Six teams ranked in AP poll brief

In Division III, Sandusky (6-1) fell four spots from sixth to No. 10 after a 24-23 loss against Div. I Lorain (5-2) this past Friday at Strobel Field. The Blue Streaks visit Tiffin Columbian (1-6) in a Northern Ohio League game this Friday.

Also in Div. III, Clyde (6-1) is back in the rankings after holding on for a 28-24 win over previously unbeaten and state-ranked Edison. The Fliers are ranked No. 12 this week, and visit Port Clinton in a huge Sandusky Bay Conference game Friday.

In Div. IV, the Redskins (7-0) stayed No. 5 after a 40-27 win against Huron. Port Clinton has its biggest game of the season Friday against the Fliers at home — a matchup featuring two ranked teams and sole possession of first place in the SBC Bay division.

In Div. V, Edison (6-1) fell four spots from fourth to No. 8 after the last-minute loss at Clyde. The Chargers look to bounce back this week with another road game at rival Huron (2-5).

In Div. VII, both Firelands Conference rivals St. Paul and Monroeville remained in the top 5. The Flyers (7-0) received four first-place votes to stay at No. 2 with 209 points — equaling their highest AP ranking under 26th year head coach John Livengood. St. Paul is 21 points behind No. 1 Warren JFK (7-0).

Meanwhile the Eagles (7-0) remained ranked No. 4 for the second straight week after a 46-13 win at New London. The Flyers and Eagles are scheduled to play in Week 10, but the Eagles must get past Div. VI Ashland Crestview (5-2) this week.

The Cougars narrowly lost at St. Paul (14-13) on Saturday. Monroeville hosts Crestview Friday, while the Flyers entertain Mapleton (3-4) on Saturday.

AP Ohio High School Football Poll

COLUMBUS — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the fifth weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cincinnati Colerain (23) 7-0 245

2, Huber Heights Wayne (1) 6-0-1 201

3, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7-0 192

4, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 5-1 164

5, Cleveland St. Ignatius 6-1 138

6, Pickerington Central 6-1 111

7, Dublin Coffman 6-1 78

8, Canton Mckinley 6-1 70

9, Massillon Jackson 6-1 53

10, Stow-Munroe Falls 6-1 51

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Dublin Jerome 36. 12, Solon 25. 13, Hilliard Davidson 18.

DIVISION II

1, Avon (14) 7-0 233

2, Warren G. Harding (7) 7-0 225

3, Holland Springfield (2) 7-0 181

4, Cincinnati Turpin 7-0 150

5, Chardon (1) 7-0 146

6, Cincinnati La Salle (2) 5-2 114

7, Troy 6-1 102

8, Grafton Midview 6-1 66

9, Bedford 6-1 43

10, Aurora 6-1 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Hudson 24. 12, Copley 17. 12, Dresden Tri-Valley 17. 12, Cincinnati Princeton 17. 15, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13.

DIVISION III

1, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (15) 7-0 230

2, Toledo Central Catholic (7) 7-0 221

3, Akron Hoban (1) 6-1 170

4, Wapakoneta (1) 7-0 156

5, Franklin 7-0 143

6, Alliance Marlington (1) 7-0 129

7, St. Marys Memorial 7-0 108

8, Trotwood-Madison (1) 6-1 78

9, Columbus Bexley 7-0 57

10, Sandusky 6-1 51

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 29. 12, Clyde 15. 13, Warren Howland 13.

DIVISION IV

1, Johnstown-Monroe (15) 7-0 225

2, Kettering Archbishop Alter (6) 7-0 222

3, Perry (1) 7-0 161

4, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 7-0 153

5, Port Clinton 7-0 123

6, Steubenville (1) 6-1 115

7, Cincinnati Wyoming 7-0 110

8, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 7-0 79

9, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 5-2 62

10, Mantua Crestwood 6-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 30. 12, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 22. 12, Heath 22. 14, Peninsula Woodridge 20.

DIVISION V

1, Wheelersburg (20) 7-0 238

2, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (2) 7-0 203

3, Coldwater (2) 6-1 168

(tie) Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 7-0 168

5, West Salem Northwestern 7-0 151

6, Coshocton 7-0 126

7, Creston Norwayne 6-1 103

8, Milan Edison (1) 6-1 70

9, Swanton 6-1 36

10, Garrettsville Garfield 6-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Pemberville Eastwood 30. 12, Orwell Grand Valley 26. 13, Canfield S. Range 24. 14, Leavittsburg Labrae 12.

DIVISION VI

1, Kirtland (15) 7-0 229

2, Maria Stein Marion Local (7) 6-1 216

3, Hamler Patrick Henry (3) 7-0 192

4, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 7-0 158

5, Mechanicsburg (1) 7-0 147

6, Bucyrus Wynford 7-0 111

7, Liberty Center 6-1 80

8, Beverly Fort Frye 7-0 76

9, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 6-1 70

10, Delphos Jefferson 6-1 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Defiance Ayersville 38.

DIVISION VII

1, Warren John F. Kennedy (16) 7-0 230

2, Norwalk St. Paul (3) 7-0 209

3, Covington (6) 7-0 208

4, Monroeville 7-0 171

5, McComb 6-1 143

6, Mogadore 6-1 140

7, Lucas 6-1 78

8, Troy Christian 6-1 70

9, Waterford 6-1 35

10, Fort Recovery 5-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Racine Southern 28. 12, Toronto 17. 13, Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 12.