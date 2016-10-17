logo
Associated Press • Updated Today at 5:43 PM

AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the sixth weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati Colerain (22) 8-0 248
2. Huber Heights Wayne (1) 7-0-1 216
3. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 8-0 185
4. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 6-1 166
5. Pickerington Central 7-1 138
6. Cleveland St. Ignatius (1) 7-1 134
7. Stow-Munroe Falls 7-1 74
8. Solon 7-1 56
9. Hilliard Bradley 7-1 50
10. Canton Mckinley 6-2 34
 

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Jerome 32. Hilliard Davidson 26. Massillon Jackson 25. Dublin Coffman 14.

DIVISION II
1. Avon (15) 8-0 245
2. Cincinnati Turpin (3) 8-0 191
(tie) Holland Springfield (3) 8-0 191
4. Chardon (2) 8-0 153
5. Warren G. Harding 7-1 126
6. Cincinnati La Salle (3) 6-2 121
7. Troy 7-1 115
8. Grafton Midview 7-1 79
9. Aurora 7-1 78
10. Bedford 7-1 42
 

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Franklin Heights 21. Massillon Perry 17. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14.

DIVISION III
1. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (15) 8-0 235
2. Toledo Central Catholic (7) 8-0 228
3. Wapakoneta (1) 8-0 158
4. Akron Hoban (2) 7-1 157
5. Franklin 8-0 135
6. Alliance Marlington 8-0 121
7. St. Marys Memorial 8-0 95
8. Trotwood-Madison (1) 7-1 80
9. Columbus Bexley 8-0 71
10. Sandusky 7-1 49
 

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 31. Warren Howland 19. Cincinnati Mount Healthy 18.

DIVISION IV
1. Johnstown-Monroe (13) 8-0 218
2. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7) 8-0 208
3. Perry 8-0 164
4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 8-0 145
5. Port Clinton (2) 8-0 136
6. Steubenville (1) 7-1 108
7. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-0 103
8. Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 6-2 59
9. Mantua Crestwood 8-0 49
10. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 5-2 46
 

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40. Heath 40. Peninsula Woodridge 30. Ottawa-Glandorf 16. Struthers (1) 15.

DIVISION V
1. Wheelersburg (21) 8-0 240
2. Coldwater (1) 7-1 208
3. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (1) 8-0 200
4. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 8-0 171
5. Creston Norwayne (1) 7-1 145
6. Milan Edison 7-1 98
7. Swanton 7-1 68
8. Pemberville Eastwood 7-1 63
9. West Salem Northwestern 7-1 52
10. Canfield S. Range (1) 7-1 51
 

Others receiving 12 or more points: Coshocton 34. Orwell Grand Valley 30. Canton Central Catholic 13. Jamestown Greeneview 12.

DIVISION VI
1. Kirtland (16) 8-0 230
2. Maria Stein Marion Local (5) 7-1 213
3. Hamler Patrick Henry (5) 8-0 202
4. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 8-0 149
5. Bucyrus Wynford 8-0 134
6. Mechanicsburg 8-0 125
7. Liberty Center 7-1 85
8. Beverly Fort Frye 8-0 78
9. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 7-1 55
10. Defiance Ayersville 8-0 37
 

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos Jefferson 27. New Middletown Springfield 23. Hannibal River 17. St. Henry 15.

DIVISION VII
1. Covington (8) 8-0 209
2. Norwalk St. Paul (5) 8-0 205
3. Warren John F. Kennedy (12) 8-0 198
4. Monroeville 8-0 156
5. Mogadore 7-1 151
6. McComb 7-1 149
7. Troy Christian 7-1 89
8. Waterford 7-1 81
9. Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 8-0 26
10. Fort Recovery 5-3 20
 

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 13. Glouster Trimble 13. Ada 12. Lucas 12. Hicksville 12.

