Truckers throw sack party in win over Columbus East

It was known as a sack party.

The Truckers’ front line completely dominated the Columbus East front line and tallied nine sacks on the evening in a blowout — a 46-0 shutout win in the Norwalk seniors’ final regular-season game Friday night at Whitney Field.

“The kids played hard and the coaching staff on the defensive side have done a great job,” Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. “We are really flying at the ball and I love watching those kids. The simpler everything is, the more speed we play with and our defense is playing at a high level.”

Junior Tyler Horning got the party started with three sacks in the first quarter, while Keegan Livingston added two in a row in the second. Noah Muzina and Payton Shober got in on the action in the second quarter as well.

With Columbus East trying to gain momentum, Muzina saw the Tigers’ quarterback drop back three consecutive times and all three times, Muzina came away with a sack. The drive stalled faster than it started and the Tigers had to punt. The snap went over the punter’s head and Livingston sprinted toward the ball, scooping it up only to be tackled at the 3-yard line. The Truckers would score a play later.

“I saw the ball pop up and as a lineman my first thought was the ball,” Livingston said. “I wanted it bad.”

Despite the score, it wasn’t much of an offensive night for the Truckers statistically because of the great field position courtesy of the defense. Senior Trenten Morrow started the scoring with a 5-yard TD run in the first quarter and quarterback Brandon Haraway found Blake Obringer for 21 yards and a score to round out the quarter.

With it only being 13-0, the Truckers turned up the offensive and defensive intensity. Rashod Raymore started off the second quarter with a 19-yard run and a score while Kaden Livingston caught Haraway’s second TD pass for 3 yards. Morrow pounded one in from 3 yards out to makes it 32-0 at the half and a running clock coming out of the locker room.

Keegan Livingston believes the game was won up front.

Kaden Livingston added a 20-yard fumble recovery and Zach Davis found the paint on a 3-yard plunge to finish off the Trucker scoring.

Ethan Rhineberger added a pair of fumble recoveries as well for a completely dominating defensive performance from the Truckers.

Haraway completed seven passes for 63 yards and a score while Morrow caught two passes for 15 yards and had seven carries for 53 yards and two scores. Obringer caught two passes for 25 yards and a score while Raymore added four carried for 31 yards and a TD.

The Trucker defense held the Tigers to just 17 yards of total offense. Norwalk improves to 5-3 on the season with a trip to 1-7 Willard coming in Week 9. The Truckers have revenge on the mind after dropping a tough one to the Flashes last season.

As of now, the Truckers are in sixth place in the OHSAA Computer Playoff Polls with two games remaining. To qualify for the playoffs, however, they likely will need to defeat Sandusky, which is 7-1 after its 42-6 victory over Tiffin Columbian on Friday.

Monroeville 18, Crestview 14

At Monroeville, the Eagles got their only lead with 1:39 left in the game Friday to secure a hard-fought Firelands Conference win over the Cougars.

The celebration at Marsh Field felt like a playoff atmosphere as the Eagles (8-0) and their fans hugged, jumped, smiled and screamed to celebrate going 5-0 in the FC.

“The kids are resilient,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “Perseverance is the name of the game for us.”

Quarterback Adam Rogers ran in a 10-yard touchdown to give Monroeville the winning score.

The two-point conversion failed, however the bend-but-don’t-break defense of the Eagles held Crestview (5-3, 3-2 in the FC). Looking at fourth-and-3, the Cougars turned the ball over on downs with 48 seconds left on the clock on an incomplete pass.

Crestview took the lead about halfway through the first quarter. Colton Campbell ran in an 11-yard TD and with the extra point, the visitors were up 7-0. The 70-yard drive featured a 45-yard reception by Garrett Dudley from quarterback Jay Oswalt.

Monroeville didn’t get on the board until 9:47 left until halftime. Logan Benfer grabbed an 8-yard TD from Rogers. The extra-point was no good and the Eagles went into the locker room trailing 7-6.

A costly interception from Rogers gave Crestview a 14-6 lead with 3:05 in the third quarter. Dudley grabbed the ball at about the 25-yard line and took it to the end zone.

In the fourth quarter, from the Eagles’ 23-yard line, Colten Millis took the ball from Rogers and launched a pass to Max Horner, who caught it in stride and went untouched into the end zone. The scoring play went for 77 yards.

After Monroeville had a delay of game penalty and some apparent confusion from the sideline, the two-point pass attempt failed. Crestview lead 14-12 with 4:02 left in the game, but the Eagles clearly had the advantage.

Monroeville hosts FC opponent Western Reserve (2-6, 2-3) on Friday. Like his team, Stecher said the Roughriders are injured, but they also play hard.

New London 45, Plymouth 43

At Plymouth, the Wildcats pulled out an FC win over the Big Red Friday.

After Plymouth failed to recover an onside kick to open the game, the Wildcats, with great field position, went three-and-out — or so everyone thought. Facing a fourth-and-11 at their own 48-yard line, New London coach Brad Pickens decided ‘Why not?’

Quarterback Dane Matthews dropped back to pass and found an open Billy Woodmancy for a 52-yard air strike to put the ‘Cats on the board.

Woodmancy came through again on the Big Red’s first offensive play, picking off Kade Collins and returning the ball for his second score in 60 seconds, giving New London an early 13-0 lead.

Woodmancy wasn’t done, however.

In the third quarter, with the Big Red on their heels, Woodmancy scored on a 63-yard pass from Matthews to boost the lead to 39-28.

Woodmancy, though, still didn’t think that was enough.

After a pick-six by Plymouth’s Dylan Carroll, Woodmancy returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for his fourth and final touchdown on the night. The score gave New London a 45-36 advantage midway through the fourth quarter.

The Big Red put themselves in position for a win, as Austin Nester carried the ball into the end zone from a yard out, making it 45-43 after the two-point conversion.

After making a huge defensive stop, Plymouth drove down into New London territory with time quickly running off the clock.

With 21 seconds remaining and facing a fourth down, Big Red coach Mark Genders called on his kicker, Austin Roblin. Roblin, however, missed the field goal attempt wide left.

For the Wildcats, Matthews was 6-of-11 passing for 239 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Woodmancy had 169 yards receiving, followed by 40 yards and a score for Jake Gerlak. Matthews and Gerlak both added a TD on the ground.

Defensively, Jacob Molnar led New London with 14 tackles.

Western Reserve 35, South Central 28

At Collins, the Roughriders (2-6) grabbed an FC win over the Trojans (2-6) on Friday night.

Western went ahead on a Josh Fries 2-yard touchdown run with 1:00 left in the third quarter.

The Roughriders ran the hook-and-ladder play to perfection for their second score of the opening quarter. Quarterback Matt Perkins found receiver Riley Suhr who made a perfect pitch to teammate Isaiah Cantill, who then ran in for the15-yard score with 2:47 left in the first. Josh Fries opened the scoring action with a 7-yard touchdown run earlier in the quarter.

Fries finished with 35 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Stephen Hood had 13 carries for 122 yards and a score, to go with two grabs and 59 yards receiving.