Norwalk tops Willard to set up key game at Sandusky

The Truckers, however, broke through in the second half to come away with a 30-13 victory.

Norwalk opened the game by receiving the kickoff, but a few plays later, Haraway was picked off by the Flashes’ Nick Cofer to set up excellent field position for his offense. That field position was however squandered, and the Truckers ended up with the ball.

After a scoreless first quarter, Trevon Raymore broke through on a 46-yard rush to put the Truckers (6-3, 3-2) on the board. A successful two-point conversion made the score 8-0.

Willard responded with a drive that ended with a spectacular diving catch by Cofer in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. The point-after attempt was good, as the Flashes (1-8, 0-5) cut into Norwalk’s lead 8-7.

Willard’s offense stayed hot after halftime, as they marched down the field and Chad Mahl punched the ball in to give the Flashes a 13-8 lead.

On Norwalk’s ensuing drive, Haraway ran the ball up the middle on a quarterback-keeper and what happened after the whistles were blown could have suspended play as the two teams got into a scuffle that resulted in three personal fouls — one on Norwalk and two on Willard — and the ball was moved up 15 yards.

On the very next play, another keeper by Haraway, referees again had to separate the teams before things got serious.

The Truckers capped off that drive on a two-yard run by Raymore, giving them a 16-13 advantage after the two-point conversion.

Haraway left the game on Norwalk’s next possession after the injury, but Trenten Morrow, just two plays after the injury, scrambled in for a Trucker score, extending their lead to 23-13.

Raymore, with two scores on the evening already, found pay dirt one final time, dashing 65 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 30-13, Willard strung together a nice drive that ended with a one-yard score by Mahl to round out the scoring.

St. Paul 35, South Central 0

At Greenwich, it was the Colton Service and Derek Gross show again for the Division VII No. 2-ranked Flyers.

The first time Service touched the ball against the Trojans early in the first quarter, he broke a 48-yard run. That put the senior running back over 1,000 yards for the season.

On the night, Service carried the ball 19 times for 189 yards and a touchdown. His TD was the last of the game, a 15-yard run with 2:13 left on the clock that gave St. Paul the 35-0 win.

Gross was also equally productive for St. Paul (9-0, 6-0), rushing 14 times for 108 yards and two TDs. He cracked the 1,000-yard mark on a 9-yard run about halfway through the fourth quarter.

Gross scored his first touchdown on a 13-yard run with 4:10 left in the first half.

Joey Catalano, who was a perfect 5-of-5 on extra points, booted the ball through, giving St. Paul a 21-0 lead with 4:10 in the second quarter.

Gross’ second trip to the end zone came on a 3-yard plunge that capped off a 80-yard drive with 5:54 left in the game. That made the score 28-0.

St. Paul’s first two TDs came on passes from Nick Lukasko, who hooked up with Kurt Maxwell and Service on respective catches of 7 and 35 yards. After catching Lukasko’s short pass, Service ran the ball into the end zone along the sideline to give the Flyers a 14-0 lead with 5:57 left until halftime.

South Central hosts New London (3-6, 2-4 in the FC) on Friday. That same night, St. Paul goes to Monroeville for a battle of the 9-0 league opponents.

Monroeville 41, W. Reserve 16

At Monroeville, Colton Millis helped the Eagles improve to 9-0 on the season with three first half touchdowns as Monroeville ran away from Western Reserve Friday night at Marsh Field.

Millis scored the first three touchdowns of the ball game on runs of 11, 4, and 41, giving the Eagles an early 20-0 lead as the end of the first half neared. Monroeville forced two early turnovers, a fumble and a pick by Tche Leroux, to set up easy scoring drives. Before the trip to the locker room, quarterback Adam Rogers found Logan Benfer behind the defense for a 24-yard passing score, giving the Eagles a 27-0 lead at halftime.

Western's Josh Fries ended the night with 30 carries for 157 yards and a score as the game’s leading rusher. Quarterback Matt Perkins did not complete a pass in the first half but found some success in the second, completing three passes for 63 yards. Monroeville had just three plays for negative yards. Rogers finished 6-of-18 passing for 122 yards and 2 TDs, one to Horner and the other to Benfer.

Millis touched the ball 22 times and piled up 129 yards, 103 in the first half, and added three huge early scores for the Eagles.

Western drops to 2-7 and 2-4 in the FC. The Roughriders travel to Mapleton to finish out the 2016 campaign looking for a win.

The Monroeville win sets up a showdown between 9-0 Monroeville and 9-0 St. Paul (35-0 winners over South Central on Friday) for the Firelands Conference title next week at Marsh Field.

Crestview 52, New London 7

At New London, Crestview (6-3, 4-2) rushed the ball 42 times for 356 yards, and its defense limited the Wildcats to just 81 total yards and four first downs.

New London got on the board with 9:59 left in the game when Dane Matthews made connections with Jacob Molnar on a 35-yard scoring pass. Billy Woodmancy kicked the PAT to make it 46-7.

New London (2-7, 2-4) finishes its season Friday at South Central.