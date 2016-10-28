St. Paul wins slugfest in huge FC showdown

Featuring two undefeated teams in Week 10 for the first time in Register area history, Firelands Conference rivals St. Paul and Monroeville met Friday night in a matchup of two run-based teams.

And it was the leaping pass-catching abilities of Paul Pearce making the difference on the scoreboard in St. Paul's 14-8 win.

The victory gave St. Paul — ranked No. 2 in the Division VII Associated Press state poll — a fifth straight Firelands Conference title and its ninth 10-0 regular season in program history. The loss dropped No. 4-ranked Monroeville to 9-1 overall (6-1 FC).

With St. Paul trailing 8-0 with under two minutes left in the first half, quarterback Nick Lukasko scrambled for 32 yards on a third-and-14 from the Monroeville 37. Two plays later, Colton Service scored on a 4-yard run with 1:15 left in the half.

The Flyers then went for two, with Pearce making a leaping catch in the left corner of the end zone to tie the game. On the ensuing kickoff, a Monroeville player tried hurdling a St. Paul tackler, but was hit hard by Service, with the ball coming loose and Derek Gross recovering for the Flyers at the Monroeville 23 with 1:04 left in the half.

But a holding penalty pushed the Flyers back to their own 39, and they were facing a second-and-27 situation with 36 seconds left in the half. But Lukasko fired a deep pass for Pearce again. As the junior receiver came back for the ball near the 5, a Monroeville defender appeared to get his hands on it for a possible interception or pass breakup.

But Pearce plucked the ball away from the defender, then turned around and finished the pass-and-catch for a 39-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left in the half. The extra point attempt was just wide left, but the Flyers had scored twice in a 50-second span to take a 14-8 halftime lead.

“We struggled a little bit moving the ball, but Paul Pearce comes up with a big play there, a real aggressive play,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “Nick put it on the money, and that was his second or third check down on his reads. He came off his initial read, it was a good decision and Paul made a great play.”

In the second half, the St. Paul defense kept Monroeville from reaching the end zone on six possessions. The Eagles advanced no further than the St. Paul 39 on their second possession of the third quarter.

Monroeville had one last chance, taking over at its own 36 with 1:45 left. But the Eagles were faced with a fourth-and-4 from the 42 and QB Adam Rogers had his pass sail incomplete. With the Eagles out of timeouts, the Flyers were able to get into victory formation to seal the win.

Monroeville had 85 yards of total offense in the first half, but just 16 net yards in the second half — as three straight sacks for a loss of 23 yards late in the third quarter.

“Our defense was outstanding, and our defensive coaches and Coach (Larry) Fisher came up with a great game plan,” Livengood said. “The kids just played great on defense, and Monroeville presents a lot of issues with speed and our kids rose to the challenge and did a great job.”

Monroeville opened the scoring after Conar Burns returned his second interception of the half 38 yards to the St. Paul 30. It took eight plays that included a fourth down conversion, as the Eagles punched it in on a 6-yard TD run by Colton Millis at the 4:18 mark of the second quarter.

Millis then ran in the conversion run to give the Eagles an 8-0 lead — but then the Flyers immediately answered with their two TDs in less than a minute.

In the second half, the Eagle defense wasn't to be outdone — limiting the Flyers to just 58 net yards as well.

“What more do you want on a Friday night? When you look at the whole picture for these kids and the improvements they've made, the only time you figured the game was won was in the last minute,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “We need to get better at some things, but I cannot say enough about our defense.

“Offensively we did a few things well, but not enough,” he added. “We didn't sustain blocks well enough to score enough points, no matter what we did. We shut them out the whole second half, but a couple plays made the game there at the end of the half.”

Leaders

St. Paul: Service ran 25 times for 112 yards and a TD, while Gross added 36 yards on 13 attempts.

Monroeville: Millis ran 16 times for 38 yards and the lone TD, with Logan Benfer adding 52 all-purpose yards on seven touches.

FC streak

Friday's win was St. Paul's 32 nd straight in conference play dating back to 2012, while the fifth straight FC title is a conference record in the 57-year history of the league. Overall, the Flyers have won 22 FC titles — 18 of them in the past 26 seasons.

Playoff rematch?

In Div. VII Region 25, unofficially the Flyers and Eagles will be second and third after Friday's games. Should Warren JFK (8-1) lose tonight to Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1), the scenario is there for the two teams to meet in the playoffs for a sixth time — if they were to win their first-round playoff games.

If JFK were to win, the Eagles may slide to fourth, meaning the two teams couldn't possibly rematch until Week 13 in the regional championship game.

Series history

The Flyers lead the series 36-21-1 after Friday's win, and inched above .500 in games played at Marsh Field (13-12-1).