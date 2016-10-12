Browns rookie QB Cody Kessler still sore, practicing

Kessler sustained an injury to his chest when he was hit hard in Sunday’s loss to New England. Kessler threw during the team’s walk-through on Wednesday and will practice.

Kessler said he’s day-to-day with the injury, but hopes to be ready to face the Titans.

Josh McCown is returning to practice after breaking his left collarbone in Week 2. McCown gives coach Hue Jackson a viable option if Kessler can’t go.

Also, Browns starting left guard Joel Bitonio suffered a foot injury and the team said he “will miss an extended period of time.” Bitonio has played every snap in all five games for the winless Browns, who have been stung by injuries to key players.

