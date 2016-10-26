Historic first for St. Paul-Monroeville rivalry

St. Paul and Monroeville — separated by just six miles — have combined to do it all in both the Firelands Conference and state playoffs. All told, the two have combined for 32 conference titles in the 57-year history of the FC, been to the playoffs 33 times, won eight regional titles, four state runners-ups trophies and a state championship.

Three of those regional championships were head-to-head meetings between the Flyers and Eagles. But at 7 p.m. Friday at Marsh Field in Monroeville, a new accomplishment gets added.

In fact, among the 18 area schools in the Register’s coverage area — it’s never happened before: 9-0 versus 9-0.

Two undefeated teams will happen locally for the first time in Week 10. In 1983, Fremont Ross (8-0-1) visited Sandusky (9-0) in a battle of unbeatens, though the Little Giants had a tie.

But on Friday, the Div. VII No. 2-ranked Flyers (9-0, 6-0) and the No. 4-ranked Eagles (9-0, 6-0) will play for perfection, the outright FC title and playoff positioning in Region 25. St. Paul enters the game second in the region with Monroeville right behind in third.

“Truly a privilege and honor to be a part of it, and very happy for our kids to have come this far in just a short period of time,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “To play in such storied, traditional rivalry like this with St. Paul, two teams 9-0 in a game where not only is it for the FC title and the playoff rankings — but some local history — is an awesome feeling.”

The fact that both teams got to 9-0 is as impressive as the matchup. The Flyers entered the year with just five seniors on a 38-man roster, but lost a two-way starter and captain in the preseason.

In Week 3 and Week 8, St. Paul held off both Tiffin Calvert (6-3) and Crestview (6-3) at home, 24-19 and 14-13.

“Right now the thing I’m most pleased with is the kids have put themselves in this position,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “Going into the season with a lot of inexperienced players, and losing the class we lost from last year, our expectations and standards are always high, and we expect our kids to work hard and perform well.

“They’ve just done a great job with that, and it’s great to be playing a meaningful game in Week 10,” he added. “You can’t ask for anything more than that. And as I’ve said in the past, I think you can throw the records out in this game, it is a rivalry and a spirited game.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles were rolling through the early portion of the schedule with All-Ohio running back Blake Anderson running over opponents. But he went down with a serious leg injury in a 33-28 win at Mapleton in Week 5, and the Eagles also had to survive Crestview two weeks ago, pulling out an 18-14 win in the final two minutes.

“When he went down, it was tough to see obviously,” Stecher said of Anderson. “But it’s just a testament to our kids. We had some seniors step up and say ‘let’s go,’ and even in that game, Colton Millis stepped in and played very well.

“We’ve had a lot of kids step in to fill roles,” he added. “Logan Benfer has been big, Conar Burns was moved to wingback, and a sophomore, Dominic Ruffing has played well, too.”

Livengood noted the ground game for the Eagles is quick and dangerous.

Anderson had 919 yards before his injury, while Millis has filled in with 864 yards and 15 TDs. Benfer has 538 all-purpose yards and 6 TDs, with quarterback Adam Rogers adding 731 yards and 8 TDs passing.

“I think the biggest thing you see is the speed in the backfield,” Livengood said of the Eagles. “Millis has great speed, if you let him get to the edge, you’re in trouble. He has great speed and is a threat out of the backfield. If Anderson is in there, he’s a tremendous runner, but is also patient and is a load.

“A kid that really stands out to me on the line is Hogan Scheid, who has a high motor and plays hard every down,” he added. “Defensively he is a kid who will try and disrupt things and the amount of emotion he plays with shows up on film. They are very well-coached and have great schemes. They like to run the ball, but Rogers does a nice job as well and can hurt you with big play action passing downfield.”

In order to win Friday, Stecher knows it also starts and ends with slowing down the powerful running game of the Flyers. The duo of Colton Service (135 att., 1,169 yards, 15 TDs) and Derek Gross (138 att., 1,052 yards, 14 TDs) provide a strong 1-2 punch for St. Paul.

“Can you stop the train from coming? Hopefully you can derail it from time to time,” Stecher said. “Being able to do it enough times in succession, that’s the problem. If you stop the train, but only get one car to stop off the track, it gets started up again. If you stop them for one or two yards, can you come back and stop them from getting six or seven more yards is the key.

“I respect what St. Paul does so much because it’s what we do, though a bit differently,” he added. “It’s great football, man. It’s Woody Hayes, three yards and a cloud of dust — it doesn’t get any better than that. If I’m in the five-wide spread ever, you’ll probably see me sitting at home handing out trick or treat candy in October. But I just really respect that staff and their great tradition and work ethic.”

-------------

Stat leaders

Leaders through nine games ahead of Friday’s Firelands Conference showdown between Div. VII No. 2 St. Paul (9-0 6-0) and Div. VII No. 4 Monroeville (9-0, 6-0):

St. Paul

— Colton Service 135 att., 1,169 yards, 15 TDs; 49 tackles, 4 sacks

— Derek Gross 138 att., 1,052 yards, 14 TDs; 91 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 INTs

— Luke Nickoli, 59 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries

— Noah Good, 81 tackles (6 for loss), 2 interceptions (1 for TD)

— Nick Lukasko 52-of-94 for 834 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs

Monroeville

— Adam Rogers 46-of-102 passing, 731 yards, 8 TDs, 8 INTs;

— Blake Anderson, 124 att, 919 yards, 13 TDs

— Colton Millis, 118 att., 864 yards, 15 TDs

— Logan Benfer, 538 all-purpose yards, 6 TDs

— Conor Burns, 56 tackles, 2 INTs

Series history

— St. Paul leads the series (35-21-1)

— Series is tied 12-12-1 in games at Monroeville

— Monroeville’s last six wins in series were at home (1994, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010)

— Teams have combined for nine 10-0 seasons

— Have met in a regional championship three times (St. Paul won all three)