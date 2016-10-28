Danbury rolls by Toledo Christian, unofficially earns 1st playoff berth

With the win, and Coldwater's 32-6 win over Delphos St. John, the Lakers have unofficially clinched their first playoff berth in program history.

In the first quarter Friday, Sam Tyson started the scoring with a 36-yard run, but the Lakers' 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Justin Tibbels added the next TD of a 7 yard run, then connected with Saylor Evans on a 14-yard TD pass. Tyson ran in the final score of the first quarter from 18 yards out. The Lakers picked up 2-point conversions after each of the three final first quarter scores.

In the second quarter, Danbury scored three rushing touchdowns and had just one successful 2-point conversion.

Logan Kenley scored the first TD with a two-yard run, Tyson added a 15-yard score and Tibbels ran in from one yard out for the Lakers' final score of the game.

Tyson finished with 13 carries for 176 yards and three TDs, while Kenley had 13 carries for 69 yards and Jared Koenig had 7 carries for 58 yards.

Tyson led the defense with six tackles, while Kenley had five tackles and a sack.

Clyde 48, Vermilion 21

At Vermilion, Clyde defeated the Sailors Friday for a share of the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division title.

The Fliers (8-2, 5-1) finish the SBC season in a three-way tie with Port Clinton (9-1, 5-1) and Edison (9-1, 5-1) for the title.

Unofficially, Clyde finishes third in Division III Region 10 and will host a playoff game next weekend, while Vermilion finishes the year 2-8.

The Fliers jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter, but Vermilion pulled to within 28-14 at halftime.

Lucas Nicely scored two of the three first quarter scores on the ground and threw another one en route to the 21-0 lead. Nicely scored from one yard out, then found Tanner Davenport with a nine-yard pass and ran in from 10 yards out. Mason Johnson, who finished the night 6-of-7 in PATs, converted all three in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Seth Hurd led Vermilion to paydirt twice, scoring from one yard out and connecting with Davis McDaniel for a 29-yard TD pass. CJ Koller converted both PATs as the Sailors pulled to within 21-14.

But with 36 seconds left until halftime, the Fliers added another touchdown as Nicely found John Jackson with a seven-yard TD pass. Mason Johnson's PAT gave Clyde a 28-14 halftime lead.

The third quarter was all Clyde, as Joe Bair returned a kickoff for a touchdown, then Frank Sewell added two rushing touchdowns, one from eight yards out and one from four yards out.

Vermilion scored its final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter as Jonah Pfeil caught a 47-yard pass from Caine Zannoni.

Sewell had 14 carries for 47 yards for the Fliers, while Nicely was 19-of-24 passing for 220 yards and two TDs. He also carried the ball five times for 19 yards.

Hurd was 8-of-24 passing for Vermilion for 117 yards and one TD, while McDaniel had six catches for 92 yards and one TD.

Huron 30, Lima Central Catholic 0

At Huron, the Tigers ended their season with a non-conference win over Lima Central Catholic Friday.

The Tigers, who finish the season with a 3-7 record, jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and led 21-0 at halftime.

Huron out-rushed the Thunderbirds 183-72, as Lucas Critelli led with six carries for 53 yards, while Oliver Claus had one carry for 10 yards.

Jared Hohler was 13-of-18 passing for 141 yards, while Critelli had five catches for 41 yards and Chris Davis had three catches for 34 yards. Francesco Gioffre had four catches for 32 yards.

Bellevue 52, Ontario 18

At Bellevue, the Redmen defeated Ontario in Northern Ohio League action Friday to unofficially finish seventh in the Division IV Region 14 standings and earn a playoff berth.

Bellevue (7-3, 4-2) led 22-0 after the first quarter and held a 38-6 lead at the half.

Alec Foos scored the first two TDs off runs of 45 and five yards, then Ethan Hundley scored off an 11-yard run. Hundley and Foos ran in a pair of 2-point conversions after the second and third TDs.

In the second quarter, Foos ran in from 13 yards out and threw a 25-yard TD pass to Dakota McPeak for two TDs. The Redmen converted both 2-point attempts as Treston Francis caught a pass from Foos and Bryce Ray ran in one.

In the third quarter, Ray scored from 19 yards out and Hundley added a three-yard TD run.

Foos had 23 carries for 174 yards, while Hundley had eight carries for 95 yards and Dakota McPeak had 7 catches for 158 yards.

Calvert 40, Margaretta 32

At Castalia, Tiffin Calvert defeated Margaretta to win the first Sandusky Bay Conference River division championship.

Calvert led 12-6 at halftime and edged the Polar Bears 28-26 in the second half for the final score.

Logan Graffin had 37 carries for 242 yards to unofficially run for over 2,000 yards this season.

Nick Leibacher was 15-of-26 passing for 168 yards, while Noah Hilton had seven catches for 64 yards.