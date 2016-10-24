AP Top 25 Heat Check: Ohio State, A&M drop, but how far?

Two more unbeaten teams got their first loss and AP college football poll voters had to figure out this week how much — if at all — to punish Ohio State and Texas A&M for their missteps.

The Buckeyes fell four spots to No. 6, but stayed ahead of a couple undefeated teams after blocked kicks cost them a game at Penn State.

The Aggies dropped three spots to No. 9 after getting thumped by Alabama, but that left them behind unproven unbeatens such as Nebraska and Baylor.

The Buckeyes have a couple a pretty good road victories against No. 11 Wisconsin and No. 16 Oklahoma.

The Aggies’ best victories came at No. 15 Auburn and at home against No. 18 Tennessee.

Tough call, even for the heat check.

No. 1 Alabama (8-0)

Suddenly, games against No. 19 LSU and No. 15 Auburn look as if they might be the Tide’s toughest tests of the season.

Next: at No. 19 LSU, Saturday, Nov. 5.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 2 Michigan (7-0)

The Wolverines’ schedule continues to be rather accommodating.

Next: at Michigan State.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 3 Clemson (7-0)

Victories against Auburn and Troy are aging well. But that N.C. State game?

Next: at No. 12 Florida State.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 4 Washington (7-0)

With every passing week, it becomes more obvious that the Huskies really haven’t been tested. That ends this week.

Next: at No. 17 Utah.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 5 Louisville (6-1)

Catching a break on cross-division games turns out to be bad news for the Cardinals, who could use an extra quality victory or two.

Next: at Virginia.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 6 Ohio State (6-1)

The Buckeyes just do not stretch the field with their passing game, and against good teams it becomes an issue.

Next: Northwestern.

Heat check: Seems too hot, but hard to make a clear case for another team here. Maybe Texas A&M?

No. 7 Nebraska (7-0)

Heat check has been calling the Cornhuskers over-ranked most of the season. Finally, a chance to prove they are not.

Next: at No. 11 Wisconsin.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 8 Baylor (6-0)

The Longhorns are not particularly good, but this is maybe the toughest game the Bears have played so far.

Next: at Texas.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 9 Texas A&M (6-1)

No shame in getting buried by Alabama. Games against Ole Miss and LSU will determine just how good this season is for the Aggies.

Next: New Mexico State.

Heat check: Too cold. At the least, the Aggies should be ahead of Nebraska and Baylor.

No. 10 West Virginia (6-0)

Now that the Mountaineers have everybody’s attention, can they keep it up?

Next: at Oklahoma State.

Heat check: Too cold. At the least, the ‘Eers should be ahead of Nebraska and Baylor.

No. 11 Wisconsin (5-2)

The Badgers have already held the Big Ten’s No. 1 (Ohio State) and No. 2 (Michigan) offenses well below their season averages in scoring and yards per play. Now they get the No. 3 offense.

Next: No. 7 Nebraska.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 12 Florida State (5-2)

The Seminoles need a lot of help to get to the ACC title game, but a strong finish could get them in the mix for a New Year’s Six bowl.

Next: vs. No. 3 Clemson.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 13 Boise State (7-0)

The Broncos have a minus-8 turnover margin, tied for 120th in the country. None of the other undefeated teams have more turnovers than takeaways.

Next: at Wyoming.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 14 Florida (5-1)

Why are the Gators ranked ahead of Tennessee?

Next: vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Florida

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 15 Auburn (5-2)

The Tigers have outscored their last two SEC opponents (Arkansas and Mississippi State) 94-17.

Next: at Mississippi.

Heat check: Just right.

.

No. 16 Oklahoma (5-2)

Nice win and all, but about that defense?

Next: Kansas.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 17 Utah (7-1)

All the talk is about the Huskies, but the Utes have playoff hopes, too.

Next: No. 4 Washington.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 18 Tennessee (5-2)

The Vols won’t get fully healthy this season, but at least they have a very manageable back-stretch schedule.

Next: at South Carolina.

Heat check: Just right, but with the Gators behind them.

No. 19 LSU (5-2)

The Tigers prepare for Alabama with hope to win the SEC West and after all that has gone on with them this season, that’s a pretty good deal.

Next: No. 1 Alabama, Nov. 5.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 20 Western Michigan (8-0)

Weeknight #MACtion helps the Broncos by giving them a national platform to show their stuff.

Next: at Ball State, Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 21 North Carolina (6-2)

The Tar Heels will be watching the Thursday night game between Virginia Tech and Pitt closely — and rooting hard for the Panthers.

Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 5.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 22 Navy (5-1)

The Midshipmen are now the American’s best hope for a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

Next: at South Florida, Friday.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 23 Colorado (6-2)

The Buffaloes’ have the top ranked defense in the Pac-12 (4.57 yards per play) and have 21 straight games with at least one takeaway, the best streak in the nation.

Next: UCLA, Thursday, Nov. 3.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 24 Penn State (5-2)

It doesn’t take that much optimism to think the Nittany Lions can get to nine wins this season. They could be favored in all remaining games.

Next: at Purdue.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 25 Virginia Tech (5-2)

The Hokies will be hard to catch in the ACC Coastal if they can beat Pitt.

Next: at Pittsburgh, Thursday.

Heat check: Too cold.

