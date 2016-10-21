Edison knocks off unbeaten Port Clinton

In a game featuring two top 10-ranked teams in the Associated Press state poll with major Sandusky Bay Conference and playoff implications — it was the wind, not the talent — playing the biggest role in Friday night's game between visiting Port Clinton and host Edison.

The Division IV No. 5-ranked Redskins took advantage of blustery wind in the third quarter to get back in the game against the Div. V No. 6-ranked Chargers — but it cost them in the fourth quarter of a 28-14 loss.

It's the first loss of the season for the Redskins (8-1, 4-1 SBC), while the Chargers (8-1, 4-1) have forced a three-way SBC tie with Port Clinton and Clyde (7-2, 4-1) with one week left.

Trailing 14-0 at halftime, Port Clinton got a quick defensive stop to begin the third quarter, forcing the Chargers to punt directly into strong winds. The result was the Redskins taking over at the Edison 29-yard line — and three plays later standout running back Emerson Lowe followed his blockers to the right for a 29-yard touchdown run.

Taylor Rollins added the extra point to trim the deficit to 14-7 just 2:03 into the second half. Another defensive stop by the Redskins allowed them to take advantage of another short punt, as the offense took over at the P.C. 45.

Seven plays later, Lowe scored on a third-and-goal run from the 2, and the Rollins PAT tied the game at 14 with 4:23 left in the third quarter.

But after Edison threw an interception at the P.C. 13 on a halfback pass — the Redskins were deep in their own territory and had to flip sides to begin the fourth quarter. Two plays later, quarterback Joey Brenner then had to fall on a bad snap for a loss of 10 yards to the 1-yard line, and the Redskins had to punt from their own end zone into the same brutal wind.

The result: A 19-yard punt, giving the Chargers the ball in the red zone to start the drive. It took just two plays, with QB Braden Ehrhardt scoring from 3 yards out with 9:54 left in the game, giving the Chargers the lead back at 21-14 after James Hill's third of four PATs.

Brenner then scrambled for an apparent first down to the Edison 38 on the ensuing drive, but the ball was knocked loose and the Chargers recovered with 8:20 left. Edison then went on a 7-play, 62-yard scoring drive to ice the game — capped when Ehrhardt found fullback Cody Scott up the right sideline for a 27-yard touchdown pass with 5:18 left in the game.

“We didn't come out of halftime very well, and knew we'd have that wind in our face and need to execute and move the ball some,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “We didn't do it, some mental mistakes killed us and then the punting game with the wind like that is tough. It gave them short fields and they took advantage like a good team does. We weathered the storm there and got the momentum back on our side and we were able to make some plays.”

After stopping Port Clinton on downs at the Edison 32, the Chargers got a 68-yard touchdown run from Sam Stoll, as he ripped through the line untouched on his team's fourth play from scrimmage to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead at the 3:24 mark of the first quarter.

Edison put together a lengthy six-minute drive that started at its own 9, but a fumble at the P.C. 13 appeared to end the scoring threat. But three plays later, the Chargers blocked the ensuing Port Clinton punt and took over at the P.C. 15. Three plays later, it was Stoll again, from 3 yards out, for a 14-0 lead at the 2:23 mark of the second quarter.

“We knew going in that was going to test our discipline, because when you play Edison you have to play a very disciplined game,” Port Clinton coach Beau Carmon said. “You can't give them anything, you can't turn the ball over or commit penalties, you can't have punting issues. But credit goes to them.

“The two biggest things were it was a game of momentum, and it was huge with the wind and field position,” he added. “I think they managed that better than we did tonight and they were able to take advantage. We got stuck down there then punted it 20 yards. It got flipped on us there, and that was the turning point, no doubt.”

The Redskins came into the game averaging 35.4 points per game, and got in the end zone twice in the third quarter on short fields.

“Everyone did their job, and that's the key thing,” Edison linebacker Dalton Burns said. “I told everyone before the game, just do your job. And we all did that to the best of our abilities. We went against adversity in the third quarter, but hung in there and scored twice again.”

Lowe ran 19 times for 119 yards and both TDs, and Brenner was 8-of-25 passing for 117 yards. Donte McClure caught three passes for 49 yards.

Despite the loss, with a win over rival Oak Harbor (5-4, 2-3) next week, the Redskins can still earn a share of their first SBC title in 68 years — and host a playoff game for the first time in program history.

“The only thing we can't do is go 10-0,” Carmon said. “And unless you're going to go 15-0 and win a state championship, you're going to lose a game along the way. We lost to a good team, and they were better than us.”

Stoll ran for 146 yards and 2 TDs on 25 attempts, while Ehrhardt ran 16 times for 52 yards and a TD. Alex Neuberger added 59 yards on seven attempts. The Chargers can clinch a share of the SBC for a second straight year with a win next week at Perkins (5-4, 2-3) — which needs a win and some help to reach the playoffs.

Edison unofficially clinched a playoff spot with Friday's win, and more than likely a home playoff game for a second straight season.

“This win, as good as it is, will lose some meaning if we don't go take care of business next week,” Hall said. “Our guys know that. We'll enjoy the moment, you have to enjoy these when they happen, then we have to turn our focus and attention to Perkins.”