Oak Harbor edges Perkins for key win

Friday night at Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium, both Perkins and Oak Harbor were fighting for their playoff lives. With the Sandusky Bay Conference a three-team race between Clyde, Port Clinton and Edison, the playoff possibilities for the Pirates and Rockets were bolstered with a win, while a loss meant being on the outside looking in.

Oak Harbor had just enough offense and defense to put a damper on the Pirates homecoming, eking out a 14-6 win to hang around in the playoff conversation while dealing a huge blow to any Perkins hopes of playing past week 10.

The Rockets (4-4, 1-3), who were winless in three previous tries on the road until Friday, got just enough efficiency out of their offense behind the legs and arm of quarterback Jeff Winterfield. He finished with 181 yards through the air, connecting on 14-of-21 passes and two touchdowns while adding 76 yards on the ground in 14 attempts.

"I thought we were able to come out and control the ball on offense," Oak Harbor coach Mike May said. "Jeff Winterfield made a lot of plays for us at quarterback, not only with his legs but also through the air.

"Jeff does a nice job. It's his second year as a starter. He's a senior captain, and he really had a good game tonight," he added.

His favorite target was Matt Harris, who hauled in several acrobatic catches as part of his eight receptions for 135 yards. He put the Rockets on the board with a 29-yard touchdown catch on a flea-flicker with 2:49 to go until halftime.

"Matt Harris came up with some big catches," May said. "I felt like between running and passing we were able to keep them off balance a little bit. I'm really proud of all our kids. We've had some adversity here recently but they've come back and continued to practice hard. Tonight was a big win for us."

Perkins (4-4, 2-3) had difficulty moving the ball all night, but especially in the first half. The Pirates punted on their first five possessions, but caught a break just before the first half ended. On the Rockets’ first play after the Pirates fifth punt of the half, they coughed up the ball in their own territory.

Two passes from quarterback Isaac Grude to Luke Zahniser gave Perkins the ball at the Rocket 15. After one final pass attempt fell incomplete, a 32-yard field goal attempt fell well short, and the Rockets led 7-0 at the half.

"(Oak Harbor) played real well defensively, and they played better than us," Perkins coach Jason Ziegler said. "We just couldn't get things going and when we did, we had penalties. That's been hurting us the last couple of weeks, the holding penalties. We've got to go back and correct that. It's hard to win a game when you have the amount of penalties we have."

Winterfield connected with Jaret Parker on a 5-yard touchdown pass to open up the third quarter to put Oak Harbor up 14-0. The lefty Winterfield rolled to his right and found Parker wide open in the end zone for the score.

The Pirates had 251 yards of total offense, but just 82 of that by halftime. They began to move the ball a little better in the third quarter as Grude, in just his first start at quarterback, found some rhythm. The sophomore signal caller came on in a relief role last week after Dawson Nason went down with an injury.

He ran for 133 yards on 18 carries in last week's win over Vermilion, and finished with 81 yards on 21 attempts against Oak Harbor. He was also 11-of-16 for 129 yards through the air, including an 18-yard touchdown toss to Zahniser with just under nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Zahniser finished with five catches for 80 yards.

"Isaac did a nice job," Ziegler said. He's a gutsy kid. He came in and performed well. He's a competitor, but we didn't do a good job of sustaining blocks. And the penalties. They are hard on anybody. We have to get better on all aspects of the game."

Coming into the game, the Rockets sat ninth in the Division IV Region 14 computer rankings. Perkins, still winless at home this season, was eighth in Div. III Region 10. The top eight teams in each region make the playoffs, with the top four hosting a first-round game. Big wins over Bellevue and Genoa earlier in season will help, but Perkins needed to win.

"A big goal for us before the season started was to qualify for the playoffs," May added. "We're still in the hunt and we're taking it one at a time. Tonight was a big step toward that."

Perkins visits Tiffin Columbian (1-7) Friday in a non-conference game before finishing with Edison (7-1) in a game that could make or break the Pirates’ playoff aspirations. Edison is another playoff team still fighting for a chance at the SBC title. Oak Harbor visits Vermilion (2-6) next week before finishing it out at home with Port Clinton (8-0).

"We're going to worry about next week and the week after that," Ziegler said. "All we can do is take it one game at a time. Our goal is to get better next week, and then get better the following week, and let the cards fall where they may. "We're just going to focus on getting better."