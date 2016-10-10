AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the fifth weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1, Cincinnati Colerain (23)
|7-0
|245
|2, Huber Heights Wayne (1)
|6-0-1
|201
|3, Powell Olentangy Liberty
|7-0
|192
|4, Lakewood St. Edward (2)
|5-1
|164
|5, Cleveland St. Ignatius
|6-1
|138
|6, Pickerington Central
|6-1
|111
|7, Dublin Coffman
|6-1
|78
|8, Canton Mckinley
|6-1
|70
|9, Massillon Jackson
|6-1
|53
|10, Stow-Munroe Falls
|6-1
|51
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Dublin Jerome 36. 12, Solon 25. 13, Hilliard Davidson 18.
|DIVISION II
|1, Avon (14)
|7-0
|233
|2, Warren G. Harding (7)
|7-0
|225
|3, Holland Springfield (2)
|7-0
|181
|4, Cincinnati Turpin
|7-0
|150
|5, Chardon (1)
|7-0
|146
|6, Cincinnati La Salle (2)
|5-2
|114
|7, Troy
|6-1
|102
|8, Grafton Midview
|6-1
|66
|9, Bedford
|6-1
|43
|10, Aurora
|6-1
|39
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Hudson 24. 12, Copley 17. 12, Dresden Tri-Valley 17. 12, Cincinnati Princeton 17. 15, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13.
|DIVISION III
|1, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (15)
|7-0
|230
|2, Toledo Central Catholic (7)
|7-0
|221
|3, Akron Hoban (1)
|6-1
|170
|4, Wapakoneta (1)
|7-0
|156
|5, Franklin
|7-0
|143
|6, Alliance Marlington (1)
|7-0
|129
|7, St. Marys Memorial
|7-0
|108
|8, Trotwood-Madison (1)
|6-1
|78
|9, Columbus Bexley
|7-0
|57
|10, Sandusky
|6-1
|51
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 29. 12, Clyde 15. 13, Warren Howland 13.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Johnstown-Monroe (15)
|7-0
|225
|2, Kettering Archbishop Alter (6)
|7-0
|222
|3, Perry (1)
|7-0
|161
|4, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|7-0
|153
|5, Port Clinton
|7-0
|123
|6, Steubenville (1)
|6-1
|115
|7, Cincinnati Wyoming
|7-0
|110
|8, Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|7-0
|79
|9, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1)
|5-2
|62
|10, Mantua Crestwood
|6-1
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 30. 12, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 22. 12, Heath 22. 14, Peninsula Woodridge 20.
|DIVISION V
|1, Wheelersburg (20)
|7-0
|238
|2, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (2)
|7-0
|203
|3, Coldwater (2)
|6-1
|168
|(tie) Sugarcreek Garaway (1)
|7-0
|168
|5, West Salem Northwestern
|7-0
|151
|6, Coshocton
|7-0
|126
|7, Creston Norwayne
|6-1
|103
|8, Milan Edison (1)
|6-1
|70
|9, Swanton
|6-1
|36
|10, Garrettsville Garfield
|6-1
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Pemberville Eastwood 30. 12, Orwell Grand Valley 26. 13, Canfield S. Range 24. 14, Leavittsburg Labrae 12.
|DIVISION VI
|1, Kirtland (15)
|7-0
|229
|2, Maria Stein Marion Local (7)
|6-1
|216
|3, Hamler Patrick Henry (3)
|7-0
|192
|4, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights
|7-0
|158
|5, Mechanicsburg (1)
|7-0
|147
|6, Bucyrus Wynford
|7-0
|111
|7, Liberty Center
|6-1
|80
|8, Beverly Fort Frye
|7-0
|76
|9, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
|6-1
|70
|10, Delphos Jefferson
|6-1
|39
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Defiance Ayersville 38.
|DIVISION VII
|1, Warren John F. Kennedy (16)
|7-0
|230
|2, Norwalk St. Paul (3)
|7-0
|209
|3, Covington (6)
|7-0
|208
|4, Monroeville
|7-0
|171
|5, McComb
|6-1
|143
|6, Mogadore
|6-1
|140
|7, Lucas
|6-1
|78
|8, Troy Christian
|6-1
|70
|9, Waterford
|6-1
|35
|10, Fort Recovery
|5-2
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Racine Southern 28. 12, Toronto 17. 13, Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 12.