P.C. ends years of misery at Oak Harbor, seals SBC title

Port Clinton didn’t get a handed third of a championship trophy Friday, despite what the final Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division standings stated, it got the whole thing.

Darius Daniels’ 85-yard touchdown run with 4:28 left was the lone score of the second half as the Redskins held Oak Harbor to 59 second-half yards in a 28-14 win that only broke a 40-year drought for P.C. on its rival’s home field, but a 68-year conference title drought as well.

“It’s incredible to win here, and what a time to do it. This was the year to do it,” Redskin senior Russell DeMarco said. “Our senior year, everything is just falling into place for us. All the hard work and all the effort that we’ve been putting in since our freshman year is finally paying off.

Entering Friday, Port Clinton (9-1, 5-1) hadn’t won at Oak Harbor (5-5, 2-4) since 1976. Its last SBC title came in 1948 — the first year of SBC play. It tied with Clyde and Edison in final Bay division standings.

For their efforts, the Redskins will host their first-ever home playoff game Friday against a Division IV Region 14 opponent to be determined.

“It means so much for our community, for our football program, our schools and the seniors that have been through a lot, they deserve this,” Port Clinton coach Beau Carmon said. “It’s a combination of just an unbelievable amount of hours put in by our coaching staff, our kids taking to the coaching, then applying it to the field making plays. And again, we got good football players in Port Clinton and we’re going to continue developing them.”

Up 21-14 entering the second half, the Redskins got an early break as Dylan Mansor fumbled an exchange from quarterback Jeff Winterfield and DeMarco — from his defensive end spot — fell on the ball at the Rockets’ 49. But after getting down the Oak Harbor 12, P.C. turned it over on downs at the 6 as Daniels caught quarterback Joey Brenner’s pass but went to his knees to make the catch a good yard short of the first down.

Then after forcing a three-and-out by the Rockets, the Redskins again got into the red zone and came up short, turning it over on downs agh the 10 as Daniels again was stopped short on a fourth-and-11 catch.

But Oak Harbor couldn’t get its offense moving in the second half after rushing for 114 yards in the first two quarters. Winterfield had 80 yards on the ground and a pair of first-half scores. He would finish with 115 yards rushing on 19 carries. However, he was only 3-of-19 passing with a pair of interceptions.

“You don’t come to this stadium and think you’re going to outmuscle Oak Harbor, no matter what the talent level is. It’s just not going to happen,” Carmon said. “We had to make some adjustments at halftime defensively because they were pounding the ball on us. It was a gutsy performance. We made just enough plays and won the turnover battle.”

Port Clinton methodically went down the field in 13 plays to seize the early lead, On third-and-11, Brenner looked to his right and found a wide open Skyler Cook in the end zone for a 17-yard scoring strike. Taylor Rollins’ first of four extra points made it 7-0 at the 2:12 mark of the first.

Playing in his final game as the Rocket quarterback, Winterfield had a quick response. His 52-yard keeper on the fourth play of the ensuing drive saw him break some arm tackles, then outrun the P.C. secondary to end zone. Tate Smith’s point after tied the game at 7 with 22 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

There was no stopping P.C., though, as Brenner found DeMarco for a 21-yard strike for the second of three straight touchdown drives to end the half.

DeMarco ran a corner route for his first varsity touchdown.

“I was so excited,” he said. “I was going to catch the ball and I knew the guy had crashed down on one of the inside routes, so I thought, ‘Oh, I’m wide open.’ I didn’t want to look because I felt I was going to drop the ball.”

A 25-yard pass from Winterfield to Cy Franck on fourth-and-5 setup the quarterback’s 2-yard plunge to even the game at 14 with 5:44 left in the half.

“It was tough on the line tonight, all those guys are tough, strong and they knew what they were doing,” DeMarco said. “It’s just we made plays when plays needed to be made. And that’s what the difference was. Everyone did their jobs and we just outplayed them.”

Emerson Lowe’s 7-yard scoring run at the 3:10 mark ended the opening half’s scoring.

Brenner threw for 152 yards in the opening half. It was his interception on defense with 5:15 remaining in the game that setup the put away score.

Daniels, who assumed the role of Donte McClure (held out Friday after sustaining a concussion in Week 9’s loss at Edison), broke off an 85-yard run on a jet sweep where he broke a tackle, then outran everyone to the end zone. Three plays later, he all but iced the game with an interception.

“That’s a play we usually like to run with Donte, but we ran it with Darius tonight,” Carmon said. “Darius being Darius, was fast and no one was catching him in the open field. Then he broke that tackle and it was a huge play. We needed that.”

DeMarco was on the P.C. team that started 3-0 in the 2014 and lost 31-14 to an 0-3 Rockets’ team in Week 4 at Oak Harbor. That moment stuck out in the moments following the trophy presentation on Friday.

“That taste never really left our mouth,” he said. “All of us seniors were sophomores back then, and this entire time, we’ve been thinking of how we can get back at them. What a way to do it than win a title on their field.”