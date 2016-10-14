Port Clinton holds on in key SBC game against Clyde

But when Port Clinton’s Joey Brenner intercepted a last ditch hail mary attempt from Clyde backup quarterback Seth Vargo as time expired in Friday’s Sandusky Bay Conference showdown, a huge exhale and explosion of exuberation filled the air at True Lay Stadium. Finally, a drought that lasted since 1991 was over.

The No.5-ranked (Division IV) Redskins jumped out to a 27-7 lead in the third quarter, but had managed to hold off a late Fliers’ rally in the final 8:24 of the game to hold on for a 27-21 win giving them their first 8-0 (4-0 in SBC) start since the 1960s and putting them in the driver’s seat for their first league title since 1948.

Clyde (6-2, 3-1), despite eight turnovers (four interceptions, one fumble and three on downs), drove from its own 11-yard line to the P.C. 41 in the final 26 seconds and came one play short.

“It was scary, but (Clyde) is a good football team,” said Brenner, who had two interceptions at linebacker and was 7-of-13 passing for 102 yards and a TD on offense. “It couldn’t have been a blowout by either side tonight. It was too good of a game with too good of teams for that to happen.”

Down 20 points with 8:24 remaining and in need of some kind of spark, the Fliers got it from Vargo, who replaced Lucas Nicely after the Clyde defense forced a three-and-out. He proceeded to take control of the offense and guide the Fliers on an eight-play, 79-yard scoring drive, ending in his 4-yard TD pass to John Jackson off a tipped ball by Port Clinton’s Russell DeMarco. Mason Johnson’s second of three extra points cut the deficit to 27-14 with 5:30 to go.

Clyde got another break on the first play of the ensuing Redskin drive as Emerson Lowe fumbled on the first play and Conner Long fell on it at the P.C. 23. Three plays later, Vargo found Tanner Davenport cutting across the end zone for a 15-yard scoring toss. Suddenly, the Redskin advantage was just six points with 4:27 left.

Davenport finished his evening with 14 catches for 233 yards. Vargo had 110 passing yards in three drives.

“Clyde wasn’t going to stop fighting. They got too much pride to do that, and we weren’t expecting them to,” Port Clinton coach Beau Carmon said. “But we didn’t help ourselves out either, and we almost paid for it.

“But we earned the win and I told the kids it was a win earned in the offseason,” he added. “When we were at halftime up 14-0 in the locker room, I told them everything we do in the offseason is for that second half and the kids were able to get it done.”

Clyde looked to be in business early when Nicely found a wide open Davenport slanting across the field for a 69-yard pass play to the P.C. 16. However, three plays later, Frank Sewell was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 run from the Redskin 7 as Redskins linebacker Jacob McCoy came around the left side to hit him in the backfield.

Port Clinton took full advantage, going on a seven-play, 92-yard scoring drive that ended in a 2-yard TD run by Donte McClure. Runs of 15 and 41 yards by Lowe highlighted the possession.

Lowe, who finished with 140 yards rushing and had two second-half scores on the ground, gave his team a 14-0 lead at 6:23 mark of the second quarter when he outran the Clyde defense on a 46-yard screen pass.

The Redskins outgained Clyde 193-177 in total yardage for the first half. In five total first-half possessions, the Fliers turned it over on downs twice inside the P.C. 30, punted, threw an interception and fumbled at the Redskins’ 14.

“You got to give (P.C.) a ton of credit. They played really well and that’s a tribute to their program,” Clyde coach Ryan Carter said. “We came out and made too many mistakes tonight, and cost ourselves. But some of that was (the Redskins) making plays. That was them being in the right spots and doing things the right way.

“With that said, we’re going to refocus and we’re going to bounce back and see what we can do in the last two weeks,” he added.

For the game, the Fliers outgained P.C. 401-283. However, the Redskins, as coach Carter said, controlled the trenches most of the night, rushing for 181 yards, while the Clyde offense had been made one dimensional most of the night.

“That was the goal,” Carmon said. “If you’re going to beat us, it’s going to be throwing the ball. We felt that we could slide the gaps down and make it very difficult for them to run. And we got sophomores playing up front, which says a lot for what we have coming up in this program.”

Demetrius Curley had two interceptions and a fumble recovery for P.C., while AJ Carpenter added a fumble recovery.

However, the biggest defensive play for the Redskins came late in the third when Brenner jumped in front of Nicely’s pass at the P.C. 21 and returned it to the Clyde 11. Two plays later, Lowe ran in from 10 yards out for a 27-7 lead at the 1:31 mark.

“When I was a sophomore we had a meeting and set some team goals, and three of those goals were to beat Perkins, beat Huron and Clyde. And we beat Perkins that year,” Brenner said. “Then this past year we beat Huron, and then this year we got all three. It shows how far we’ve come and the amount of work we’ve put in.”

But the job isn’t done yet.

Up next

Clyde: The Fliers will return home to host Huron Friday in the SBC.

Port Clinton: The Redskins will play in another game with major SBC implications when it visits Edison Friday. Last year’s 44-40 shootout won by the Chargers at True Lay Stadium was one of the area’s more entertaining games of the year.

“Now we’re playing for an SBC championship, and that’s exciting,” Carmon said. “We weren’t even talking about that last week. We were worried about Clyde and it being 25 years. That was the biggest thing for us tonight, getting that statement win at home.”