Sandusky falls for first time

Nursing a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter, an interception and two 15-yard penalties, all on the same play, gave the Titans the ball deep in Sandusky territory. Five plays later, including the game-clinching two-point conversion, Lorain got the points it needed to stun the Blue Streaks 24-23 on Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium in front of their homecoming crowd.

Sandusky (6-1) saw its six-game winning streak to start the season end in heartbreaking fashion a week after a late touchdown and defensive stop gave them a memorable win against Northern Ohio league foe Bellevue. Lorain (5-2) has reeled off five wins in a row after dropping its first two games of the season, and put themselves back into the playoff hunt.

More photos from the game and homecoming festivities

The Blue Streaks, ranked No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Division III poll, had a chance in the closing minutes to at least get within field-goal range for a shot at the lead, but quarterback Ja’Vez Alexander came up just short on a fourth-and-1 at the Lorain 38 with 3:14 to play, and the Titans were able to run out the clock on the ensuing possession for the non-conference victory.

"We didn't play our best football," Sandusky coach Mike Franklin said. "There were bright spots, but we were not consistent for four quarters. I thought we had the momentum in the fourth quarter and we kind of gave it back to them. Were they more physical than us? I don't know. We won't know that 'til we watch the film."

Alexander, who was hounded all night by a physical Titan defense, slipped a little in the backfield, lunged forward to try to get the yard he needed, but was stopped for no gain by 6-foot-5 defensive end Naz Bohannon, a Divison I college prospect with multiple football and basketball offers along with basketball offers. For the most part, he had a relatively quiet night against the Streaks, but came up with the biggest stop when he needed to.

The game-winning touchdown came on a 12-yard keeper from quarterback Justin Sturgill, who drew the defense inside and then bolted to the right front corner of the end zone virtually untouched. Carlos Chavis added the two point conversion on a push through the middle of the line for the game-clinching points.

Sturgill, who saw his first action at quarterback this year subbing for Davion Dower after he got banged up a bit, connected on a 65-yard catch and run with Daesean Brooks on the previous Titan possession that pulled Lorain to within 23-16 with 10:29 to play.

On the Streaks next possession Alexander was picked off by Savon Chavis at the Titan 40. When he was brought down, Sandusky got a hold of his facemask for one 15-yard penalty, and then a brief scrum resulted in an additional 15-yard Streak unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, giving Lorain the ball at the 27-yard line and momentum.

The dink-and-dunk short pass was effective at times for the Streaks to move the ball, and Alexander finished with 162 yards and two touchdown passes on a 15-of-20 performance. He also added 86 yards on 20 carries. His third quarter 34-yard touchdown pass to Keith Williams, who fought off his defender in the end zone for the catch, and Max Corso's 30-yard field goal gave Sandusky a 23-8 lead heading into the fourth period before the Titans responded.

"We have to learn from our mistakes," Franklin said. "We win and lose as a team, and that includes players and coaches. We believe in ourselves, one setback isn't going to keep us back for too long."

The first half saw both teams struggle to find any consistency on the offensive side of the ball. Each defense had something to do with that, though. A few big plays led to what scoring there was, with Sandusky's Cavon Croom getting both of the Blue Streaks first half touchdowns, one on the ground in the first quarter and a 38-yard TD reception just before halftime. He out-jumped his defender at the 3 on a perfectly thrown ball from Alexander and danced into the end zone for the score.

In the first quarter, he went around the left side two yards to draw first blood for the Streaks at the 4:08 mark. The touchdown was set up by Terrance Reed's 6-yard run on the play before, with Croom putting Sandusky in the red zone several plays earlier on a 27-yard jaunt, with five more yards tacked on for a Lorain face mask penalty.

That was it for the Sandusky first-half highlights as the rest of the time moving the ball was tough. The Titans had the same difficulty, with their lone big play a 47-yard scamper from Carlos Chavis with 4:15 to go in the half. A successful two-point conversion gave Lorain an 8-7 lead, but the Streaks earsed that deficit on their next series to go into the half up 13-8.

"I don't think we played real well in the first half," Titans coach Dave McFarland said. "We came out and we just made mistakes. We were down two scores to a really great football team, and when you look at kids like Bohannon and Chavis and Sly Worthy and these guys just said we're not going to lose this game.

It's really exciting for our football team and our community,” he added.

Up next

Sandusky is at Columbian next week before finishing the last two weeks at home against Ontario and Norwalk.