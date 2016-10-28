Sandusky beats Norwalk, wins final NOL title

Sandusky coach Mike Franklin got doused as the clock struck zero on Strobel Field as the players began their celebration. With the Northern Ohio League's swan song at Cedar Point Stadium Friday night, the Blue Streaks took last week's title sharing win a step further and beat Norwalk, 23-8, to capture the league championship outright.

More photos from the game

Sandusky last won the NOL in 2011, its first year in the league. It has added another one in its last year in the league as the NOL is disbanding. Next year both Sandusky and Norwalk head to the newly formed Lake division of the Sandusky Bay Conference.

Last week the Blue Streaks earned a share of the title, which had a non-conference game against Loudonville to end its season Friday night. Sandusky’s win over the Truckers ensured that there was no sharing this championship.

"I wish we could have won a couple more in the middle, you know what I mean?" Franklin said with a chuckle, still wet from his ice bath. "At the end of the day, we started out well in the NOL. I guess we kind of put a closure to the NOL for us in a positive way."

Full Sandusky Blue Streaks coverage

The Streaks (9-1, 6-0), ranked 10th in latest Associated Press poll for third week in a row, battled the whole game to get a lead and maintain it, but it wasn't easy by any means. Some of that was Norwalk, and some of that was a handful of mistakes, including penalties that killed drives or prolonged ones for Norwalk. In the end it was enough, but Franklin knows some of that must get corrected heading into the playoffs.

“We're very proud of our players, and we're very proud of our coaching staff. We've been working awfully hard," Franklin said. "Did we play our best game of the year? Definitely not on offense. But those are things we've got to clean up before next week. But at the end of the day we want to let these guys celebrate their accomplishments."

Full Norwalk Truckers coverage

The game was still in doubt until Ja'vez Alexander hooked up with Keith Williams on a 77-yard touchdown pass at the 7:05 mark of the fourth quarter to give Sandusky some separation. Williams got behind his defender at the Norwalk 45, took the pass in stride, and outran his pursuit for the score. Alexander had scored less than three minutes into the second half to put Sandusky up 16-0. He went 25 yards for the touchdown run, jumping quickly through the hole, skipping outside and diving into the end zone.

The Blue Streaks got the ball right back on a fumble recovery by Ezekiel Ford II, but two plays after Alexander's 27-yard run gave Sandusky first-and-goal at the one, it coughed up the ball to give it right back to Norwalk (6-4, 3-3) and thwart a chance to blow the game open. Three plays after that Norwalk quarterback Trenten Morrow went 85 yards for a touchdown, getting the Streak defense to bite on a fake handoff and bolting to paydirt at the 6:34 mark of the third quarter.

Sandusky then struggled because of penalties negating big plays or helping sustain Norwalk's offense. The Streaks kept coming up big, though, getting the stops when they needed them the most. Norwalk finished with 227 yards of offense, but take away Morrow's jaunt, and it was 142 yards in 51 plays the rest of the night.

"Our kids played extremely hard," Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. "I'm just proud of everything they gave us. Our seniors are outstanding kids. We were in the game. We were down eight and had a chance to get here and possibly tie it up. We had a chance to go ahead and move the ball, and I just thought they did a great job. Our defense played outstanding against a very talented team."

Sandusky finished with 169 yards on the ground and 148 through the air, but lost that crucial fumble and had an interception near the end of the first quarter.

The first half saw little offense from either side, with the scoring coming on a 35-yard Cavon Croom interception return and a 29-yard Max Corso field goal to give Sandusky a 9-0 halftime edge. Croom stepped in front of Damon Mohan as Morrow released the ball, and after making the interception ran untouched into the end zone for the score.

Last week Corso set the season scoring record for a kicker with his 45th point, tacking on five more with two extra points and his field goal Friday.

While the Streak offense couldn't get untracked in the first two quarters, the defense stepped up to keep Norwalk struggling as well. Sandusky forced three punts and got the ball back twice on downs in the first half, including stopping the Truckers on a deep drive in Sandusky territory after a late hit out-of-bounds gave them the ball at the Sandusky 14. The defense held as Norwalk could only gain three yards in four plays.

The Truckers gained just 74 yards in the first half, with Sandusky just a bit better with 78 yards of total offense. Norwalk was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

"(Franklin's) doing a great job," MacFarland said. "It's a great year for them. He's got an outstanding quarterback and perimeter people. They bring enough pressure on defense. Not a lot of blitz stuff, but just their athletic pressure. He's doing a great job and I wish them well in the playoffs. It's nice to see our NOL teams being so solid."

For Franklin, who is in his 11th season at Sandusky, this will be his third trip to the playoffs with the Streaks. He thinks his team will be ready.

"As we've mentioned all year, these guys are a team," Franklin said. "You're not going to find a bunch of individuals. We've got a lot of guys that are very close, and we've worked very hard together. We're very excited to come back to Strobel next week."

Dual threat

Alexander, after a slow first half, finished the night with 157 yards rushing on 19 carries while going 9-for-17 passing for 148 yards. He now has accounted for over 2,700 yards of offense, and should break the 1,000-yard rushing mark next week. Unofficially he sits at 999 yards.

Defense wins championships

Sandusky has given up just three touchdowns in its last three games, one in each game. In spite of the penalties, in other games as well, it hasn't cost them. The Streaks have been able to overcome those mistakes, and once they are corrected, will be a formidable opponent come playoff time.

Up Next

Sandusky has unofficially secured a first-round home playoff game against a team to be determined, sitting second in the computer rankings (Division III, Region 10). This will be the Blue Streaks 10th trip to the playoffs in their storied history. They are 5-9 all-time, and went to the state semi's in 1978, 1987 and 1990.