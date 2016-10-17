logo
Sandusky Blue Streaks

Five teams ranked in second-to-last AP poll

COLUMBUS — Five area teams remain ranked among the top 10 teams in the state in their respective division after the sixth of seven weekly Ohio high school football Associated Press state poll was released Monday night.

In Div. III, Sandusky (7-1) remained 10th after a 42-6 road win against Columbian (1-7) in Tiffin. The Blue Streaks host Div. IV Ontario (4-4) this Friday with an opportunity to clinch a share of the Northern Ohio League title for the first time since 2011.

In Div. IV, Port Clinton (8-0) also held at No. 5 after one of the biggest wins in recent program history last week. The Redskins beat Clyde (6-2) for the first time in 25 years with a 27-21 win at home. Looking for their first Sandusky Bay Conference title in 68 years, the Redskins visit Edison for a huge game this Friday.

Meanwhile, the Chargers (7-1) moved up two spots in the Div. V poll and will enter the showdown against Port Clinton ranked No. 6. Edison, which has been ranked in the top 10 all season, is coming off a 35-14 win at Huron (2-6) last week.

In Div. VII, St. Paul (8-0) is extremely close to the top spot in the poll. The Flyers are still ranked No. 2 for a third straight week, but are just four points behind No. 1 Covington (8-0) — which passed both St. Paul and Warren John F. Kennedy to go from third to No. 1 this week.

JFK fell from first to third, while Monroeville (8-0) held at No. 4 for a second straight week after the Eagles rallied to top Crestview (5-3) in the final minute last Friday.

St. Paul visits South Central (2-6) and Monroeville entertains Western Reserve (2-6) this Friday. If the two Firelands Conference rivals win, they will each be 9-0 entering their Week 10 showdown in Monroeville on Oct. 28.

 

AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

COLUMBUS — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the sixth weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati Colerain (22) 8-0 248

2. Huber Heights Wayne (1) 7-0-1 216

3. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 8-0 185

4. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 6-1 166

5. Pickerington Central 7-1 138

6. Cleveland St. Ignatius (1) 7-1 134

7. Stow-Munroe Falls 7-1 74

8. Solon 7-1 56

9. Hilliard Bradley 7-1 50

10. Canton Mckinley 6-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Jerome 32. Hilliard Davidson 26. Massillon Jackson 25. Dublin Coffman 14.

DIVISION II

1. Avon (15) 8-0 245

2. Cincinnati Turpin (3) 8-0 191

(tie) Holland Springfield (3) 8-0 191

4. Chardon (2) 8-0 153

5. Warren G. Harding 7-1 126

6. Cincinnati La Salle (3) 6-2 121

7. Troy 7-1 115

8. Grafton Midview 7-1 79

9. Aurora 7-1 78

10. Bedford 7-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Franklin Heights 21. Massillon Perry 17. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14.

DIVISION III

1. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (15) 8-0 235

2. Toledo Central Catholic (7) 8-0 228

3. Wapakoneta (1) 8-0 158

4. Akron Hoban (2) 7-1 157

5. Franklin 8-0 135

6. Alliance Marlington 8-0 121

7. St. Marys Memorial 8-0 95

8. Trotwood-Madison (1) 8-0 80

9. Columbus Bexley 8-0 71

10. Sandusky 7-1 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 31. Warren Howland 19. Cincinnati Mount Healthy 18.

DIVISION IV

1. Johnstown-Monroe (13) 8-0 218

2. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7) 8-0 208

3. Perry 8-0 164

4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 8-0 145

5. Port Clinton (2) 8-0 136

6. Steubenville (1) 7-1 108

7. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-0 103

8. Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 6-2 59

9. Mantua Crestwood 8-0 49

10. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 5-2 46

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40. Heath 40. Peninsula Woodridge 30. Ottawa-Glandorf 16. Struthers (1) 15.

DIVISION V

1. Wheelersburg (21) 8-0 240

2. Coldwater (1) 7-1 208

3. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (1) 8-0 200

4. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 8-0 171

5. Creston Norwayne (1) 7-1 145

6. Milan Edison 7-1 98

7. Swanton 7-1 68

8. Pemberville Eastwood 7-1 63

9. West Salem Northwestern 7-1 52

10. Canfield S. Range (1) 7-1 51

Others receiving 12 or more points: Coshocton 34. Orwell Grand Valley 30. Canton Central Catholic 13. Jamestown Greeneview 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Kirtland (16) 8-0 230

2. Maria Stein Marion Local (5) 7-1 213

3. Hamler Patrick Henry (5) 8-0 202

4. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 8-0 149

5. Bucyrus Wynford 8-0 134

6. Mechanicsburg 8-0 125

7. Liberty Center 7-1 85

8. Beverly Fort Frye 8-0 78

9. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 7-1 55

10. Defiance Ayersville 8-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos Jefferson 27. New Middletown Springfield 23. Hannibal River 17. St. Henry 15.

DIVISION VII

1. Covington (8) 8-0 209

2. Norwalk St. Paul (5) 8-0 205

3. Warren John F. Kennedy (12) 8-0 198

4. Monroeville 8-0 156

5. Mogadore 7-1 151

6. McComb 7-1 149

7. Troy Christian 7-1 89

8. Waterford 7-1 81

9. Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 8-0 26

10. Fort Recovery 5-3 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 13. Glouster Trimble 13. Ada 12. Lucas 12. Hicksville 12.

