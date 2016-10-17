Five teams ranked in second-to-last AP poll

In Div. III, Sandusky (7-1) remained 10th after a 42-6 road win against Columbian (1-7) in Tiffin. The Blue Streaks host Div. IV Ontario (4-4) this Friday with an opportunity to clinch a share of the Northern Ohio League title for the first time since 2011.
In Div. IV, Port Clinton (8-0) also held at No. 5 after one of the biggest wins in recent program history last week. The Redskins beat Clyde (6-2) for the first time in 25 years with a 27-21 win at home. Looking for their first Sandusky Bay Conference title in 68 years, the Redskins visit Edison for a huge game this Friday.
Meanwhile, the Chargers (7-1) moved up two spots in the Div. V poll and will enter the showdown against Port Clinton ranked No. 6. Edison, which has been ranked in the top 10 all season, is coming off a 35-14 win at Huron (2-6) last week.
In Div. VII, St. Paul (8-0) is extremely close to the top spot in the poll. The Flyers are still ranked No. 2 for a third straight week, but are just four points behind No. 1 Covington (8-0) — which passed both St. Paul and Warren John F. Kennedy to go from third to No. 1 this week.
JFK fell from first to third, while Monroeville (8-0) held at No. 4 for a second straight week after the Eagles rallied to top Crestview (5-3) in the final minute last Friday.
St. Paul visits South Central (2-6) and Monroeville entertains Western Reserve (2-6) this Friday. If the two Firelands Conference rivals win, they will each be 9-0 entering their Week 10 showdown in Monroeville on Oct. 28.
AP Ohio High School Football Poll List
COLUMBUS — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the sixth weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati Colerain (22) 8-0 248
2. Huber Heights Wayne (1) 7-0-1 216
3. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 8-0 185
4. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 6-1 166
5. Pickerington Central 7-1 138
6. Cleveland St. Ignatius (1) 7-1 134
7. Stow-Munroe Falls 7-1 74
8. Solon 7-1 56
9. Hilliard Bradley 7-1 50
10. Canton Mckinley 6-2 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Jerome 32. Hilliard Davidson 26. Massillon Jackson 25. Dublin Coffman 14.
DIVISION II
1. Avon (15) 8-0 245
2. Cincinnati Turpin (3) 8-0 191
(tie) Holland Springfield (3) 8-0 191
4. Chardon (2) 8-0 153
5. Warren G. Harding 7-1 126
6. Cincinnati La Salle (3) 6-2 121
7. Troy 7-1 115
8. Grafton Midview 7-1 79
9. Aurora 7-1 78
10. Bedford 7-1 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Franklin Heights 21. Massillon Perry 17. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14.
DIVISION III
1. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (15) 8-0 235
2. Toledo Central Catholic (7) 8-0 228
3. Wapakoneta (1) 8-0 158
4. Akron Hoban (2) 7-1 157
5. Franklin 8-0 135
6. Alliance Marlington 8-0 121
7. St. Marys Memorial 8-0 95
8. Trotwood-Madison (1) 8-0 80
9. Columbus Bexley 8-0 71
10. Sandusky 7-1 49
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 31. Warren Howland 19. Cincinnati Mount Healthy 18.
DIVISION IV
1. Johnstown-Monroe (13) 8-0 218
2. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7) 8-0 208
3. Perry 8-0 164
4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 8-0 145
5. Port Clinton (2) 8-0 136
6. Steubenville (1) 7-1 108
7. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-0 103
8. Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 6-2 59
9. Mantua Crestwood 8-0 49
10. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 5-2 46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40. Heath 40. Peninsula Woodridge 30. Ottawa-Glandorf 16. Struthers (1) 15.
DIVISION V
1. Wheelersburg (21) 8-0 240
2. Coldwater (1) 7-1 208
3. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (1) 8-0 200
4. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 8-0 171
5. Creston Norwayne (1) 7-1 145
6. Milan Edison 7-1 98
7. Swanton 7-1 68
8. Pemberville Eastwood 7-1 63
9. West Salem Northwestern 7-1 52
10. Canfield S. Range (1) 7-1 51
Others receiving 12 or more points: Coshocton 34. Orwell Grand Valley 30. Canton Central Catholic 13. Jamestown Greeneview 12.
DIVISION VI
1. Kirtland (16) 8-0 230
2. Maria Stein Marion Local (5) 7-1 213
3. Hamler Patrick Henry (5) 8-0 202
4. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 8-0 149
5. Bucyrus Wynford 8-0 134
6. Mechanicsburg 8-0 125
7. Liberty Center 7-1 85
8. Beverly Fort Frye 8-0 78
9. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 7-1 55
10. Defiance Ayersville 8-0 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos Jefferson 27. New Middletown Springfield 23. Hannibal River 17. St. Henry 15.
DIVISION VII
1. Covington (8) 8-0 209
2. Norwalk St. Paul (5) 8-0 205
3. Warren John F. Kennedy (12) 8-0 198
4. Monroeville 8-0 156
5. Mogadore 7-1 151
6. McComb 7-1 149
7. Troy Christian 7-1 89
8. Waterford 7-1 81
9. Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 8-0 26
10. Fort Recovery 5-3 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 13. Glouster Trimble 13. Ada 12. Lucas 12. Hicksville 12.