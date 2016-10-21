Oak Harbor pounds Vermilion

Oak Harbor rolled to a 34-0 victory Friday night over Vermilion, setting up a Week 10 showdown with Ottawa County rival Port Clinton with a shot at one of the final spots in the Division IV Region 14 playoff bracket.

"Our kids are real excited," Rockets coach Mike May said. "It's Week 9 of the season and we're still playing for the postseason with a big one next week."

Oak Harbor scored each time it had the ball in the first half, including a masterful 80-yard drive over the final three minutes to take a 27-0 lead in at the half.

Jaret Parker got the scoring started with a 2-yard run in the first quarter and then tacked on a 15-yard scoring sprint midway through the second quarter, finishing the night with 49 yards on seven carries.

Dylan Mansor chipped in scoring runs of 5 and 12 yards, while piling up a game-high 89 yards on the ground, while quarterback Jeff Winterfield rushed for 44 yards on 10 carries with a 1-yard touchdown run to his credit.

Winterfield was also 6-of-10 passing for 51 yards.

"We wanted to control the clock and score when we got down in the red zone, and take a shot passing-wise when we were able to," May said. "I thought we controlled the game overall. Up front, I thought we were able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball."

The Rockets held a 251-90 edge on total offense with 15 first-half rushing first downs.

"For the last several weeks, we've been unable to get off the football field," Vermilion coach Rob Duray said. "If you can't get off the football field, you're not going to win. We've got great kids who are battling, but they have to focus on fundamentals and at times, I don’t think they focus on the fundamentals.

"I thought especially in that second quarter when the score was still 7-0, they were fundamentally better than we were. Their pad level was lower and they were more physical that we were."

Vermilion had one first quarter drive that ended when Caine Zannoni came up one yard short on a fourth-and-2 at the Oak Harbor 18. The Sailors' other scoring opportunity stalled at the Rockets' 25 when a CJ Koller 42-yard field goal attempt was short.

"Offensively, they have some weapons," May said of Vermilion. "They have a nice quarterback, some receivers and their back runs hard. We wanted to keep from giving up the big plays, which we did tonight, and we wanted to control the ball and score in the red zone, which we were able to do."

3-minute drive

After the missed field goal, the Rockets had 2:46 left in the half an 80 yards to go. They mixed nine runs and Winterfield was 2-of-3 passing, settling him his 1-yard touchdown run.

Pitching a shutout

The Oak Harbor defense gave up just 101 yards rushing and 21 passing in the game. The Rockets also only allowed the Sailors to pick up seven first downs, with only two coming after the half.

Next week

The Rockets (5-4, 2-3) need to knock off the Redskins (8-1, 4-1) next week at home for any shot to advance to Week 11. Vermilion (2-7, 0-5) closes the season at home against Clyde.