Pirates overcome injuries to pull away from Sailors

But they weren't.

The Perkins offense never missed a beat with sophomore QB Isaac Grude — and the defense pitched a shutout over the final 24 minutes Friday night in a 33-17 victory at Vermilion, spoiling the Sailors' homecoming celebration.

"Isaac, who has been playing defense for us, stepped in and showed he's the next man up," Perkins coach Jason Ziegler said. "I'm awfully proud of the way he performed tonight. He's a great kid and showed a lot of moxie out there.

"And if you talk to him, he'd give the credit to the offensive line, which did a nice job of creating holes and getting push,” he added.

Grude rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He also was 3 of 4 passing for 46 yards and was one of five sophomores to see significant playing time against the Sailors. Classmate Dylan Nason added 61 yards and a score on 13 carries to the Perkins totals.

Check out more photos from the game here.

The Sailors opened the scoring on a 23-yard Seth Hurd run after Caine Zannoni recovered a Perkins fumble. The Pirates answered with a 15-yard Keysean Amison TD run, only to have Vermilion regain the lead on a 38-yard CJ Koller field goal.

Grude took over the Perkins offense and directed a 13-play, 65-yard drive that ended with his 4-yard touchdown run.

The Sailors came right back with a 70-yard drive that ended on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Hurd to Jonah Pfeil with 7 seconds remaining, but Vermilion coach Rob Duray had reason for concern.

"I didn't feel like we were in great shape at all," he said. "Defensively, we didn't stop them all night. Our kids did a good job of forcing a turnover, but I wasn't comfortable at halftime from a defensive standpoint."

Duray's concern proved to be well-founded as the Pirates scored on its first three possessions of the second half to take control of the game.

Noah Henry, who had 59 yards rushing, gave Perkins the lead for good with a 4-yard touchdown run, with Dylan Nason going in from 15 yards out and Grude adding a 1-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

In the meantime, the Perkins defense limited Vermilion to 41 yards rushing and 61 passing following the intermission.

"I don't think we stopped them the entire first half, but our defense came out and executed the game plan in the second half and we shut them out," Ziegler said. "Our kids came out fired up and ready to go in the second half. I'm proud o the way our kids played, they did pick it up.

"To come out and perform the way they did in the second half, we're going to be in good shape,” he added.

Derrick Campbell provided the defensive exclamation point, picking off a Hurd pass with about three minutes left in the game and making sure there would be no Vermilion rally.

"The big picture was they were more physical than we were on their offensive side," Duray said. "Offensively, I thought Seth Hurd and our receivers did a tremendous job in the first half throwing the ball around. But in the second half, they took some of that away from us.

"At the end of the day, I thought our kids battled,” he added. “I told them we're not too far away. If we can just stick together and keep improving every week, we're going to be a good football team."

Offensive outburst

Perkins finished the night with 343 yards and 18 first downs on the ground. The Pirates were also spot-on in the passing game, hitting 4 of 5 passes for 61 yards. For Vermilion, Zannoni had 46 yards and 13 carries and Hurd was 16-of-31 passing for 185 yards.

Refs aren't so bad after all

Like all fans, the Sailor faithful expressed their displeasure with some of the calls they felt the referees missed during the game Friday night against Perkins. That is until late in the second quarter when it appeared that Campbell had picked off a Hurd pass. The pass was ruled incomplete and one fan was heard saying, "We were lucky on that one, that ball never hit the ground."

Bad time for a flag

The Sailors had just two penalties in the first half, but both came during a second quarter scoring drive. A block in the back nullified a 39-yard touchdown run by Caine Zannoni, and a hold forced Vermilion to settle for a 38-yard Koller field goal.

Next game

Perkins (4-3, 2-2) hosts Oak Harbor while Vermilion (2-5, 0-4) steps out of SBC play in a visit to Bay Village.