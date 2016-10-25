All on the line in NOL finale

But make no mistake, this Friday night, Franklin wants to see the Blue Streaks be a little selfish.

“You don’t want to share anything with anyone,” he said. “Our goal is to go out there and we want to win this league outright. To win your league is at the top of the minds of most teams. We want to do this, but at the same time, I’m proud of what we’ve done so far.”

Sandusky (8-1, 5-0) has accomplished quite a bit already this season. The Blue Streaks are ranked No. 10 in the Division III Associated Press state poll, have unofficially clinched a playoff berth in Region 10 and have clinched a share of the Northern Ohio League championship.

But at stake at Strobel Field Friday night against Norwalk: an outright NOL title in the league’s final year, and locking down a first-round home game next Saturday.

On the other side of the field, the Truckers (6-3, 3-2) likely need a win over the Blue Streaks to earn their third playoff appearance in four seasons. Norwalk enters the game at No. 7 in a tightly-bunched Region 10, and a loss will more than likely see it slide out of the top eight.

“We feel like this is like the playoffs starting now,” Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. “This is a playoff team we’re facing, and if we win, it’s going to continue are season.”

Sandusky has just one blemish this season, a 24-23 loss to Div. I Lorain (7-2) on Oct. 7. But to finish at 9-1, Franklin said his team needs to win the turnover battle.

The Blue Streaks are -1 in turnover ratio, while the Truckers are a plus-8.

“It’s one thing I don’t think we’ve done a very good job of this year, turning the ball over,” Franklin said. “We have to protect the football. At any level, that can very easily make or break a game.”

Meanwhile, after going 27-6 from 2012-14, the Truckers were ravaged by injuries in 2015 and stumbled to 2-8. But Norwalk has bounced back with a winning season, and competitive losses to 1-loss Port Clinton (28-17) and Shelby (29-15), as well as 6-3 Bellevue (34-28).

“I think a lot of the things we talked about in the offseason, getting in the weight room, kids having the opportunity to play before they should have, it all kind of came true for us to be able to bounce back this year,” MacFarland said. “All the different things we had happen in a sense did pay off for us to be able to know how to win on a Friday night.”

Along with the tall task of slowing Sandusky down, Norwalk will be without starting quarterback Brandon Haraway (63-of-124, 680 yards, 4 TDs). The sophomore who has also ran for 439 yards and 4 TDs replaced the original starter, Trenten Morrow, in Week 3, who had suffered a separated shoulder.

Morrow returned to play receiver and defensive back, but now slides back to the QB position after Haraway injured his shoulder in a 30-19 win at Willard last week.

“We’re taking it as he’s not able to play,” MacFarland said of Haraway. “We’re not going to jeopardize anything in the future with him, and he’s also an outstanding basketball player at our school. We’ll have to go back and revamp what Trenten did best. As a senior, I know he is looking for the opportunity as a senior to play well.”

Franklin believes Norwalk is deceptively fast.

They’re balanced on offense and give you multiple looks,” he said. “Defensively, I thought they’ve done a tremendous job. On film they look fast.

“We haven’t seen them too much on turf, and turf and grass sometimes are a little bit different,” Franklin added. “I think they have more speed than what they show on film.”

MacFarland sees a Sandusky team that is solid in all areas on offense, and plays an aggressive style on defense.

On defense we can’t go in saying we have to stop one area because they are good in all areas,” he said. “We’re going to have to play solid defense and hopefully eliminate the big play. I think special teams and field position will be important, too. We just have to play solid football, which is what we strive for.”

But Franklin will again rely on a group of seniors to lead the way to a second 9-1 season in six years. “Our seniors are excellent leaders this year,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t lead with your mouth, they lead by example, hard work and their play. We expect Norwalk to come in and play hard. If they win, there is a good chance they are in the playoffs.

“If you have team ready to play with that mindset, it could be a great game,” Franklin added. “We need to make sure our guys understand that. We can’t be happy with a share, We want to end up No. 2 in our region, and we don’t want to share (the league title).”

----------------—

Stat leaders

Leaders through nine games head of Friday’s Northern Ohio League game between Norwalk (6-3, 3-2) and Division III No. 10 Sandusky (8-1, 5-0):

Norwalk

— Trevon Raymore, 78 att., 604 yards, 8 TDs; 51 tackles, 3 sacks

— Blake Obringer, 36 catches, 473 yards, 3 TDs

— Brandon Haraway, 63-of-124 passing, 680 yards, 4 TDs; 93 att., 439 yards, 4 TDs

— Rashod Raymore, 49 tackles

Sandusky

— Ja’Vez Alexander, 93-of-162 passing, 1,631 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs; 125 att., 842 yards, 11 TDs

— Terrence Reed, 67 att., 430 yards, 4 TDs

— Cavon Croom, 46 catches, 703 yards, 7 TDs

— Ja’mez Young, 48 tackles, 1 sack