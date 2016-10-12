High stakes when Clyde visits Port Clinton

But fourth-year Port Clinton coach Beau Carmon isn't looking at it that way.

“There’s no point in saying we’re 7-0, because that doesn’t matter to Clyde,” Carmon said. “The only thing that matters is winning this game. We’re not even talking about an SBC title here to our kids. That’s still past the Clyde week. The only thing to talk about is preparing for them.”

One can't fault Carmon's logic, as this game serves as more than just a big matchup within the SBC, state polls and computer ratings.

The Redskins (7-0, 3-0) — ranked No. 5 in the latest Division IV Associated Press poll — are hosting a Clyde (6-1, 3-0) team (No. 12, Div. III) the program hasn't beaten since a narrow 14-7 win in 1991.

“It’s a big game for our program,” Carmon said. “It says enough what it would mean to us — and the dominance Clyde has had over the SBC and Port Clinton for so many years. Preparing for them, I think we’re at point now where there’s no pep talk or speeches.

'It’s really cool to be in this position to play Clyde,” he added. “It’s OK to enjoy the process and look up and see the big crowd on Friday. But this is a very mature group of kids we have this year, and I know they are taking a lot of ownership in the team.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the field, it comes with the territory to take the best shot from an opponent at Clyde. Last week, it took everything Clyde had to hold off previously unbeaten Edison, 28-24, in a game where the Chargers were looking to snap a 12-game skid against the Fliers.

“We know each week is going to be a challenge for us,” Clyde coach Ryan Carter said. “Last week being no different, we thought Edison was very good coming in and they played very well, and I thought we played pretty well. We made some mistakes that cost us in the game, but didn’t cost us enough to affect the outcome.

“To be honest, I'm not sure you can make the mistakes we made and get away with it week in and week out — or beat Port Clinton this week,” he added. “They present a huge task, Emerson Lowe is one of better runners in our area. They have athleticism all over the field. They are long, big and strong on both sides of the ball. We’ll have to play our best game to date to give ourselves a chance.”

A week earlier, Carter noticed a certain confidence and swagger when scouting Edison.

“You notice it the same way with Port Clinton,” he said. “Their kids just play with a confidence level that good teams play with. There’s no situation that is too big for them. There isn't something to where they are thinking about anything other than how good they are and what they can do.

“We know that we’re going to have to take their best shot at their place,” Carter added. “Their goals are the same as ours, and one step closer to that goal is this game on Friday night. It’s a big game for our area and league. We’re just happy to be in games like this toward the end of the year.”

But from Carmon's perspective, he sees a Clyde team that simply expects to win. The Fliers have won seven SBC titles in the past 11 seasons. When he was a high school football player at Tiffin Columbian, Carmon lined up across from Tim Anderson, the former Clyde standout (1996 graduate) who starred at Ohio State and played in the NFL.

“It's their tradition, they’re physically tough and extremely well-coached,” Carmon said. “You have to look past all of that, and another thing is the pride that they have with their fan base. It's really second to none, and you see it on the field. They play not just because they are good, but they are proud of where they come from and what they represent when they go out there.

“All you have to do is look at them to see they are committed to the weight room in offseason,” he added. “It's been like that for years over there. They reload every single year and this year is no different. I’m not going to say there are SBC implications, but it is a very important game for community and kids. It's going to be exciting to see how our kids respond to their physicality.”

Leaders

Statistical leaders through seven games ahead of Friday's Sandusky Bay Conference showdown between Div. III No. 12 Clyde (6-1, 3-0) and Div. IV No. 5 Port Clinton (7-0, 3-0):

Clyde

— Frank Sewell, 116 attempts for 740 yards and 9 TDs

— Lucas Nicely, 99-of-141 passing for 1,431 yards, 14 TDs and 5 INTs

— Tanner Davenport, 39 catches for 744 yards and 8 TDs

— Conner Long, 5 INTs (one returned for TD)

Port Clinton

— Joey Brenner, 75-of-108 passing for 920 yards, 9 TDs and 4 INTs; 54 rush attempts for 256 yards and 7 TDs

— Emerson Lowe, 104 attempts for 876 yards and 10 TDs

— Donte McClure, 26 catches for 316 yards and 3 TDs; 54 attempts for 383 yards and 6 TDs

— Russell DeMarco, 54 tackles (19 for loss), 8 sacks