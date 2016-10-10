AP Top 25: Big Ten has 4 in top 10 for 1st time since 1960

No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 10 Nebraska joined No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan in the first 10 of the AP Top 25 released Monday. The poll release was delayed one day because two FBS games were postponed until Sunday due to Hurricane Matthew.

Alabama remains No. 1. The Crimson Tide received 56 first-place votes. Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson each received two first-place votes. Michigan had one first-place vote.

Washington was fifth as the top five went unchanged after all had decisive victories last weekend.

