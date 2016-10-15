Gross, Service run wild on St. Paul senior night

In the final regular season home game for five seniors, it was the veteran backfield of Derek Gross and Colton Service combining for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 48-14 win for the Flyers over visiting Mapleton in a Firelands Conference game Saturday night at Warren Whitney Field.

Service ran 17 times for 212 yards and a TD, while Gross ran 20 times for 147 yards and 2 TDs — and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown as well. Unofficially, St. Paul (8-0, 5-0) — ranked No. 2 in the Division VII Associated Press state poll — ran for 410 yards.

“I thought both those guys ran the ball well and blocked well for each other, but on nights like tonight I think it starts with the guys up front,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “They did a really nice job, there was a lot of movement up front and they had a real nice push and created those lanes.

“Both Derek and Colton are physical runners, so once they got in the secondary they were able to break some tackles,” he added. “But all the way around, I thought it was a real good effort.”

The Flyers got on the board quickly once they got the ball, moving 40 yards in eight plays as Gross scored from nine yards out and the first of six Joey Catalano PATs gave St. Paul a 7-0 lead at the 7:10 mark of the first quarter.

On the third play of the ensuing possession, St. Paul's Noah Good intercepted a Logan Pharmer pass and returned it 32 yards for six points, putting the Flyers up 14-0 with 5:30 left in the opening quarter.

But the Mounties (3-5, 2-3) settled in on their ensuing drive, moving 69 yards in 12 plays that included three third down conversions. Mapleton got a 3-yard run from Ryan Krause at the 11:49 mark of the second quarter, and Gage Barone's PAT made it a 14-7 game.

But it was all St. Paul from there over the next two-plus quarters.

The Flyers answered that score by quickly moving 71 yards in just six plays, capped when quarterback Nick Lukasko found Kurt Maxwell on the right sideline for a 17-yard touchdown pass. That made it 21-7 with 9:13 left in the half.

After each team traded possessions, it was Service shedding a pair of defenders on a 47-yard scoring run at the 2:12 mark of the second quarter to make it a 28-7 lead. The Mounties then fumbled two plays into their ensuing drive, and Maxwell fell on it for the Flyers with 1:17 left in the first half at the Mapleton 45.

It took five plays for the Flyers to cover that distance, with Gross scoring from five yards out with 32 seconds left in the half to make it a 35-7 halftime lead.

Mapleton coach Rob Mahaney — who had the Mounties in the second round of the playoffs two years ago, a 41-6 loss to St. Paul at Bellevue — said he felt like he's coached against Gross and Service for longer than four years.

“Gross, I feel like I've coached against him for five years now and he works really hard,” Mahaney said. “And Service, he's a big kid, and if you try and tackle him high, that's just not going to get it done. They controlled the line of scrimmage, and even when we had chances to tackle them, their backs are so good at falling forward, or spinning and putting contact.

“They had a ton of yards after contact,” he added. “If we want to beat a team that's undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the state that has so much tradition, we have to tackle at a high level, and we didn't do that.”

The Flyers opened the second half with a 12-play, 80-yard scoring march that took 4:17 off the third quarter clock. After Gross and Service carried for the first 11 plays, Lukasko connected with Paul Pearce for a 15-yard TD pass to make it 42-7 with 7:43 left in the third.

Four plays later, the Mounties attempted to punt. St. Paul junior Luke Nickoli blocked it, and Gross was there to pick it up and return it 20 yards for six more points. The kick was wide, but the Flyers had blown it open at 48-7 at the 5:14 mark of the third quarter.

Despite a 3-5 record, Mapleton had taken both Monroeville (8-0) and Crestview (5-3) to the limit in a pair of losses by scores of 33-28 and 14-13. For as much trouble as the Flyers had with Crestview's defense in a 14-13 win last week, Livengood was equally concerned with Mapleton's offense.

Unoffically, the Mounties were held to 207 yards and 2 TDs total Saturday night.

“The biggest thing was, going into this game we knew how good Mapleton is,” Livengood said. “In my opinion, they have the best skilled kids in the conference. We knew we had to play our best, and I thought our kids put together a great effort tonight.

“We knew it was going to be tough last week going against Crestview's defense, and this week we knew it was going to be tough going against Mapleton's offense,” he added. “They throw a lot of weapons out there and get you in space, and I'm real happy how our kids responded and played tonight.”

St. Paul is at South Central (2-6, 1-4) Friday night and takes a 25-game win streak against the Trojans into the game.