Myers, SMCC running game run all over Lakota defense

View more photos from the SMCC game here.

SANDUSKY — Trusting the holes and rewarding the big boys up front.

The gaps were there throughout Saturday’s game against Lakota, and St. Mary Central Catholic’s Josiah Myers never hesitated to run towards them.

Myers, who had 210 rushing yards in the first half alone, racked up 288 yards and four scores on the ground, helping the Panthers post 583 total yards of offense in a 39-21 Sandusky Bay Conference River division victory over the Raiders at Strobel Field.

Only Spencer Dye’s 373 rushing yards in the 2003 playoffs against Windham (a 49-24 SMCC win) rank higher on the all-time SMCC single-game rushing list.

“I just took what the line was giving me,” Myers said. “The line blocked really well and I was just taking advantage of it. When they’re manhandling the defensive line like they were, I just had to hit those holes and the yards would come.

“I kept fighting for those extra yards out there to reward those guys,” he added. “If they’re working that hard for me, I want to go work even harder for them.”

After David Baird’s 50-yard kickoff return got the Panthers (2-5, 1-0) set up at the Lakota 38-yard line to start the game, Myers immediately went to work. He handled the ball all five plays on the opening possession, ending in his 1-yard TD run. Chris Vargas’ first of three extra-point makes made it 7-0 just 1:48 in.

“Our game plan coming in was to pound the ball,” SMCC coach Ryan Wikel said. “We challenged the line and we challenged Josiah. I think of our first 10 scripted plays of the game, nine were runs. Usually we’re somewhere balanced, trying to figure out coverages and looks, but we really needed to set the tone early we felt, which came from running the football successfully.”

Myers’ second scoring run on the opening play of the second quarter put the Panthers up 14-0, three plays after a great defensive play at the line by Matthew Lamb. Lamb stuck his hands up and managed to grab the ball as Lakota (2-5, 0-2) quarterback Tyler Gable threw it low and couldn’t clear Lamb’s grasp.

But Gable made up for the miscue quickly, ending what had been a 12-play SMCC drive from the Panthers’ 13 to the Raiders’ 45 when he stepped in front of a screen pass and it took it 54 yards for the score. Lucas Streacker’s extra point cut the deficit to 14-7 with 5:19 to go in the half.

“We have an equation written up on our board ‘E + R = O,’” Wikel said. “That means event, plus the response equals the outcome. And we really hammered on that response part because that’s really been an area that we’ve struggled at.”

The response this time was an 11-play, 81-yard drive, ending in Myers’ 4-yard scoring run to go up 20-7 with 1:25 left in the half.

Then a quick turnover on downs by Lakota allowed the Panthers another shot with 17 seconds left, and they didn’t let it go to waste.

Quarterback Danny Covol found John Baird just inside the 1 on where his momentum carried him out of bounds for a 32-yard gain. Covol then found Danny Miller for the scoring toss to put SMCC up 27-7 at the halftime break.

Covol finished 10-of-17 passing for 220 yards and a pair of scores, adding a 73-yard strike to Baird in the third quarter for a 33-14 lead.

“It felt good to be rewarded a bit tonight,” Covol said. “We scored more touchdowns tonight than we’d scored the whole season, so it was nice to see our offense be successful.”

Myers ran the ball 28 times in the opening half where the Panthers outgained Lakota 332-107.

“He opens up the passing game so much. The (Lakota) secondary was jumping on every boot fake that I did and it was easier to make plays down the field because of (Myers) just running the ball hard,” Covol said. “He’s a workhorse for us. The fact that he carried it 44 times is just crazy.”

Myers’ final scoring run with 4:13 remaining sealed the deal, putting SMCC up 39-14.

“He was a horse in there,” said coach Wikel of the 5-foot-9-inch, 185-pound senior. “He’s one of the best leaders on our football team. From December to where we’re at now, he’s grown up so much. His attitude has always been good, but it’s been his work ethic and leadership skills that he improved so much.”

Lakota finished with 313 yard of offense, most of which came in the passing game where Gable was 16-of-35 for 232 yards.

Dominic Rosin added an interception in the second half for SMCC, which forced Gable into two picks.

“Yeah, it does,” said Covol asked if the team was viewing the start of conference play as a new start, even though it came in Week 6. “We’re two-time defending conference champs, so we’d love to get a third.”

Up next

SMCC will continue SBC River division play when it visits division co-leader Tiffin Calvert Saturday at Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

Lakota 0 7 7 7 — 21

SMCC 7 20 6 6 — 39

Scoring

SM — Josiah Myers 1 run (Chris Vargas kick good)

SM — Myers 25 run (Vargas kick good)

L — Tyler Gable 54 interception return (Lucas Streacker kick good)

SM — Myers 4 run (kick missed)

SM — Danny Miller 1 pass from Danny Covol (Vargas kick good)

L — Gable 2 run (Streacker kick good)

SM — John Baird 73 pass from Covol (kick missed)

SM — Myers 14 run (kick missed)

L — Trevor Franks 2 run (Streacker kick good)