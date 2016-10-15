Tiffin Calvert handles SMCC

St. Mary Central Catholic has been the bug lately, dealing with a particularly tough schedule that only continued on Saturday night against Tiffin Calvert.

The Senecas outgained SMCC, 409-110, and rolled to a 42-0 Sandusky Bay Conference River division win over the Panthers.

"They've got a couple kids inside that gave us trouble all night," SMCC coach Ryan Wikel said. "We talked to our kids about... I can live with them out-jumping us at the point of attack for a football, but I can't live with us taking our eyes off the hip and somebody breaking an out cut on you and being undisciplined. At times, we were undisciplined, but at times, they just made plays and they're the better team."

Calvert (5-2, 3-0 SBC) opened the scoring early. It took just four plays to cover 35 yards after a short punt, capped by a 1-yard touchdown by Fred Fabrizio. Drew Ronski made his first of seven PATs for a 7-0 lead.

The lead remained the same until the Senecas put together a 14-play, 66-yard drive that was finished by a four-yard touchdown run by Connor Kwiat. After the Panthers (2-6, 1-1 SBC) punted, Park Hemminger hit Zach Conn for a 54-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead at halftime.

"I think the frustrating part is there are plays to be made. A couple of the bubbles and funnel screens were a block away or pulling your foot out of a tackle away from taking it a little further," Wikel said. "They were sound across the board and they just kind of kept things in front of them and we've struggled all year. At some point, you have to make a big play offensively to get your confidence going and right now, we haven't been able to do that."

Calvert resumed with the high-profile offense on the first drive of the second half. Hemminger connected with Kwiat for a 38-yard pass and threw a 23-yard touchdown to Alex Keller for a 28-0 lead.

The SMCC offense struggled for most of the night, as quarterback Danny Covol threw for 77 yards and the team ran 21 times for 33 yards.

Hemminger threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Kantner in the third quarter and Kwiat added a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

To date, the Panthers' six losses have all come to teams that are heavily in playoff contention.

"(The schedule) has been tough," said Wikel. "When we moved divisions, we wanted to play teams that were our size. We didn't say we didn't want to play teams that weren't good. If you're going to try and keep your program relevant and keep your kids playing at a high level, you have to play the best."

The focus for the Panthers becomes their two final games, both of which are league games.

"We have two football games left and I just talked to the kids about getting what you put in at practice this week," said Wikel. "If you want to win two football games, you have to work hard. What you're doing right now is the most important thing you'll be doing. So, let's focus on football for two more weeks and let's get after it and win two more football games."