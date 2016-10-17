AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

More Sandusky Blue Streaks coverage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the sixth weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1. Cincinnati Colerain (22)
|8-0
|248
|2. Huber Heights Wayne (1)
|7-0-1
|216
|3. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1)
|8-0
|185
|4. Lakewood St. Edward (1)
|6-1
|166
|5. Pickerington Central
|7-1
|138
|6. Cleveland St. Ignatius (1)
|7-1
|134
|7. Stow-Munroe Falls
|7-1
|74
|8. Solon
|7-1
|56
|9. Hilliard Bradley
|7-1
|50
|10. Canton Mckinley
|6-2
|34
|
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Jerome 32. Hilliard Davidson 26. Massillon Jackson 25. Dublin Coffman 14.
|DIVISION II
|1. Avon (15)
|8-0
|245
|2. Cincinnati Turpin (3)
|8-0
|191
|(tie) Holland Springfield (3)
|8-0
|191
|4. Chardon (2)
|8-0
|153
|5. Warren G. Harding
|7-1
|126
|6. Cincinnati La Salle (3)
|6-2
|121
|7. Troy
|7-1
|115
|8. Grafton Midview
|7-1
|79
|9. Aurora
|7-1
|78
|10. Bedford
|7-1
|42
|
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Franklin Heights 21. Massillon Perry 17. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14.
|DIVISION III
|1. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (15)
|8-0
|235
|2. Toledo Central Catholic (7)
|8-0
|228
|3. Wapakoneta (1)
|8-0
|158
|4. Akron Hoban (2)
|7-1
|157
|5. Franklin
|8-0
|135
|6. Alliance Marlington
|8-0
|121
|7. St. Marys Memorial
|8-0
|95
|8. Trotwood-Madison (1)
|7-1
|80
|9. Columbus Bexley
|8-0
|71
|10. Sandusky
|7-1
|49
|
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 31. Warren Howland 19. Cincinnati Mount Healthy 18.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Johnstown-Monroe (13)
|8-0
|218
|2. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7)
|8-0
|208
|3. Perry
|8-0
|164
|4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|8-0
|145
|5. Port Clinton (2)
|8-0
|136
|6. Steubenville (1)
|7-1
|108
|7. Cincinnati Wyoming
|8-0
|103
|8. Columbus Bishop Hartley (1)
|6-2
|59
|9. Mantua Crestwood
|8-0
|49
|10. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney
|5-2
|46
|
Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40. Heath 40. Peninsula Woodridge 30. Ottawa-Glandorf 16. Struthers (1) 15.
|DIVISION V
|1. Wheelersburg (21)
|8-0
|240
|2. Coldwater (1)
|7-1
|208
|3. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (1)
|8-0
|200
|4. Sugarcreek Garaway (1)
|8-0
|171
|5. Creston Norwayne (1)
|7-1
|145
|6. Milan Edison
|7-1
|98
|7. Swanton
|7-1
|68
|8. Pemberville Eastwood
|7-1
|63
|9. West Salem Northwestern
|7-1
|52
|10. Canfield S. Range (1)
|7-1
|51
|
Others receiving 12 or more points: Coshocton 34. Orwell Grand Valley 30. Canton Central Catholic 13. Jamestown Greeneview 12.
|DIVISION VI
|1. Kirtland (16)
|8-0
|230
|2. Maria Stein Marion Local (5)
|7-1
|213
|3. Hamler Patrick Henry (5)
|8-0
|202
|4. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights
|8-0
|149
|5. Bucyrus Wynford
|8-0
|134
|6. Mechanicsburg
|8-0
|125
|7. Liberty Center
|7-1
|85
|8. Beverly Fort Frye
|8-0
|78
|9. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
|7-1
|55
|10. Defiance Ayersville
|8-0
|37
|
Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos Jefferson 27. New Middletown Springfield 23. Hannibal River 17. St. Henry 15.
|DIVISION VII
|1. Covington (8)
|8-0
|209
|2. Norwalk St. Paul (5)
|8-0
|205
|3. Warren John F. Kennedy (12)
|8-0
|198
|4. Monroeville
|8-0
|156
|5. Mogadore
|7-1
|151
|6. McComb
|7-1
|149
|7. Troy Christian
|7-1
|89
|8. Waterford
|7-1
|81
|9. Portsmouth Sciotoville Community
|8-0
|26
|10. Fort Recovery
|5-3
|20
|
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 13. Glouster Trimble 13. Ada 12. Lucas 12. Hicksville 12.