AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the fifth weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1, Cincinnati Colerain (23) 7-0 245 2, Huber Heights Wayne (1) 6-0-1 201 3, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7-0 192 4, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 5-1 164 5, Cleveland St. Ignatius 6-1 138 6, Pickerington Central 6-1 111 7, Dublin Coffman 6-1 78 8, Canton Mckinley 6-1 70 9, Massillon Jackson 6-1 53 10, Stow-Munroe Falls 6-1 51

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Dublin Jerome 36. 12, Solon 25. 13, Hilliard Davidson 18.

DIVISION II 1, Avon (14) 7-0 233 2, Warren G. Harding (7) 7-0 225 3, Holland Springfield (2) 7-0 181 4, Cincinnati Turpin 7-0 150 5, Chardon (1) 7-0 146 6, Cincinnati La Salle (2) 5-2 114 7, Troy 6-1 102 8, Grafton Midview 6-1 66 9, Bedford 6-1 43 10, Aurora 6-1 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Hudson 24. 12, Copley 17. 12, Dresden Tri-Valley 17. 12, Cincinnati Princeton 17. 15, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13.

DIVISION III 1, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (15) 7-0 230 2, Toledo Central Catholic (7) 7-0 221 3, Akron Hoban (1) 6-1 170 4, Wapakoneta (1) 7-0 156 5, Franklin 7-0 143 6, Alliance Marlington (1) 7-0 129 7, St. Marys Memorial 7-0 108 8, Trotwood-Madison (1) 6-1 78 9, Columbus Bexley 7-0 57 10, Sandusky 6-1 51

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 29. 12, Clyde 15. 13, Warren Howland 13.

DIVISION IV 1, Johnstown-Monroe (15) 7-0 225 2, Kettering Archbishop Alter (6) 7-0 222 3, Perry (1) 7-0 161 4, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 7-0 153 5, Port Clinton 7-0 123 6, Steubenville (1) 6-1 115 7, Cincinnati Wyoming 7-0 110 8, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 7-0 79 9, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 5-2 62 10, Mantua Crestwood 6-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 30. 12, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 22. 12, Heath 22. 14, Peninsula Woodridge 20.

DIVISION V 1, Wheelersburg (20) 7-0 238 2, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (2) 7-0 203 3, Coldwater (2) 6-1 168 (tie) Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 7-0 168 5, West Salem Northwestern 7-0 151 6, Coshocton 7-0 126 7, Creston Norwayne 6-1 103 8, Milan Edison (1) 6-1 70 9, Swanton 6-1 36 10, Garrettsville Garfield 6-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Pemberville Eastwood 30. 12, Orwell Grand Valley 26. 13, Canfield S. Range 24. 14, Leavittsburg Labrae 12.

DIVISION VI 1, Kirtland (15) 7-0 229 2, Maria Stein Marion Local (7) 6-1 216 3, Hamler Patrick Henry (3) 7-0 192 4, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 7-0 158 5, Mechanicsburg (1) 7-0 147 6, Bucyrus Wynford 7-0 111 7, Liberty Center 6-1 80 8, Beverly Fort Frye 7-0 76 9, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 6-1 70 10, Delphos Jefferson 6-1 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Defiance Ayersville 38.

DIVISION VII 1, Warren John F. Kennedy (16) 7-0 230 2, Norwalk St. Paul (3) 7-0 209 3, Covington (6) 7-0 208 4, Monroeville 7-0 171 5, McComb 6-1 143 6, Mogadore 6-1 140 7, Lucas 6-1 78 8, Troy Christian 6-1 70 9, Waterford 6-1 35 10, Fort Recovery 5-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Racine Southern 28. 12, Toronto 17. 13, Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 12.