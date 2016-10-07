Brenner leads P.C. in win over Huron

But more importantly for the Redskin football team, quarterback Joey Brenner showed more of his royal qualities on the field against Huron Friday, playing maybe his most solid game of the season from start to finish.

Brenner completed his first 10 passes en route to a 230-yard performance in the air, while also adding a pair of key scores with his feet as Port Clinton topped the Tigers 40-27 at True Lay Stadium, setting up a Week 8 showdown at home for first-place in the Sandusky Bay Conference with Clyde.

The No. 5-ranked Redskins (Division IV), improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the league. Huron saw its two-game win streak come to an end, dropping to 2-5 and 2-2, respectively.

“I think so. This game left a little bit of a sour taste in our mouths because we didn’t finish that last quarter very well,” said Brenner, asked if he thought his team was ready to peak in the final three weeks. “Hopefully, this will get us a little angry and give us an edge next week.”

Port Clinton jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead and led 40-13 after Donte McClure ran in for a 5-yard score with 10:25 left.

“I think it’s the sign of a good football team when you win, but you’re just not totally satisfied or happy with it,” Redskins coach Beau Carmon said. “We didn’t finish real well tonight on either side of the ball I don’t think. It stuck out more defensively.

“If we want to play with the Clydes and Edisons of the world, we better start picking up our game this week,” he added.

Brenner’s arm helped the Redskins set up three second-quarter scores. His third-down pass to Kyle Fitzpatrick on third-and-4 helped setup a 4-yard scoring run by Emerson Lowe to open the game’s scoing on the third play of the second quarter. Taylor Rollins’ first of four extra points made 7-0 at the 11:03 mark.

Then following the first of two interceptions by Darius Daniels, Brenner found McClure with a 24-yard strike to the Tiger 1 on the ensuing play. Corbin Winningham’s 1-yard plunge made it 14-0 with 9:56 to go in the half.

Brenner had eight of his 15 pass completions go for double-digit yardages, including five of 20 yards or more.

“We knew (Huron) would sell out to either stop the run or the pass, and it seemed like they choose to stop the run, so we had to air it out a bit,” Brenner said.

McClure had eight catches for 124 yards.

Two special teams’ blunders by Huron allowed a pair of second-quarter Redskin drives to continue. In both instances, the Tigers went to return the punt and couldn’t handle the ball with Port Clinton’s Demetrius Curley falling on both footballs. The first didn’t cost Huron, but the second did.

After a Huron punt pinned the Redskins deep in their own territory in the final two minutes of the opening half, Curley fell on muffed punt return at the Tiger 43. A play later, Brenner found McClure for a 40-yard toss to the Huron 3 with 32 seconds left on the clock where he came awfully close to crossing the line of scrimmage.

“I had my eyes down the field the whole time,” he said. “I could hear the Huron coaches, though. They didn’t seem real happy.”

After a run to the 1-yard line by Lowe, a false start penalty and an incompletion on a play where Brenner appeared to be wrapped up for a sack that would’ve allowed the clock to run out, Brenner ran in from six yards out at the :09 mark to put Port Clinton up 20-0. The extra point by Rollins was blocked.

“Not every time, but a lot of times after a turnover like that, you want to try and take a shot right away,” Carmon said. “For a couple weeks in a row, we’d do that and throw an interception. But tonight, we got some big plays from Joey and Donte out there.”

Meanwhile, the P.C. defense held Huron to 94 total yards in the first half.

The Tigers did, however, have an answer out of the halftime locker room. Jared Hohler found Lucas Critelli for an 8-yard scoring pass, ending an eight-play, 62-yard drive to cut the deficit to 20-7. Eric Martin made the first of his three extra-point makes.

Huron then held the Redskins to a fourth-and-1 at the Tigers’ 43-yard line. But Lowe, on a toss play, went over his right tackle and then cut to the opposite side of field for a long scoring run to once again put Port Clinton up by 20.

Tim Paradiso came up with a fumble recovery on the following Huron possession, then three plays later, Brenner scored on a 61-yard run to go up 33-7.

Chris Davis returned the P.C. kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to make it 33-13 with a minute left in the third quarter.

Huron went on to score on its last two possessions, both which started on its own side of the field.

Critelli had scoring runs of 11 and 31 yards, respectively.

“We just had too many turnovers,” Tigers coach Sam Hohler said. “I think we came out of the locker room a little more focused in the second half. In the first half, though, we had interceptions, some punt miscues and we gave them too many short fields.”

Huron will look to rebound next week when it hosts Edison.

For P.C., 1948 was the last time it won an SBC title in football. A win against the Fliers at home Friday could go a long way in changing that.

“All year we’ve been trying to go one week at a time,” Brenner said. “But that game against Clyde has been in the back of our heads the whole time.”