Sandusky routs Tiffin Columbian in NOL action

TIFFIN — Sandusky rallied from a one-point loss to Lorain last week to rout Tiffin Columbian 42-6 in Northern Ohio League action Friday.

The Blue Streaks — ranked No. 10 in Division III — jumped out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and led 35-6 at the half.

Sandusky (7-1, 4-0) got on the board first with 9:38 remaining on the clock when Cavon Croom caught a 26-yard TD pass from Ja'Vez Alexander. Max Corso converted his first of six PATs for an early 7-0 lead.

The Tornadoes (1-7, 0-5) pulled to within 7-6 with 5:43 left in the first quarter as Tyler Eisenhower caught a five-yard pass from Todd Simonds for what would be their only score of the night. Columbian's kick was blocked.

Sandusky added two more scores in the first quarter, as Alexander ran in from five yards out with 4:32 to play and Nathan Delk caught a 39-yard pass from Alexander.

In the second quarter, Talen Johnson caught a 38-yard pass from Alexander and Keith Williams ran in from 27 yards out off a lateral from Delk.

In the third quarter, Tarrance Reed scored the only TD of the second half off a 40-yard run.

The Streaks out-rushed Columbian 126-0, and had 321 yards passing to the Tornadoes' 62.

Alexander was 13-of-30 passing for 321 yards and rushed nine times for 58 yards, while Croom caught eight passes for 160 yards.

Reed carried the ball five times for 42 yards, while Delk caught the ball four times for 123 yards.

The Blue Streaks close the regular season with a pair of home NOL games, against Ontario and then Norwalk. A win next week against the Warriors gives Sandusky at least a share of its first NOL title since 2011.

Bellevue 62, Willard 0

At Bellevue, the Redmen shutdown Willard in NOL action Friday.

Bellevue (6-2, 3-1) jumped out to a 34-0 lead after the first quarter and led 54-0 at halftime.

Alec Foos scored the Redmen's first TD of the night off a 16-yard run, then Treston Francis had a 60-yard pick-6. Foos ran in the 2-point conversion after Francis' TD.

Dakota McPeak caught a pair of TD passes — 40 yards and 66 yards — around a 31-yard running TD from Foos to close out the first quarter scoring. Ethan Hundley ran in the two-point conversion after McPeak's second TD.

In the second quarter, Perry Haynes caught a pair of touchdown passes from Foos, one from 31 yards out and one from 11 yards out. Francis caught the two-point conversion pass from Foos after Haynes' second TD.

Then Ben Smith caught a 30-yard TD pass from Foos for the 54-0 halftime lead.

Mike Pierce ran in the final score for the Redmen in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard run. Riley Renwand ran in the two-point conversion.

Bellevue had 31 rushing attempts for 271 yards, while Willard (1-7, 0-4) rushed 17 times for 23 yards.

Leading the Redmen in rushing was Foos, who carried the ball five times for 92 yards, while Bryce Ray had eight carries for 57 yards, Pierce had seven carries for 57 yards and Hundley had six for 49. McPeak was the leading receiver with two catches for 106 yards.

For Willard, Nick Cofer had 6 catches for 49 yards, while Ethan Daub was 15-of-17 passing for 113 yards.

Bellevue visits Shelby next week in a key NOL matchup.

Margaretta 63, Lakota 28

At Castalia, Margaretta defeated Lakota in Sandusky Bay Conference River division action Friday.

While only leading 20-14 after the first quarter, the Polar Bears (4-4, 3-0) exploded for a 36-7 second quarter advantage to lead 56-21 at halftime.

Logan Graffin scored all three of Margaretta's first quarter TDs, running in from 80 yards out, from five yards out and catching a 67-yard pass from Nick Leibacher. The Bears went for two after each score, only converting the second as Leibacher found Noah Hilton in the end zone.

In the second quarter, Leibacher found Angelo Frias for the first of five Margaretta TDs with a 25-yard pass. Then Leibacher connected with Graffin for a 32-yard TD pass. The two-point conversion was good after each score — including a pass to Hilton and a run by Leibacher.

Graffin added another rushing TD for the next score, running in from 54 yards out. the conversion failed after that score, giving Margaretta a 42-14 lead.

Leibacher connected with Frias for a 32-yard TD pass, then ran in the final second quarter score from five yards out for the 56-20 halftime advantage.

Leibacher found Seth Gasser was a 22-yard TD pass for the only score of the second half for the Bears and Jacob Huber kicked the PAT.

Leibacher completed 9-of-14 passes for 243 yards and five TDs, while Graffin rushed 20 times for 237 yards and caught three passes for 119 yards. Frias caught two passes for 57 yards.

Margaretta visits St. Mary Central Catholic next week for a Saturday game.

Gibsonburg 43, Danbury 6

At Danbury Twp., Gibsonburg defeated the Lakers in Toledo Area Athletic Association action Friday.

While the teams were tied 6-6 after the first quarter, Danbury (5-3, 3-2 TAAC) trailed 20-6 at halftime and 36-6 after three.

Logan Kenley scored the Lakers' lone touchdown in the first quarter off an eight yard run. The two-point conversion run failed.

Sam Tyson had 16 carries for 77 yards for Danbury, while Kenley carried the ball eight times for 37 yards.

The Lakers return to action at home against Hilltop in TAAC action next week, then close the season to Toledo Christian.

Bay 35, Vermilion 0

At Bay, the Rockets defeated Vermilion in non-conference action Friday.

Jonah Pfeil had four carries for 51 yards for the Sailors (2-6), while Seth Hurd carried the ball six times for 14 yards.

Bay had 333 yards rushing to Vermilion's 103, while the Rockets had 65 yards passing to Vermilion's 26.

The Sailors return to action at home against Oak Harbor.