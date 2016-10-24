Margaretta preps for winner-take-all game

Then the Polar Bears hosted Willard in Week 1 — and were badly exploited by the Crimson Flashes’ passing game in a 31-24 loss. It’s one of just two wins for Willard in the past 36 games.

But that defeat seems like it was more than just two months ago.

Since then, Margaretta has won five of its eight games, and the Polar Bears (5-4 3-0) will play in a winner-take-all game against Tiffin Calvert (6-3, 3-0) for the Sandusky Bay Conference River division championship at home Friday night.

“The first game, nothing was sound,” Graffin said. “We kept messing up and hurting ourselves. Nothing was solid, and we kept letting them break off tackles. I think as we’ve progressed, we’ve been working on the little things, so I feel like we should be ready.”

Margaretta hasn’t won a league title in football in 15 years, dating back to the 2001 season, when it also won two playoff games.

Head coach Andy Zuk just wanted his team to have a chance to compete for a conference title — and this year’s switch to the small-school River division against comparable-sized programs has resulted in just that.

After losing back-to-back non-conference games to Toledo Waite (30-20) and at Columbus Bishop Ready (42-20), the Bears were just 2-4. But they have responded with resounding wins over Cardinal Stritch (52-20), Lakota (63-28) and St. Mary Central Catholic (34-12).

Outside the visiting locker room at Strobel Field Saturday in Sandusky, Zuk pointed toward the loud and boisterous celebrating by his team.

“We’re all excited about it, you just have to listen to them right now,” he said. “We have an opportunity — of course Tiffin Calvert is going to be a tough opponent, we understand that. But we’re excited about being able to play for something in Week 10.”

Tiffin Calvert coach Todd Fox, a 1991 Willard graduate, has watched from afar as the Bears have steadily progressed.

“Margaretta has developed into a very good team throughout the season,” Fox said. “The improvement amount is every coaches goal, but rare its the amount that Coach Zuk has accomplished this season.”

Bears QB Nick Leibacher is 102-of-189 passing for 1,288 yards and 15 TDs this season. Noah Hilton has 21 catches for 263 yards and 2 TDs, while Angelo Frias has 17 catches for 191 yards and 5 TDs.

But the Margaretta offense starts and ends with Graffin. The junior has ran 256 times for 1,837 yards and 18 TDs while catching 19 passes for 430 yards and 4 TDs. His lowest output this season was 115 yards in the season-opening loss to Willard.

The Senecas have lost three games this season to teams with powerful backfields: Div. V No. 7-ranked Swanton (8-1), Div. VII No. 2 St. Paul (9-0) and Seneca East (8-1).

Calvert will also need to win Friday to earn their sixth playoff appearance in seven seasons under Fox, and potentially get a first-round home game. He is counting on his experienced defense to slow down Graffin.

“We have faced several great running backs this season, and Logan will be another one that we need to try and slow down,” Fox said.

Meanwhile, the Senecas counter with experienced linemen on both sides of the ball. Calvert is led by QB Park Hemminger, running back Fred Fabrizio and receivers Corbin Kantner and Robby Paul at the skilled positions.

“I think the thing that stands out is they have a couple nice receivers and their defensive line competes every play,” Zuk said of the Senecas. “They’re very aggressive with the way they play, and that really stands out when you watch them play. We’re going to have to be able to handle that.”

Added Graffin, “We have to come back and play our hardest. We have to build off this energy we’ve created.”