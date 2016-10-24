Five teams ranked in AP poll

In Div. III, Sandusky (8-1) remained 10th for a third straight week after a 36-6 win against Ontario, which also gave the Blue Streaks a share of the Northern Ohio League title for the first time since 2011. Sandusky can clinch the league title outright this Friday with a win over visiting Norwalk (6-3).

In Div. IV, Port Clinton (8-1) fell eight spots from fifth to 13th after suffering its first loss of the season. The Redskins lost, 28-14, at state-ranked Edison. Port Clinton can still clinch at least a share of their first SBC title in 68 years with a win at rival Oak Harbor (5-4) this Friday.

Meanwhile, the Chargers (8-1) held at No. 6 in the Div. V poll after the win over the Redskins. Edison, which has been ranked in the top 10 all season, will look for its second straight SBC title with a win at Perkins (5-4) Friday.

In Div. VII, St. Paul (9-0) is again close to the top spot in the poll. The Flyers are still ranked No. 2 for a fourth straight week, but are just 10 points behind No. 1 Covington (9-0) — and have a huge showcase game this Friday.

Firelands Conference rival Monroeville (9-0) held at No. 4 for a third straight week, and the Flyers and Eagles will tangle at Marsh Field in Monroeville Friday night in what is believed to be the first-ever 9-0 vs. 9-0 game in Register area history.

The final poll will be released next Monday, Oct. 31.

AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati Colerain (21) 9-0 252

2. Huber Heights Wayne (2) 8-0-1 226

3. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 9-0 191

4. Lakewood St. Edward (2) 7-1 182

5. Cleveland St. Ignatius (1) 8-1 150

6. Pickerington Central 8-1 149

7. Stow-Munroe Falls 8-1 106

8. Solon 8-1 103

9. Hilliard Bradley 8-1 74

10.Dublin Jerome 8-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

1. Avon (18) 9-0 241

2. Cincinnati Turpin (2) 9-0 222

3. Chardon (2) 9-0 179

4. Holland Springfield (2) 9-0 171

5. Cincinnati La Salle (3) 7-2 136

6. Warren G. Harding 8-1 129

7. Troy 8-1 120

8. Grafton Midview 8-1 94

9. Aurora 8-1 92

10. Massillon Perry 7-2 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Miamisburg 15. 12, Massillon Washington 13.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (9) 9-0 241

2. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (14) 9-0 230

3. Akron Hoban (2) 8-1 178

4. St. Marys Memorial (1) 9-0 160

5. Franklin 9-0 154

6. Alliance Marlington 9-0 131

7. Trotwood-Madison (1) 8-1 100

8. Columbus Bexley 9-0 84

9. Wapakoneta 8-1 61

10.Sandusky 8-1 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 41. 12, Warren Howland 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Johnstown-Monroe (14) 9-0 231

2. Kettering Archbishop Alter (9) 9-0 217

3. Perry (1) 9-0 178

4. Cincinnati Wyoming 9-0 137

5. Steubenville (1) 8-1 136

6. Mantua Crestwood 8-1 89

7. Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 7-2 85

8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 6-2 67

9. Peninsula Woodridge 9-0 61

10.Heath 9-0 59

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Plain City Jonathan Alder 45. 12, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39. 13, Port Clinton 36. 14, Struthers (1) 23. 15, Lewistown Indian Lake 20. 16, Hubbard 15.

DIVISION V

1. Wheelersburg (17) 9-0 236

2. Coldwater (5) 8-1 226

3. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 9-0 186

4. Sugarcreek Garaway (2) 9-0 182

5. Creston Norwayne (1) 8-1 133

6. Milan Edison 8-1 130

7. Swanton 8-1 98

8. Pemberville Eastwood 8-1 92

9. Canfield S. Range (2) 8-1 60

10.West Salem Northwestern 8-1 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Coshocton 21. 12, Canton Central Catholic 12. 12, Orwell Grand Valley 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (16) 8-1 228

2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (4) 9-0 218

3. Hamler Patrick Henry (5) 9-0 203

4. Bucyrus Wynford 9-0 159

5. Mechanicsburg 9-0 150

6. Kirtland (1) 8-1 125

7. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (1) 8-1 104

8. Beverly Fort Frye 9-0 95

9. Defiance Ayersville 9-0 83

10.Delphos Jefferson 8-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Middletown Springfield 26. 12, Hannibal River 21. 13, Liberty Center 16.

DIVISION VII

1. Covington (15) 9-0 244

2. Norwalk St. Paul (11) 9-0 234

3. Mogadore (1) 8-1 177

4. Monroeville 9-0 176

5. McComb 8-1 166

6. Warren John F. Kennedy 8-1 111

7. Troy Christian 8-1 109

8. Waterford 8-1 71

9. Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 9-0 67

10. Fort Recovery 6-3 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Glouster Trimble 27. 12, Toronto 15. 13, Hicksville 13.