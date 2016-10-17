Five teams ranked in second-to-last AP poll

In Div. III, Sandusky (7-1) remained 10th after a 42-6 road win against Columbian (1-7) in Tiffin. The Blue Streaks host Div. IV Ontario (4-4) this Friday with an opportunity to clinch a share of the Northern Ohio League title for the first time since 2011.

In Div. IV, Port Clinton (8-0) also held at No. 5 after one of the biggest wins in recent program history last week. The Redskins beat Clyde (6-2) for the first time in 25 years with a 27-21 win at home. Looking for their first Sandusky Bay Conference title in 68 years, the Redskins visit Edison for a huge game this Friday.

Meanwhile, the Chargers (7-1) moved up two spots in the Div. V poll and will enter the showdown against Port Clinton ranked No. 6. Edison, which has been ranked in the top 10 all season, is coming off a 35-14 win at Huron (2-6) last week.

In Div. VII, St. Paul (8-0) is extremely close to the top spot in the poll. The Flyers are still ranked No. 2 for a third straight week, but are just four points behind No. 1 Covington (8-0) — which passed both St. Paul and Warren John F. Kennedy to go from third to No. 1 this week.

JFK fell from first to third, while Monroeville (8-0) held at No. 4 for a second straight week after the Eagles rallied to top Crestview (5-3) in the final minute last Friday.

St. Paul visits South Central (2-6) and Monroeville entertains Western Reserve (2-6) this Friday. If the two Firelands Conference rivals win, they will each be 9-0 entering their Week 10 showdown in Monroeville on Oct. 28.

AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

COLUMBUS — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the sixth weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati Colerain (22) 8-0 248

2. Huber Heights Wayne (1) 7-0-1 216

3. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 8-0 185

4. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 6-1 166

5. Pickerington Central 7-1 138

6. Cleveland St. Ignatius (1) 7-1 134

7. Stow-Munroe Falls 7-1 74

8. Solon 7-1 56

9. Hilliard Bradley 7-1 50

10. Canton Mckinley 6-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Jerome 32. Hilliard Davidson 26. Massillon Jackson 25. Dublin Coffman 14.

DIVISION II

1. Avon (15) 8-0 245

2. Cincinnati Turpin (3) 8-0 191

(tie) Holland Springfield (3) 8-0 191

4. Chardon (2) 8-0 153

5. Warren G. Harding 7-1 126

6. Cincinnati La Salle (3) 6-2 121

7. Troy 7-1 115

8. Grafton Midview 7-1 79

9. Aurora 7-1 78

10. Bedford 7-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Franklin Heights 21. Massillon Perry 17. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14.

DIVISION III

1. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (15) 8-0 235

2. Toledo Central Catholic (7) 8-0 228

3. Wapakoneta (1) 8-0 158

4. Akron Hoban (2) 7-1 157

5. Franklin 8-0 135

6. Alliance Marlington 8-0 121

7. St. Marys Memorial 8-0 95

8. Trotwood-Madison (1) 8-0 80

9. Columbus Bexley 8-0 71

10. Sandusky 7-1 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 31. Warren Howland 19. Cincinnati Mount Healthy 18.

DIVISION IV

1. Johnstown-Monroe (13) 8-0 218

2. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7) 8-0 208

3. Perry 8-0 164

4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 8-0 145

5. Port Clinton (2) 8-0 136

6. Steubenville (1) 7-1 108

7. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-0 103

8. Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 6-2 59

9. Mantua Crestwood 8-0 49

10. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 5-2 46

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40. Heath 40. Peninsula Woodridge 30. Ottawa-Glandorf 16. Struthers (1) 15.

DIVISION V

1. Wheelersburg (21) 8-0 240

2. Coldwater (1) 7-1 208

3. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (1) 8-0 200

4. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 8-0 171

5. Creston Norwayne (1) 7-1 145

6. Milan Edison 7-1 98

7. Swanton 7-1 68

8. Pemberville Eastwood 7-1 63

9. West Salem Northwestern 7-1 52

10. Canfield S. Range (1) 7-1 51

Others receiving 12 or more points: Coshocton 34. Orwell Grand Valley 30. Canton Central Catholic 13. Jamestown Greeneview 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Kirtland (16) 8-0 230

2. Maria Stein Marion Local (5) 7-1 213

3. Hamler Patrick Henry (5) 8-0 202

4. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 8-0 149

5. Bucyrus Wynford 8-0 134

6. Mechanicsburg 8-0 125

7. Liberty Center 7-1 85

8. Beverly Fort Frye 8-0 78

9. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 7-1 55

10. Defiance Ayersville 8-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos Jefferson 27. New Middletown Springfield 23. Hannibal River 17. St. Henry 15.

DIVISION VII

1. Covington (8) 8-0 209

2. Norwalk St. Paul (5) 8-0 205

3. Warren John F. Kennedy (12) 8-0 198

4. Monroeville 8-0 156

5. Mogadore 7-1 151

6. McComb 7-1 149

7. Troy Christian 7-1 89

8. Waterford 7-1 81

9. Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 8-0 26

10. Fort Recovery 5-3 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 13. Glouster Trimble 13. Ada 12. Lucas 12. Hicksville 12.