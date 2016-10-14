Chargers rebound, top Tigers after last week's loss

The Chargers showed off all facets of their game Friday night at Huron Memorial Stadium, cruising past the Tigers for a 35-14 Sandusky Bay Conference victory.

"They ran their option very, very well and have been doing it for a very long time," said Huron coach Sam Hohler of the Chargers. "They have some tremendous athletes and good coaches, so it really was pick your poison.

View more photos from Friday’s game here.

"We tried to stop different guys at different times, but it didn't work out very well for us."

Sam Stoll was the first problem. The junior running back rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the first six minutes of the game, scoring on runs of 62 and 33 yards. Stoll tacked on a 3-yard TD run to end the first quarter with 139 yards rushing on eight carries, while staking Edison to a 21-0 lead.

"That's execution," Edison coach Jim Hall said. "We have some guys who can make plays like that. But to get Sam in the open like he was, we've got to do the job up front and our guys did a good job with our blocking schemes and with what they threw at us.

"It all came down to those guys on the field executing,” he added.

Stoll proved to be only part of the problem for Huron.

He finished with 177 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, but Braden Ehrhardt rushed for 114 yards and a score on 14 tries and Alex Neuberger picked up 111 yards on 11 tries. As a team, Edison rushed for 402 yards on 36 carries.

"That's the objective of the offense we run," Hall said. "We have multiple threats. If you take one away, we find ways to get the others Involved. Sam got his yards, but Braden can run and Neubs can run and Max (Soviak) can run. And Bryce Ostheimer is one heck of a receiver.

"It's just a matter of getting them the ball and letting them make plays,” he added.

Huron got on the board early in the second quarter when Jared Hohler hit Chris Davis with an 8-yard touchdown strike.

The Tigers then threatened on their next possession with an 11-play drive, but a procedure penalty forced a punt that left the Chargers at their own six with 4:14 left in the half.

The Chargers used up more of the time remaining on a 12-play drive that ended with a 6-yard Ehrhardt touchdown run.

Down 28-7 to start the third quarter, Huron reeled off a 17-play drive but came up empty again. Edison answered by going 80 yards in eight plays and Stoll scoring from the 3 to push its lead to 35-7.

"You've got to come away with points there," Sam Hohler said. "That's kind of been our thing this year. We play well at times, but instead of finding ways to win, we end up getting beat against good teams."

The Tigers ended the scoring midway through the fourth quarter on a 19-yard Lucas Critelli run.

"Huron is a good football team and they have some weapons," Hall said. "They found some weaknesses and were able to move the chains. I thought our defense did bend, but it didn't break and gave the ball back to our offense."

Funny bounce

Edison caught a break during its 94-yard scoring drive to end the first half. A fumble midway through the series turned into a 23-yard gain as the ball rolled around and by at least three Huron defenders before going out of bounds.

Slow going

The Huron offense did pile up the yardage, but in little chunks. Jake Ortman did have a 31-yard run, but ended the night with 66 total on 18 carries. Jared Hohler rushed for 49 yards and was 18-of-29 passing for 153 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Davis had six catches for 61 yards and Brandon Dowell added six for 33 yards.

Pick-off moves

Both Ehrhardt and Jared Hohler threw two interceptions, but Ehrhardt had one of the picks. Stoll had the other in the end zone to thwart a Huron scoring drive. Davis was able to snare one of the Ehrhardt interceptions for Huron, dragging his foot to stay inbounds.

Next up

Edison (7-1, 3-1) returns home for an SBC showdown with undefeated Port Clinton. Huron (2-6, 2-3) travels to Clyde to take on the Fliers.