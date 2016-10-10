Six teams ranked in AP poll brief

In Division III, Sandusky (6-1) fell four spots from sixth to No. 10 after a 24-23 loss against Div. I Lorain (5-2) this past Friday at Strobel Field. The Blue Streaks visit Tiffin Columbian (1-6) in a Northern Ohio League game this Friday.
Also in Div. III, Clyde (6-1) is back in the rankings after holding on for a 28-24 win over previously unbeaten and state-ranked Edison. The Fliers are ranked No. 12 this week, and visit Port Clinton in a huge Sandusky Bay Conference game Friday.
In Div. IV, the Redskins (7-0) stayed No. 5 after a 40-27 win against Huron. Port Clinton has its biggest game of the season Friday against the Fliers at home — a matchup featuring two ranked teams and sole possession of first place in the SBC Bay division.
In Div. V, Edison (6-1) fell four spots from fourth to No. 8 after the last-minute loss at Clyde. The Chargers look to bounce back this week with another road game at rival Huron (2-5).
In Div. VII, both Firelands Conference rivals St. Paul and Monroeville remained in the top 5. The Flyers (7-0) received four first-place votes to stay at No. 2 with 209 points — equaling their highest AP ranking under 26th year head coach John Livengood. St. Paul is 21 points behind No. 1 Warren JFK (7-0).
Meanwhile the Eagles (7-0) remained ranked No. 4 for the second straight week after a 46-13 win at New London. The Flyers and Eagles are scheduled to play in Week 10, but the Eagles must get past Div. VI Ashland Crestview (5-2) this week.
The Cougars narrowly lost at St. Paul (14-13) on Saturday. Monroeville hosts Crestview Friday, while the Flyers entertain Mapleton (3-4) on Saturday.
AP Ohio High School Football Poll
COLUMBUS — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the fifth weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cincinnati Colerain (23) 7-0 245
2, Huber Heights Wayne (1) 6-0-1 201
3, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7-0 192
4, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 5-1 164
5, Cleveland St. Ignatius 6-1 138
6, Pickerington Central 6-1 111
7, Dublin Coffman 6-1 78
8, Canton Mckinley 6-1 70
9, Massillon Jackson 6-1 53
10, Stow-Munroe Falls 6-1 51
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Dublin Jerome 36. 12, Solon 25. 13, Hilliard Davidson 18.
DIVISION II
1, Avon (14) 7-0 233
2, Warren G. Harding (7) 7-0 225
3, Holland Springfield (2) 7-0 181
4, Cincinnati Turpin 7-0 150
5, Chardon (1) 7-0 146
6, Cincinnati La Salle (2) 5-2 114
7, Troy 6-1 102
8, Grafton Midview 6-1 66
9, Bedford 6-1 43
10, Aurora 6-1 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Hudson 24. 12, Copley 17. 12, Dresden Tri-Valley 17. 12, Cincinnati Princeton 17. 15, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13.
DIVISION III
1, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (15) 7-0 230
2, Toledo Central Catholic (7) 7-0 221
3, Akron Hoban (1) 6-1 170
4, Wapakoneta (1) 7-0 156
5, Franklin 7-0 143
6, Alliance Marlington (1) 7-0 129
7, St. Marys Memorial 7-0 108
8, Trotwood-Madison (1) 6-1 78
9, Columbus Bexley 7-0 57
10, Sandusky 6-1 51
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 29. 12, Clyde 15. 13, Warren Howland 13.
DIVISION IV
1, Johnstown-Monroe (15) 7-0 225
2, Kettering Archbishop Alter (6) 7-0 222
3, Perry (1) 7-0 161
4, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 7-0 153
5, Port Clinton 7-0 123
6, Steubenville (1) 6-1 115
7, Cincinnati Wyoming 7-0 110
8, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 7-0 79
9, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 5-2 62
10, Mantua Crestwood 6-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 30. 12, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 22. 12, Heath 22. 14, Peninsula Woodridge 20.
DIVISION V
1, Wheelersburg (20) 7-0 238
2, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (2) 7-0 203
3, Coldwater (2) 6-1 168
(tie) Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 7-0 168
5, West Salem Northwestern 7-0 151
6, Coshocton 7-0 126
7, Creston Norwayne 6-1 103
8, Milan Edison (1) 6-1 70
9, Swanton 6-1 36
10, Garrettsville Garfield 6-1 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Pemberville Eastwood 30. 12, Orwell Grand Valley 26. 13, Canfield S. Range 24. 14, Leavittsburg Labrae 12.
DIVISION VI
1, Kirtland (15) 7-0 229
2, Maria Stein Marion Local (7) 6-1 216
3, Hamler Patrick Henry (3) 7-0 192
4, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 7-0 158
5, Mechanicsburg (1) 7-0 147
6, Bucyrus Wynford 7-0 111
7, Liberty Center 6-1 80
8, Beverly Fort Frye 7-0 76
9, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 6-1 70
10, Delphos Jefferson 6-1 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Defiance Ayersville 38.
DIVISION VII
1, Warren John F. Kennedy (16) 7-0 230
2, Norwalk St. Paul (3) 7-0 209
3, Covington (6) 7-0 208
4, Monroeville 7-0 171
5, McComb 6-1 143
6, Mogadore 6-1 140
7, Lucas 6-1 78
8, Troy Christian 6-1 70
9, Waterford 6-1 35
10, Fort Recovery 5-2 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Racine Southern 28. 12, Toronto 17. 13, Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 12.