in the playoffs next week.

"We did play a tough schedule, but we really need to learn moving forward that we can put ourselves in better positions," Wikel said. "At times, we can do things better and pay more attention to detail. We can give ourselves a fighting chance against the teams we play by doing our job."