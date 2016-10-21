Pirates rout Tiffin Columbian

Noah Henry scored the Pirates' (5-4) first touchdown of the game off a seven-yard run.

Columbian answered with a 28-yard field goal from Parker Johnson to pull within 6-3.

Luke Zahniser returned a kickoff for 85 yards to increase the lead to 12-3.

In the second quarter, Zahniser added a second touchdown off a 34-yard pass from Dawson Nason. Columbian responded with its only touchdown of the night, a five-yard pass from Blake Steinmetz to Todd Simonds. Johnson converted the PAT.

Zahniser added a third touchdown on a 90-yard kickoff return, then Henry added the final TD of the first half on a 49-yard run. None of the Pirates' point after attempts in the first half were converted.

In the second half, the Pirates added one touchdown in each quarter as Nason scored on a one-yard run in the third quarter and Isaac Grunde scored on a five-yard run in the fourth. Garrett Baumgardner converted both PATs.

Henry finished with six carries for 79 yards and two TDs, while Nason carried the ball six times for 38 yards and one TD, and was 16-of-26 passing for 228 yards and two TDs.

Zahniser added nine catches for 130 yards.

Perkins hosts Edison to close the season next week.

Clyde 35, Huron 6

At Clyde, the Fliers defeated Huron in Sandusky Bay Conference action Friday.

The Tigers (2-7, 2-4 SBC) put up the first score of the night as Lucas Critelli ran in a 10-yard TD. Huron's PAT failed and the Tigers held a 6-0 lead after the first quarter, but it was all Clyde (7-2, 4-1) on the scoreboard from that point on.

The Flier scored two touchdowns in the second quarter for a 14-6 halftime lead as Lucas Nicely ran in from 75 yards out and Nicely threw a 27-yard pass to Conner Long. Mason Johnson converted both PATs and finished a perfect 5 for 5 on the night.

In the third quarter, Frank Sewell scored for Clyde off a nine-yard run. In the fourth quarter, the Fliers added one through the air and one on the ground as Nicely connected with Tanner Davenport for a 54-yard TD pass and Dawson Montgomery ran in from five yards out for the final score.

Nicely was 11-of-19 passing for 174 yards and two TDs for the Fliers, while Sewell carried the ball 19 times for 111 yards and one TD. Davenport added five catches for 85 yards and one TD.

For the Tigers, Jared Hohler was 16-of-24 passing for 131 yards, while Jake Ortman had 10 carries for 75 yards and Francesco Gioffre had five catches for 29 yards.

Clyde closes the regular season at Vermilion next week, while Huron hosts Lima Central Catholic.

Danbury 40, Hilltop 20

At Danbury Twp., the Lakers defeated the Cadets in Toledo Area Athletic Conference action Friday.

Danbury jumped out to a 34-6 lead after the first half en route to the win.

With the win, Danbury improves to 6-3 — the first time the Lakers have reached six wins in a season since Nov. 6, 1981 when they closed the season with a Week 10 win over Plymouth (50-12) to finish 6-4 after opening the season 0-4.

In Friday's win, Danbury scored a pair of first quarter rushing touchdowns as Logan Kenley scored from one yard out and Sam Tyson ran in from 11 yards. The Lakers converted the 2-point conversion on both plays.

Danbury added a rushing TD in each of the remaining three quarters from three different players as Tyson scored from six yards out in the second quarter, Kenley ran in from one yard out in the third and Jared Koenig added a four-yard TD run in the fourth. The Lakers converted all three 2-point conversions.

Tyson finished with 21 carries for 150 yards and 2 TDs, while Koenig carried the ball 14 times for 92 yards and a score, and Justin Tibbels had seven carries for 112 yards.

Kenley led the defense with 11 tackles, one sack and one interception.

Danbury closes the regular season next week against Toledo Christian (1-8) on the road.