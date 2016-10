Danbury win over Northwood

Danbury Lakers won over Northwood on Friday evening with a score of 30-26. The Lakers were down the first two quarters and came back strong the second half of the game to win. Among the points included Jared Koenig who scored with a 48 yard run received from Sam Tyson. The Lakers are 5-2 with their next game against Gibsonburg at the Laker’s Biro Field.