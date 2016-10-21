Shelby beats Bellevue for key win

The Whippets’ 5-foot-9-inch, 170-pound junior ran for a game-high 292 yards and three scores, including runs of 65, 67 and 33 yards as he and quarterback Brennan Armstrong (189 yards) combined for 481 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 43 attempts in a 49-34 Northern Ohio League victory over Bellevue Friday.

Redmen quarterback Alec Foos countered with 212 passing yards (20-of-33) and a pair of scoring passes, while rushing for over 100 yards. However, his defense had no answers for stopping the Whippets’ (8-1, 5-1) ground game.

“It’s great. All year we didn’t really focus on them, but it was in the back of our minds from last year what they did to us (a 42-14 Redmen win at Bellevue Athletic Facility),” said Brooks of the win, that all but guarantees Shelby a home playoff game in Division IV Region 15. “And we really needed this win.”

For Brooks and his teammates, it was their first win over the Redmen (6-3, 3-2). For the program, it was the first since 2010 (a 35-21 win in Week 4). The shootout was a fitting sendoff for a rivalry matchup between the NOL’s top two programs as the 73-year-old league will say goodbye forever after Week 10. Bellevue has 24 NOL titles to its name, while Shelby has 19. The two programs will join the new-look Sandusky Bay Conference next year, but will compete in separate divisions.

“I couldn’t have any more respect than I do for coach Ed Nasonti and his program,” Whippets coach Erik Will said. “The reason we’re so elated right now is because obviously this is a huge win playoff-wise and because we have a strong respect for Bellevue. In my opinion, Bellevue has been the gold standard for the NOL.

“For us to get a win in the last time we’ll ever play them in an NOL football game, this will be one to be talked about for a long time,” he added.

The two squads traded punch for punch in the second half after Shelby entered the final 24 minutes with a 21-14 lead. The Whippets scored on their first four possessions of the final half, while the Redmen hit paydirt on their first three.

Armstrong, who added 118 yards and two TDs with his arm, hit Hunter Enger from 9 yards out to end an eight-play, 75-yard drive to start the third quarter.

But Bellevue had an answer as Bryce Ray’s 9-yard scoring run brought the Redmen within 28-20 after the two-point pass failed. A 51-yard pass from Foos to Dakota McPeak highlighted the six-play, 67-yard possession. McPeak finished with four grabs for 72 yards.

Brooks’ third scoring run gave Shelby a 35-20 lead at the 5:06 mark of the third quarter, ending a quick six-play drive.

Foos accounted for the next two Redmen scores — a 1-yard run with 2:11 to go in the third and a 5-yard pass to Ben Smith with 9:51 to go. He finished with 110 yards on 25 carries.

Bellevue as a team ran for 158 yards total — well below their season average.

“When you’re playing catch up right from the get go it’s tough to get into your game plan,” Nasonti said. “We knew we had to be good on offense. You’re sweating bullets on every play call trying to get the right one. When you can’t stop them, it’s tough. You don’t want to be behind the eight-ball like that.”

Another TD pass to Enger and a 25-yard scoring run capped the scoring for Shelby, which forced Bellevue to turn the ball over on downs at its 25 with 4:11 to play.

Tied 14-14 in the first, Bellevue failed to capitalize on a Treston Francis interception at his own 44.

Shelby led 7-0 early on a 4-yard TD run by Armstrong less than three minutes in after holding the Redmen to a three-and-out.

Brooks’ second scoring run came on the first play of the Whippets’ first second-quarter drive. Uriah Gieseler’s extra point made it 21-14 at the 10:20 mark.

Shelby missed out on a chance to up its lead on the final drive of the first half. Starting at their own 17, Brooks reeled off a 54-yard run to get into Redmen territory. Eleven plays later, Whippets’ kicker Uriah Gieseler missed a 24-yard field goal from the right hashmark with 14 second left.

Bellevue now must beat Ontario at home next Friday to make it to Week 11.

“They have a nice team. They made plays and their quarterback and their running back are tough to bring down,” Nasonti said. “When you give up 49 points, you can’t expect to win.

“I’m disappointed in some aspects of our team, but the show goes on,” he added. “We’re going to have to learn from it and hopefully finish off 7-3 if we can and try to get in the playoffs and make a little noise.”