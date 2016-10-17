AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

More Sandusky Blue Streaks coverage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the sixth weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1. Cincinnati Colerain (22) 8-0 248 2. Huber Heights Wayne (1) 7-0-1 216 3. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 8-0 185 4. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 6-1 166 5. Pickerington Central 7-1 138 6. Cleveland St. Ignatius (1) 7-1 134 7. Stow-Munroe Falls 7-1 74 8. Solon 7-1 56 9. Hilliard Bradley 7-1 50 10. Canton Mckinley 6-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Jerome 32. Hilliard Davidson 26. Massillon Jackson 25. Dublin Coffman 14.

DIVISION II 1. Avon (15) 8-0 245 2. Cincinnati Turpin (3) 8-0 191 (tie) Holland Springfield (3) 8-0 191 4. Chardon (2) 8-0 153 5. Warren G. Harding 7-1 126 6. Cincinnati La Salle (3) 6-2 121 7. Troy 7-1 115 8. Grafton Midview 7-1 79 9. Aurora 7-1 78 10. Bedford 7-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Franklin Heights 21. Massillon Perry 17. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14.

DIVISION III 1. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (15) 8-0 235 2. Toledo Central Catholic (7) 8-0 228 3. Wapakoneta (1) 8-0 158 4. Akron Hoban (2) 7-1 157 5. Franklin 8-0 135 6. Alliance Marlington 8-0 121 7. St. Marys Memorial 8-0 95 8. Trotwood-Madison (1) 7-1 80 9. Columbus Bexley 8-0 71 10. Sandusky 7-1 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 31. Warren Howland 19. Cincinnati Mount Healthy 18.

DIVISION IV 1. Johnstown-Monroe (13) 8-0 218 2. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7) 8-0 208 3. Perry 8-0 164 4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 8-0 145 5. Port Clinton (2) 8-0 136 6. Steubenville (1) 7-1 108 7. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-0 103 8. Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 6-2 59 9. Mantua Crestwood 8-0 49 10. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 5-2 46

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40. Heath 40. Peninsula Woodridge 30. Ottawa-Glandorf 16. Struthers (1) 15.

DIVISION V 1. Wheelersburg (21) 8-0 240 2. Coldwater (1) 7-1 208 3. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (1) 8-0 200 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 8-0 171 5. Creston Norwayne (1) 7-1 145 6. Milan Edison 7-1 98 7. Swanton 7-1 68 8. Pemberville Eastwood 7-1 63 9. West Salem Northwestern 7-1 52 10. Canfield S. Range (1) 7-1 51

Others receiving 12 or more points: Coshocton 34. Orwell Grand Valley 30. Canton Central Catholic 13. Jamestown Greeneview 12.

DIVISION VI 1. Kirtland (16) 8-0 230 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (5) 7-1 213 3. Hamler Patrick Henry (5) 8-0 202 4. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 8-0 149 5. Bucyrus Wynford 8-0 134 6. Mechanicsburg 8-0 125 7. Liberty Center 7-1 85 8. Beverly Fort Frye 8-0 78 9. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 7-1 55 10. Defiance Ayersville 8-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos Jefferson 27. New Middletown Springfield 23. Hannibal River 17. St. Henry 15.

DIVISION VII 1. Covington (8) 8-0 209 2. Norwalk St. Paul (5) 8-0 205 3. Warren John F. Kennedy (12) 8-0 198 4. Monroeville 8-0 156 5. Mogadore 7-1 151 6. McComb 7-1 149 7. Troy Christian 7-1 89 8. Waterford 7-1 81 9. Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 8-0 26 10. Fort Recovery 5-3 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 13. Glouster Trimble 13. Ada 12. Lucas 12. Hicksville 12.