Div. VII No. 2-ranked St. Paul holds off Cougars

But the Flyers found a way playing at Warren Whitney Field once again, where they've lost just four times in 20-plus seasons at home in FC play.

St. Paul (7-0, 4-0)— ranked No. 2 in the latest Division VII Associated Press state poll — held off the Cougars (5-2, 3-1) with a pair of lengthy scoring drives, and a third drive that ended in victory formation for the 14-13 win.

“Numbers aside, Crestview is very good and had the best defense we had seen up to this point,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “They throw a lot at you with formations offensively, and they have good speed and great size and are well-coached to go with it. We knew it was going to be a battle.”

Trailing 14-7 with less than eight minutes left in the game, the Cougars converted a fourth-and-4 to reach the St. Paul 35-yard line. Two plays later, running back Dawson LaFever found the outside edge for a 31-yard touchdown run with 7:10 left.

However, the extra point from Chandler Prise was just wide left, leaving St. Paul ahead 14-13.

The Flyers then took over possession of the ball at their own 18, and proceeded to convert five first downs to advance to the Crestview 10. That included a 12-yard pass from the Flyers' Nick Lukasko to Paul Pearce on third-and-7 from their own 21 with 5:27 left — the lone pass completion of the game in just four attempts.

With Crestview down to just two timeouts, the Flyers were then able to kneel the ball three times at the Crestview 10 to run out the clock and seal the tight win.

“It was a team effort, everyone played within ourselves and accepted the challenge,” said senior fullback and linebacker Colton Service, who paced the Flyers on the ground with 188 yards and a touchdown on 32 attempts. “They had a lot of different fronts and their offense ran so many plays that we had to be ready for anything.

“It was hard to figure out what they were going to do exactly,” he added. “Once we got into game mode, we just started attacking what they were doing and tried to take advantage any way possible.”

Crestview opened the game with a quick 7-play, 56-yard drive that ended with LaFever catching a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jay Oswalt. The PAT by Prise was good for a 7-0 lead at the 8:30 mark of the opening quarter.

St. Paul responded with a lengthy 16-play, 64-yard scoring drive that took 6:28 off the first quarter clock. The Flyers converted four third downs on the drive, the last a third-and-goal from the 1 as Service plowed over the line for the score.

The first of two Joey Catalano PATs tied the game at 7-7 with 1:55 left in the first quarter.

A Crestview drive then stalled in Flyer territory, and after the punt, St. Paul was pinned deep at its own 10. But back-to-back runs of 23 and 31 yards by Service got the Flyers out of that hole, and it proved to be part of a 12-play, 90-yard scoring drive that took 4:41 off the clock.

Derek Gross capped the drive with a 2-yard TD run, and the Flyers led 14-7 with 5:23 left in the first half.

The Cougars again had a drive stop in St. Paul territory, then to begin the third quarter, advanced the ball to the St. Paul 24 where they faced a fourth-and-2.

Crestview coach Dan Mager went with a trick play, as Oswalt handed it off to LaFever, who then had a wide open Garett Dudley in his sights. However, the ball was a tad overthrown, and Dudley couldn't quite come down with it for a big turnover on downs.

After the ensuing St. Paul drive stalled at midfield, the Cougars got the ball back and got the touchdown by LaFever to make it 14-13. On the drive, Crestview had a costly 33-yard penalty because of an illegal block that was a spot foul.

But faced with a third-and-37, Oswalt connected with LaFever for 33 yards to set up a fourth-and-4, then found Dudley for six yards to set up the LaFever TD run.

St. Paul had just five plays longer than 10 yards in the game, and attempted just four passes — but came away with the win to remain unbeaten.

“It doesn't matter if you get five or 10 yards at a time, you don't need big plays to win games,” Livengood said. “I thought offensively we played well — we just didn't have the ball. They were able to pretty much eat up the entire third quarter. I think when you go against a good defensive team like Crestview, you're not going to have a lot of big plays.”

Gross added 51 yards rushing on 15 attempts for St. Paul, which hosts Mapleton (3-4, 2-2) next Saturday in its home finale.