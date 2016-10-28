Willard falls to Columbian in finale

It was the marked the final Northern Ohio League game for both teams, as they will join the Sandusky Bay Conference next fall. The Crimson Flashes (2-8, 0-7) have been in the league for 73 years, while Columbian has been a member for 63 years.

Ethan Daub finished 11-of-20 passing for 149 yards. Chad Mahl ran for 151 yards on 28 carries, and Nick Cofer grabbed six passes for 78 yards to lead the Flashes.

South Central 33, New London 27 (OT)

At Greenwich, the Wildcats and Trojans played a wild regular season finale for the second straight year, with the Trojans (3-7, 2-5) coming away with the Firelands Conference win in overtime.

The Trojans stopped the Wildcats from making the necessary first down in overtime.

And then it was Cristiano Murphy time. The sophomore ran the ball 20 yards for the game-winning touchdown on the Trojans’ first possession to give South Central the 33-27 win.

New London (3-7, 2-5) tied it up at 27 with 7:54 left in regulation when Bill Woodmancy grabbed a 60-yard TD reception off a halfback option pass from Jacob Molnar.

South Central drew first blood with Aaron Lamoreaux’s 5-yard quarterback keeper. Josiah Wright’s extra point was good and it was 7-0 with 4:36 in the first quarter.

New London answered with 1:51 left in the period when Molnar run 14 yards to pay dirt. Woodmancy’s PAT failed and the Trojans held onto a 7-6 lead.

Late in the second quarter, Ben Lamoreaux grabbed an 8-yard TD pass from his brother to increase South Central’s lead to 14-6. The 79-yard drive featured a 43-yard run by Tycen Cooper.

But New London didn’t go away. Jake Gerlak picked off a deep pass by South Central’s Aaron Lamoreaux and ran it back 86 yards as time expired for halftime. The Wildcats’ two-point conversion failed and the Trojans went into the locker room with 14-12 lead.

The Trojans scored twice in the third quarter; the first was a 15-yard TD run by Cooper with 7:35 in the quarter.

Lamoreaux plunged into the end zone on a 5-yard quarterback keeper and with 2:35 left in the third quarter, South Central was up 27-12.

New London QB Dane Mathews galloped 55 yards to score with 33 seconds left in the third period. The two-pointer was good and the Wildcats cut South Central’s lead to 27-20.

Mapleton 70, W. Reserve 49

At Nankin Twp., the Roughriders lost a shootout in the regular season finale against host Mapleton in a Firelands Conference game.

The two teams combined for 921 yards and 58 first downs offensively.

The Roughriders (2-8, 2-5) totaled 388 yards of offense, rushing 62 times for 290 yards and completing four passes for 98 yards. Josh Fries ran 43 times for 175 yards and 5 TDs, while Matt Perkins competed 4-of-8 passes — including three for 58 yards to Will Rogers. The two connected for a 6-yard TD pass in the second quarter.