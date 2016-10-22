Margaretta handles SMCC

As Margaretta struggled in football with a change in school size over the years, the goal was to compete for a conference championship with the expansion of the Sandusky Bay Conference.

After Saturday's 34-12 win over St. Mary Central Catholic at Strobel Field in Sandusky, the Polar Bears (5-3, 3-0) will get that chance in the regular season finale on Friday.

Margaretta will entertain Tiffin Calvert (6-3, 3-0) at home, with the winner earning the outright SBC River division title. The Polar Bears haven't earned conference gold since the 2001 season.

“We're excited because it's obviously been a while since Margaretta has gone into Week 10 playing for something,” junior running back Logan Graffin said. “We're going to have to work hard, because we know Calvert is a good team. Coming into the year, I had no idea we'd be doing this well, so I look at it as a blessing. We need to build off it.”

Graffin was again the workhorse for the Polar Bears, running for 185 yards and a touchdown on 33 attempts while also returning a kickoff 77 yards for a second score. Through nine games, Graffin has rushed for 1,837 yards and 18 TDs while also catching 19 passes for 430 yards and 4 TDs.

“He's having a great year, and that's a credit to not only him, but the offensive line,” Margaretta head coach Andy Zuk said of his running back. “Our offensive line coaches did an excellent job this summer getting them ready, because we knew they had to be assignment-sharp, and that we had a special back in Logan.”

The Margaretta defense forced back-to-back three-and-out drives by the SMCC (2-7, 1-2) offense to begin the game, setting up the offense with great field position. The Bears moved 41 yards in seven plays on their first possession, with Graffin going in from a yard out at the 7:04 mark of the opening quarter.

The conversion pass failed, but the Bears immediately went to work when they got the ball back at the SMCC 43. It took just five plays, as quarterback Nick Leibacher scrambled in from seven yards out, then found Noah Hilton on the conversion pass to make it 14-0 with 3:22 left in the first quarter.

After SMCC turned it over on downs at the Margaretta 29, the Polar Bears looked to add to the lead, but disaster struck as the ball came loose from Graffin on the ensuing play.

SMCC senior captain Danny Miller was there to pick it up, returning it 32 yards for a touchdown. The kick failed, but the Panthers were on the board trailing 14-6.

Then Graffin immediately more than made up for the fumble. He took the ensuing kickoff from the Margaretta 23, cut to his left and found a seam, breaking free for a 77-yard kickoff return for the second score in an 11-second span. The pass failed, but the Bears had gone back up 20-6.

“The defense came out and set a nice tone, which was a real nice job because we struggled with the first couple of possessions defensively the last couple of games,” Zuk said. “We got good field position out of that, and it kind of snowballed from there.”

Another defensive stop gave the Bears the ball at the SMCC 44, and seven plays later it was James Fisher running in from two yards out — and adding the conversion run for a 28-6 lead with 8:46 left in the half. SMCC answered with a quick 6-play, 65-yard scoring drive as Josiah Myers bulled his way in on a 9-yard TD run to make it 28-12 with 4:52 left in the half.

But again, Margaretta had the answer as it marched 55 yards in eight plays, with Fisher again scoring on a 5-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left in the half to close out the scoring.

“They have a lot of weapons on offense that they can go to, and they made a lot of plays in the first half and we were out of position here and there,” SMCC coach Ryan Wikel said. “We made it easy on them at times, but they also made some nice plays.”

In the second half, neither team found the end zone. The Bears turned the ball over on downs at the SMCC 6 and 18, as the Panther defense tightened up. Margaretta even recovered a fumble at the SMCC 10, but got just four yards in four plays.

“Obviously the challenge at halftime wasn't that we needed to change a bunch of things, it was more about being more physical at the point of attack,” Wikel said. “We had some kids getting to see their first action of the year up front tonight, so we knew there would be some growing pains, but I felt like we made huge strides from the first half to the second half and we became a more aggressive team.

“But they played a tremendous first half and put us in a hole,” he added. “It would have been real easy in Week 9 for our kids at halftime to pack it in, and it was the total opposite. That might have been the best two quarters we played all year in terms of physicality. I'm pleased overall with the second half effort, and next week we'll try to send out our seniors the right way.”

Zuk agreed with Wikel's assessment.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Coach Wikel and his staff,” he said. “They did a nice job making adjustments at halftime, and honestly I think they outplayed us in the second half.”

Leaders

Margaretta: Leibacher was 8-of-18 passing for 77 yards, with Angelo Frias catching two passes for 26 yards.

SMCC: Danny Covol was 13-of-23 passing for 196 yards to pace the Panthers, while John Baird caught seven passes for 100 yards. Miller added four catches for 68 yards and Clay Wimmer had three catches for 42 yards.

Breaking even

The win also meant Margaretta will not finish the season with a losing record for the first time since going 6-4 in 2010. But in the immediate aftermath was the thoughts of posting another winning record and winning a conference title.

“Our kids are ecstatic in there,” Zuk said. “We have an opportunity — of course Tiffin Calvert is going to be a great challenge, we understand that. But our kids are excited because we get to play for something in Week 10. And it's not been like that since I've been here.”