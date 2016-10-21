Sandusky clinches share of Northern Ohio League title

With Friday night's 36-6 pounding of Ontario at Strobel Field in a Northern Ohio League game, Sandusky clinched at least a share of the league title with a chance to win it outright in a home game at Cedar Point Stadium with the Truckers (6-3, 3-2). A loss and the Streaks share the championship with Shelby, which beat Bellevue Friday night and finishes its season in a non-league game against Loudonville. This is the last year for the NOL.

Sandusky (8-1, 5-0) — ranked No. 10 in this week's Division III Associated Press poll — also sits in second in Region 10 in the latest computer rankings. With the win over the Warriors and a victory against Norwalk, the Streaks will have virtually locked up a top four finish in the region, giving them a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

"It's a step in a positive direction," Sandusky coach Mike Franklin said. "Winning a conference championship, I assume, is on every team's goal list, along with winning their first game. But you've got to have that in the back of your mind, especially since it's the final year in the conference.

"I think it's fantastic we ended (by winning), and we definitely have one more at home, but it's definitely great to win on senior night at home for our seniors," he added.

The Streaks needed their first series to work out any kinks they might have had moving the ball, but after that they had little difficulty. On their second series after stopping Ontario on downs, the Streaks went 62 yards in seven plays, finished off on a 26-yard Ja'Vez Alexander to Keith Williams touchdown pass. He got behind the Warrior secondary and was wide open at the five to haul in the pass, dancing into the end zone untouched.

On the ensuing kickoff, Quan Jackson fielded the ball and was popped at the 26 by Sandusky's Sam Madison, with the ball coming loose and floating in the air. Elijah Woods grabbed the ball and raced to the end zone for the score, and suddenly the Streaks were up 14-0 with two touchdowns in the span of six seconds.

"I told the kids I thought we played a pretty good first quarter, and then we gave up a score," Ontario coach Chris Hawkins said. "That's a back-breaker when you play against a team as talented as Sandusky. It wouldn't have been a different outcome, I'm not saying that, but it would have been a lot closer. I told the guys I just wanted to come out and play physical, and play hard, and we did that.”

One more drive in the first quarter stalled on downs, but then Sandusky was able to put up three scores in the second quarter for a 36-6 lead. Tarrence Reed scored on a 24-yard run and Alexander connected twice with Cavon Croom for two touchdowns to leave no doubt about the outcome. Reed had another apparent 69-yard touchdown called back after a blocking in the back penalty, but Croom scored on a 50-yard touchdown catch and run and then an 18-yarder with one minute to go until the half.

The point after touchdown on Croom's first score was sophomore Max Corso's fourth of the half, giving him the school record for points in a season for a kicker with 45. He eclipsed the previous mark of 44 set by Mike Poeschl in 1997 and equaled by Brock Cremean in 2011, the last time the Streaks won an NOL title in their first year in the league.

Madison was all over the field for Sandusky, which has been getting solid defensive play all year. The Warriors (4-5, 2-3) were limited to minus-7 yards on the ground, including a stretch where Madison sacked freshman quarterback Cameron Todd on three straight plays in the third quarter. He ended the night with four sacks. Todd finished 12-for-26 for 182 yards, including a 59-yard scoring strike in the second quarter to Jackson, who was open over the middle and raced untouched to pay dirt. That was about it for the Warriors as they couldn't get anything going. The Streaks also got another fumble recovery from Woods and an interception from senior Richard Pollard in the second half.

Franklin is pleased with the effort and the results he is seeing on the defensive side of the ball.

"I think it's a mix of coaching and having good players," he said. "When you put those two together you're normally going to be pretty successful. Our coaching staff puts our guys in great positions. We do different things each week to prepare our guys, and we play a lot of players in positions in which gives us a better chance of winning."

RUNNING CLOCK

When Sandusky went for the two-point conversion on its last touchdown of the first half and converted, it meant there was a running clock in the second half, as long as the Streaks maintained at least a 30-point cushion. With no stoppages, the Streaks ran just 10 offensive plays and didn't throw the ball. Alexander finished 7-of-11 for 126 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 64 yards on 10 carries. Croom had six catches for 100 yards and two scores. Only 11 yards came in the second half for Sandusky, which finished with 245 yards of total offense.

DRIVE KILLERS

Penalties were a problem for both teams, as Sandusky had six miscues for 72 yards and the Warriors had nine penalties for 84 yards. In the first quarter alone, Ontario committed four infractions for 38 yards.

STIFF WIND

In Sandusky's big second quarter, it had a strong wind at its back, definitely a help when throwing the ball. On the flip side, that meant Ontario spent the quarter headed into the wind, and it cost them. A 31-yard punt, a 24-yard punt, and an 18-yarder gave Sandusky good field position, and the Streaks were able to capitalize.

UP NEXT

Sandusky entertains Norwalk (6-3, 3-2 and is in the seventh spot in Division III, Region 10) for a chance to win the NOL outright and cement itself in a top four placement in the region, assuring a home playoff game in week 11. Norwalk will be fighting for its playoff life, with a win over Sandusky more than likely punching its ticket. A Norwalk win also means the Streaks must share the league title, but Franklin said his team will be ready for the challenge.

"One thing about these guys is you can try all kinds of things to motivate them, but they are a very self-motivated group,” he said. “They're a group that strives to be the best, and I can't think of one time this season where those guys haven't given one hundred percent on a Friday night, or a Thursday night, obviously."