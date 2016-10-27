Port Clinton visits Oak Harbor with SBC, playoff implications

All four of the major county schools enter Week 10 in playoff contention, including Danbury — in the midst of its first winning season since 1981 — with 18 total kids on the roster.

But no county game is bigger than Friday’s annual meeting of Sandusky Bay Conference rivals as Port Clinton visits Oak Harbor in a game with more than just postseason stakes on the line. How about 68 years of history as well?

The Redskins (8-1, 4-1), ranked No. 13 in the Division IV Associated Press poll, sit tied atop the SBC Bay division and are first in the Region 14 computer ratings with an opportunity to clinch a share of their first conference title since 1948 — the first year of the SBC. They’ve already clinched third straight playoff berth and all but guaranteed themselves their first-ever home playoff game at True Lay Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Rockets (5-4, 2-3) have crawled back from a dark place in late September at 2-4 to a shot at Week 11 for the first time since 2007. Currently, Oak Harbor is ninth in Region 14. A win over its rivals would go a long way towards moving them into the top eight with a little outside help needed.

“I’m proud of our kids. We were kind of backed into a corner there after the Clyde game (a 36-6 loss),” May said. “Our kids knew they were going to have to battle their way out of that corner and they’ve done that the last three weeks.

“And I feel like like we’re playing some good football and we’re a real confident team heading into Week 10,” he added.

That Rockets’ run started with a 56-7 home rout of Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, then a 14-6 win at Perkins — their first in the series since 2011 — before shutting out Vermilion last week in a 34-0 victory on the road.

“In the last three weeks, our varsity defense has only given up one touchdown and our offense is really starting to click,” May said. “It’s almost like we’ve been in a playoff game each of the last three weeks because the kids knew they were going to have to win out to make it to the postseason.”

Port Clinton’s 48-21 win last year was its first in the series in seven years and only the third in the last 28 tries. It hasn’t won on its biggest rival’s field since 1976.

“This game has a little bit of that feeling because there’s a lot riding on the game,” said Redskins coach Beau Carmon asked if the rivalry felt more alive after last season’s result. “I don’t think it will raise the intensity that’s already there between Oak Harbor and Port Clinton. But they are fighting for their lives to make the playoffs and we’re fighting to win our first SBC championship since 1948. Put that all together, it’s going to make for a pretty good football game Friday night.”

Not many teams get a second chance at a league title, but the Redskins will. They saw they’re first chance to clinch a share and go for the outright title get away from them in a 28-14 loss at No. 6 (Div. V) Edison in Week 9.

“it’s too early to tell yet,” said Carmon asked if his team has recovered from its first setback to the Chargers. “We played about as bad as we could this past Friday and lost to a really good team that I think will make another deep playoff run.

“But at the same time, it’s better to do that now than this Friday or Week 11 or Week 12,” he added. “But I thought we played pretty poor. We never really could get going in that game. We had the momentum in the third quarter then Edison sucked it right out of us in the fourth.”

Star tailback Emerson Lowe (1,139 yards, 14 TDs) ran 19 times for 119 yards and both TDs, and quarterback Joey Brenner was 8-of-25 passing for 117 yards.

Despite the lower than usual numbers, it’s a team that has Oak Harbor’s full attention.

“They’re an excellent team that’s very well-coached,” May said. “When you look at their offense, they have athletes all over the place, with a really good running back, really good quarterback and very athletic receivers with a big offensive line in front of them. Then defensively, they’re fundamentally sound and fly to the football.”

The Oak Harbor defense gave up just 101 yards rushing and 21 passing this past week. The Rockets also only allowed the Sailors to pick up seven first downs, with only two coming after the half, jumping out to a 27-0 lead at halftime.

Oak Harbor had 15 total rushing first-downs in the opening half against Vermilion, but coach Carmon knows his team can’t focus on the run game alone. The Rockets can go from a Wing-T to a spread look without warning.

“They look a lot better than a 5-4 football team,” he said. “They’re big up front like they always are, and if we can’t control the line of scrimmage, we’re going to be in for a long night. And they got the skill kids to beat you deep as well.

“I love the quarterback (Jeff Winterfield),” Carmon added. “They do a good job of using him out of that Wing-T. He’s a good runner and can beat you with his arm, too.

“We’ve told the kids they need to come ready to play or they’ll get beat this week,” he continued. “It’s not about the playoffs or hosting a playoff game, or really even about playing a rival Friday. For us, it’s making history and winning a league title for the first time in 68 years.”