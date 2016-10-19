State-ranked Port Clinton, Edison set for big matchup

The collective eyes of the Sandusky Bay Conference and the area in general will fixate on Port Clinton and Edison Friday night. For decades, that was a statement that seemed far-fetched.

But not anymore.

Port Clinton (8-0, 4-0) — ranked No. 5 in the Division IV Associated Press poll — will face the Chargers (7-1, 3-1) — No. 6 in Div. V — at 7 p.m. Friday in Milan. The Redskins sit atop the SBC Bay division and Region 14 computer ratings with an opportunity to clinch a share of their first conference title in 68 years — the first year of the SBC.

Meanwhile, Edison is fourth in the Region 18 computer ratings, and with a win can force a potential three-way tie atop the SBC with the Redskins and Clyde (6-2, 3-1). The Chargers won the SBC for the first-time ever a year ago, sharing it with the Fliers.

Clyde edged Edison (28-24) on Oct. 7, but the Chargers are given another opportunity at first place after the Redskins beat the Fliers (27-21) for the first time in 25 years last week.

“We’re looking forward to the next challenge, which is obviously a championship game on our field in the last home game for our seniors,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “It's a game with playoff and championship implications, so this is obviously the type of game you dream about playing in. I think all our focus and attention has turned immediately to Port Clinton.”

The game itself will also feature two of the premier players in the SBC: Port Clinton running back Emerson Lowe (1,020 yards, 12 TDs) and Edison fullback Sam Stoll (1,110 yards, 18 TDs).

Edison's vaunted triple-option offense has Port Clinton's full attention this week. On top of Stoll, quarterback Braden Ehrhardt has ran for 715 yards and 15 TDs.

“There’s no right way or true way to defend it,” Port Clinton coach Beau Carmon said. “From what they look like on, they film haven’t taken a step back from last year, heck they may even look better. It starts with Stoll, a heck of a player who runs hard. And Ehrhardt at QB looks like he has been doing it for three years. He looks identical to (Keegan) Hall in some ways.

“They have the speed to run it, and have been doing it for a long time,” he added. “Coach Hall believes in what he does and will keep doing it. I think it’s a great thing. He's an old-school coach who does what keeps working for them — because it does.”

A program that had struggled much of the past 20-plus years, the Redskins went 0-10 in Carmon's first season at the school (2013). However, the Redskins have gone 7-4 in each of the past two seasons, reaching the playoffs for the first times in program history.

After the win over Clyde, the Redskins are all but assured a home game in the first round for the first time ever as well — regardless of the outcome this week.

“Last week, obviously 25 years is a long time, not just for the program, but the entire community,” Carmon said. “Any time you go in against Clyde with that kind of drought, there's always going to be doubts if you can compete with a team like that.

“It was a confidence booster for the community, not just the team,” he added. “Now, we can say we're competing for an SBC title. That's really cool, and sets up for a heck of a finale here.”

Hall sees a Port Clinton team similar to his — playing with a lot of confidence. Edison is 19-3 since the beginning of last season, while the Redskins are 15-4 in the same span.

“They have a group of guys similar to ours in terms of experience with a winning background,” Hall said of P.C. “They have great speed on offense and do a great job of spreading the ball around. But in my mind, it starts with a four-year player in Emerson. He's very talented, so you go into the game thinking it’s a guy that gets things going for them — but really you can’t discount other weapons they have.

“You really can’t target in on one guy, they have playmakers on the field, forcing you to play a balanced defense,” he added. “Their defense will gear up to stop the run and has enough speed in the secondary that they cover very wel.”

Carmon sees a game that will come down to controlling the line of scrimmage.

“If they’re going to beat you with the triple option it’s one thing, but to lose the line of scrimmage creates more problems,” he said. “We have to win up front and defensively we have to play the most disciplined game we’ve played all year. You see Wing-T offenses and have to play with discipline, but not like this. It’s a different animal.

“We have to dig down deep and our kids have to trust what they’re being coached to do,” Carmon added. “Then we have to tackle well once we get to our assignments. Being able to finish plays by tackling and gang tackling well will be key. They have a ton of team speed.”

On the Edison side, Hall is looking for his team to play relaxed at home.

“It comes down to us controlling and concentrating on what we can control,” he said. “We don't want to do something where we're just trying to do too much. Everyone has to do their job at a high level, but to try and do too much or worry about things we can’t control is a mistake that can have an impact on the game. We have to be ourselves, have fun and play fast.”