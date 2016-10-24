Lakers win

The Lakers won with a score of 40-20 against Hilltop on Friday evening’s senior night. They started strong in the first quarter 16-0 and continued holding off the Hilltop Cadets.

“I’m really proud of our guys for putting together a complete game and complete season,” Keith Mora, Danbury coach said “from the top down the guys have worked so hard and I’m very proud that they are in the position they are. I said in the pre-season that if we can remain healthy that something special could happen here and it has.”

Logan Kenley, Sam Tyson and Jared Koenig all contributed to the win with touchdown runs.

Friday night’s game will be against Toledo Christian at 7 p.m. to be held at Springfield High School stadium in Holland (Toledo).